Spazzola Bedding Power Punch™ per aspirapolvere CordZero

AGB74252405

Rimuove sporco e acari della polvere

Rimuove sporco e acari della polvere

Con la spazzola motorizzata Bedding Power Punch™, le vibrazioni rimuovono gli acari della polvere per pulire in profondità lo sporco dai materassi, lenzuola, divani e sedili dell'auto.

Tutte le specifiche

GENERALE

  • Tipologia accessorio

    Spazzola motorizzata

MODELLI COMPATIBILI

  • Prodotto compatibile

    Aspirapolvere serie A9K / A9T

