XG8T

XBOOM Go XG8T | Speaker Bluetooth 60W | Sound Boost, IP67, Autonomia 15 ore, Illuminazione personalizzabile | Black

Immagine frontale dello speaker

LG XBOOM Go XG8T è posizionato su un tavolo di metallo con l'illuminazione arancione accesa. Dietro il tavolo, la gente si gode la musica.



Musica, luci e bassi

XBOOM Go XG8T anima le tue serate con musica potente e luci d'atmosfera.

Senti che sound!

Bassi profondi, audio vibrante: quel che ti serve per far ballare i tuoi amici



Un suono bello pieno

I tuoi pezzi preferiti spaccheranno ancora di più. Il woofer e il tweeter a cupola riprodurranno gli alti e i bassi in maniera più ricca e vibrante.



60W che si fanno sentire

Vuoi dare un boost alla tua festa? XBOOM Go XG8T ha ben 60W di potenza per darti man forte mentre fai scatenare i tuoi amici in pista.



Senti che bassi, anche a basso volume

La musica ad alto volume è solo una parte della storia. Ci sono occasioni in cui vuoi rilassarti con una musica di sottofondo a volume ridotto. E in quei casi la prima cosa che noti è che i bassi perdono enfasi. Con XBOOM XG9, invece, i bassi rimangono ben marcati anche a volume basso, grazie all'algoritmo di ottimizzazione automatica dei bassi.

*La resa audio potrebbe variare a seconda della sorgente sonora.

Sound Boost

Amplifica le tue sensazioni

La tua musica non ti sembra abbastanza ricca di sonorità? Ti basta premere il tasto Sound Boost per ampliare il palcoscenico sonoro e rendere i tuoi brani  preferiti ancora più potenti.

XBOOM Go XG8T è posizionato sul tavolo. Il pulsante Boost del suono è ingrandito e gli effetti delle onde sonore sono sotto l'altoparlante.

*Immagine al solo scopo illustrativo

Dai colore alla tua musica

Con ben 16 milioni di colori fra cui scegliere, potrai dare alla tua musica tonalità sempre diverse per ricreare la giusta atmosfera.

Immagine con diversi XBOOM Go XG8T con l'illuminazione accesa.

*Immagine al solo scopo illustrativo

Una donna si mette in posa sotto una luce vivida.

Sincronizza il tuo mood con Light Studio

Ogni momento è contraddistinto da un colore e da un suono. Con l'app XBOOM si apre un mondo di personalizzazione per gestire l'illuminazione e la musica in base al tuo stato d'animo.

LG XBOOM Go XG8T con illuminazione viola è posizionato sul pavimento. Sulla parte superiore del diffusore troviamo tre modalità: ritmo, festa, fuochi d'artificio, spazio.

Illuminazione personalizzata

Con l'app XBOOM puoi personalizzare le caratteristiche dell'illuminazione per dare un tocco di colore all'ambiente.

A sinistra, viene mostrata l'interfaccia utente “My style”. Sul lato destro, LG XBOOM Go XG8T con illuminazione blu è posizionato sul pavimento.

Collage di fotografie. Da sinistra, vista ravvicinata di LG XBOOM Go XG8T. A fianco, un'immagine di persone che si godono la musica. Sulla destra, dall'alto verso il basso: vista ravvicinata del diffusore con illuminazione rosa e due bicchieri di bevande.

La tua musica. Dovunque. Quando vuoi.

A sinistra, un uomo usa la tracolla per trasportare XG8T al parco. A destra, XG8T è appoggiato sulla roccia. Dietro lo speaker una coppia si gode il tempo trascorso in campeggio.

Cinghia regolabile

Portalo dove vuoi, come vuoi

A tracolla o a mano, portare con te l'XBOOM Go XG8T sarà sempre comodissimo. La cinghia regolabile realizzata in tessuto con imbottitura morbida ti permette di adattarlo alle tue esigenze. E se vuoi, puoi anche toglierla.

Resistente ad acqua e polvere

Ama stare all’aria aperta

XBOOM Go XG8T ti segue ovunque ed è pronto a scatenarsi all'aria aperta. Grazie alla certificazione IP67, non teme l'acqua né la polvere, così puoi continuare a ballare ovunque tu desideri.

Due unità LG XBOOM Go XG8T sono collocate in uno spazio infinito. Una indica che è impermeabile e l'altra che è resistente alla polvere.

*Lo standard IP67 certifica la capacità del prodotto di resistere all'esposizione alla polvere e all'immersione in acqua per massimo 30 minuti a una profondità di massimo 1 metro, sulla base di test condotti in laboratorio in condizioni controllate. I test non riproducono reali situazioni di utilizzo in cui potrebbe trovarsi il dispositivo e pertanto la tenuta di tale resistenza potrebbe variare in base alle reali condizioni d'uso. Lo standard IP67 non implica un'effettiva impermeabilità o tenuta stagna del dispositivo, né una resistenza nei confronti di liquidi diversi dall'acqua dolce pura in condizioni di pressione normale (es. evitare l'utilizzo in mare o in piscina e in generale il contatto con acqua salata, saponata o altre soluzioni, getti a pressione e simili). La capacità di resistenza potrebbe diminuire nel tempo con la normale usura del dispositivo, o essere compromessa in caso di sollecitazioni meccaniche rilevanti (urti, cadute, etc.). La garanzia convenzionale di LG Electronics non copre in ogni caso danni da ossidazione o infiltrazione di liquidi. Questo non pregiudica il diritto del consumatore di far valere i diritti di cui alla garanzia legale di conformità prestata dal venditore (art. 128 e ss. Codice del Consumo). Per maggiori informazioni sulla differenza tra garanzia legale e garanzia convenzionale consultare https://www.lg.com/it/supporto/garanzia

Il diffusore è posizionato su un telo da spiaggia. Davanti al diffusore, viene mostrata la spiaggia del tramonto a dimostrazione del fatto che questo vanta un’ottima autonomia.

Batteria a lunga durata

Tieni il tempo, dal tramonto all'alba

Quanto dura la tua festa? Tutta la notte? La batteria di XBOOM Go XG8T ti permette di ascoltare fino a 15 ore di musica con una sola ricarica.

*15 ore di autonomia misurata in base a test interni con volume al 50% e con illuminazione spenta. I risultati possono variare in base alla musica riprodotta e all'ambiente di utilizzo

LG XBOOM Go XG8T è posizionato a bordo piscina. Tre persone parlano attraverso il diffusore in piscina.

Funzione vivavoce

Rispondi alle chiamate

Se stai ascoltando la musica e ricevi una chiamata, puoi ascoltare il tuo interlocutore direttamente dalle casse dell'XBOOM Go XG8T. Così non devi prendere in mano il telefono e puoi parlare liberamente in vivavoce.

Una coppia di persone è in campeggio in un bosco. L'uomo ha con sé XBOOM Go XG8T mentre si accinge a fare un'escursione. Sullo sfondo, una donna sorride e c'è uno scudo con scritto MIL-STD che identifica il superamento di test di grado militare.

Standard militari

Più resistente di quel che pensi

Quando abbiamo progettato lo speaker XG8T, volevamo che fosse resistente. Al punto da essere certificato secondo i rigorosi standard militari statunitensi.

Immagine dei 7 test militari superati dall'XG8T: Urti, Alta temperatura, Immersione, Polvere, Pioggia, Vibrazioni e Nebbia di sale. Ciascun test è corredato da un'icona rappresentativa.

*Immagini simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità.

*Lo speaker LG XBOOM Go XG8T ha superato 7 test dello standard MIL-STD-810H: Urti, Alta temperatura, Immersione, Polvere, Pioggia, Vibrazioni e Nebbia di sale. Test di certificazione condotti dal laboratorio indipendente KOLAS Labs.

Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

GENERALE

  • Canali

    1ch (2Way)

  • Potenza

    60W + 60W

EQUALIZZATORE

  • Sound Boost

  • Standard

  • Equalizzatore personalizzabile (tramite app)

FORMATI AUDIO

  • SBC

  • AAC

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • USB

    1

  • Versione Bluetooth

    5.1

ALIMENTAZIONE

  • Jack alimentatore AC

BATTERIA

  • Tempo di ricarica (ore)

    3

  • Autonomia (ore)

    15

CONSUMI

  • Acceso

    50 W

  • Modalità Stand-by

    0.5 W

FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE

  • Multi point

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

  • Wireless party link (Multi mode)

  • Aggiornamento software over-the-air

  • App Bluetooth per smartphone (Android / iOS)

  • Comandi vocali (Google assistant, Siri)

  • Illuminazione

  • Resistenza all'acqua / schizzi

    IP67

  • Indicatore della batteria

  • Vivavoce

  • Blocco di sicurezza

DIMENSIONI (L X A X P)

  • Speaker

    370 x 151 x 147 mm

  • Imballo

    442 x 262 x 212 mm

SPEAKER

  • Woofer

    120 x 84 mm

  • Dimensione dei tweeter

    1.57" x 1

  • Tipologia dei tweeter

    Cone

  • Radiatore passivo

    Si (2)

PESO

  • Peso

    3,0 kg

  • Peso con imballo

    4,9 kg

ACCESSORI

  • Garanzia

  • Alimentatore AC

  • Laccetto

CODICE EAN

  • Codice EAN

    8806084782038

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

