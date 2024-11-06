We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG NeoChef™: semplice e versatile
Mostra LG NeoChef™ all’interno di una cucina.
Gusto e velocità
Riscalda e scongela i tuoi piatti con semplicità
Quando hai bisogno di riscaldare un piatto già pronto o di scongelarne uno, il nostro forno a microonde ti facilita la vita. Con i programmi preimpostati per il riscaldamento e lo scongelamento puoi sederti a tavola in pochi minuti e avere più tempo per te.
*Tutti i video che vedi in questa pagina hanno uno scopo puramente illustrativo.
*Il prodotto, funzionalità e prestazioni possono variare in base al Paese e alla versione del prodotto stesso.
Facile da usare
Un forno a microonde pensato per te
