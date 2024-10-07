We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 8 litres RO+UV+UF Water Purifier, WW184EPB with Stainless Steel Tank , 2-in-1 Water Solution (Drinking + Fruit & Veggie Cleaning) and Enhanced Water Recovery
LG 8 litres RO+UV+UF Water Purifier, WW184EPB with Stainless Steel Tank , 2-in-1 Water Solution (Drinking + Fruit & Veggie Cleaning) and Enhanced Water Recovery
- Special Cash back 10% (Max 1500)
- Mineral Booster
- 2-in-1 Water Solution
- EverFresh UV Plus
- Enhanced Water Savings
- Complementary True Maintenance Package
- LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
- Secure payment and exclusive offers available
-
Stainless Steel Tank with 10 year Warranty*
The promise of the absolute Purity
LG True Water Purifier provide complete protection of your water in 3 Easy Steps.
Step 1: True Preservation Step 2: True Maintenance Step 3: True Filtration
The promise of the absolute Purity
LG True Water Purifier provide complete protection of your water in 3 Easy Steps.
Step 1: True Preservation Step 2: True Maintenance Step 3: True Filtration
The promise of the absolute Purity
LG True Water Purifier provide complete protection of your water in 3 Easy Steps.
Step 1: True Preservation Step 2: True Maintenance Step 3: True Filtration
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
True Preservation
Goodness of Steel
*1 Year on complete product + 9 Years on Stainless steel storage tank.
Goodness Certified
Ever fresh UV Plus
*When water is stagnant for more than 6 hours.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
True Maintenance
Digital Sterilizing Care
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Complementary True Maintenance Package
*Applicable for 1 Year from the date of purchase.
True Filtration
Multi Stage Filtration Process
*Representation Image: Source – TUV SUD report as per IS 16240:2015.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Mineral Booster
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Enhanced Water Savings
*Selected Models Only.
**Recovery > 50%, at 25 deg C Water Temperature, at input pressure > 1.5 kgf/cm2, Input TDS < 750 ppm.
Convenience
Smart Display
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
2-in-1 Care
Flexible Installation
Drink Pure, Live Healthy
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*1 Year on complete product + 9 Years on Stainless steel storage tank.
LG water Purifier Certified by Heart Care foundation
DIMENSIONS
SUMMARY
-
8 Ltrs
-
With Tray - 365 x 500 x 275
-
Wall Mount / Counter top
-
Room Temperature
-
- Color
- Black with Wave Pattern
- Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank
- Yes
-
- Flexible Installaion
- Yes
- Gross Weight (kg)
- 14.5
-
- In Tank UV LED
- Yes
- Installation Type
- Wall mount/Counter Top
-
- Net Weight (kg)
- 10.5
- Package Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
- 450 x 690 x 355
-
- Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
- 365 x 500 x 295
- Water Type
- -
-
- Rated Input (W)
- -
-
- 2-in-1 Water Solution
- Yes
- Cold Tank Capacity (L)
- -
-
- Cold Water Temperature Indicator
- -
- Digital Sterilizing Care
- Yes
-
- Filter
- RO
- Filter Change Indicator
- Yes
-
- Filtration Process
- Multi Stage
- Hot Tank Capacity (L)
- -
-
- Hot Water Temperature Indicator
- -
- Hygiene Type
- -
-
- Mineral Booster
- Yes
- Power Indicator
- Yes
-
- RO Recovery Plus
- Yes
- STS Tank 10yr Warranty
- Yes
-
- Tank Full Indicator
- Yes
- Total Water Tank Capacity (L)
- 8
-
- UV Indicator
- Yes
- Water Level Indicator
- Yes
-
- Water Tray
- Yes