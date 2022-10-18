JR Financial Planner

Are you passionate about Financial Planning, Budgeting and Reporting? Are you looking for a long term investment on your career? If the answer is yes, we are looking for you! Join LG Electronics Italy in Planning Team and start a dynamic and rich experience! You will have the opportunity to learn and grow, acquiring the needed skills for building with LG your career path!

Reporting to the Planning Manager, you will have constant contact with functions under CFO area, Sales and Marketing teams and other Business Support functions. You will be involved in all the operations related to Investment and Expense Budget in order to support daily and monthly close and investment annual plan for a profitable growth.

In details, you will be involved in the following activities:

- Investment and Expense annual budget by providing monthly closing and Strategic Investment Plan;

- Set up a clear moving plan by process coordination, GAP Analysis and Sales and SG&A Forecast;

- Upload the COI simulation and update the tool according Weekly Sales Forecast and Division Insight;

- Update the approval line for Expense and Investment according the organization change;

- Manage the Cost Allocation by providing annual revision of the departments cost allocation and Check cost allocation during the accounting closing. You will be also responsible to provide the Business Units cost allocation impact to Division and the cost allocation weight to Division;

- Prepare and share data and reports for Monthly Business Review Meeting participation;

- Provide reports and analysis for HR Sales Management Incentive tool and support the Marketing Area.

- You will support BUs and Administration with ad-hoc analysis;

- Support Planning function of LG Greece branch and provide information gathering and analysis requested by HQ;

- Support the Planning Manager in the Business Plan related activities.

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

- Academic background: Finance and Controlling, Economics or Management.

- Previous Experiences: 2/3 years of experience in Controlling and Planning function in multinational and structured companies.

- Knowledge:very good knowledge of English (both written and verbal), good knowledge of Italian in case of not Italian mother tongue and high proficiency with the use of Microsoft Excel are a must.

- Soft skills: To succeed in this role, you should have highly developed financial, controlling and budgeting technical skills, be highly-analytical and also have good communication and interpersonal skills to successfully interact with internal and HQ interlocutors.

WHY LG

- Experience an international and innovative environment. You will have the opportunity to interface with different people and cultures every day. We care about the innovation of our people, products and culture.

- Career Development. We have a people oriented management. At LG Electronics, we strongly believe that the growth of our employees is closely linked to the growth of the company. We take care of the growth of each employee, providing ad hoc paths to develop personal and professional growth.

- Life's good.At LG, "Life's good." This is especially true for our employees. We offer satisfying challenges, opportunities to advance, and exceptional rewards and recognition.

ABOUT US

At LG, we deliver products and services that make lives better, easier and happier though increased functionality and fun. Put simply, we offer the latest innovations to make “Life Good” – from home appliances, consumer electronics and B2B solutions to innovations in digital signage, air conditioning, solar and vehicle components. As a global leader, we strive for greatness in product leadership, market leadership and people leadership to realize our growth strategies.

We are looking for innovation for a Better Life. Always.

Join us and be ready to start a new exciting adventure!

If you are interested in this vacancy, please send your CV to: lgitaly.hr@lgepartner.com