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Caldaia elettrica

La caldaia elettrica di LG fornisce acqua calda con un design in acciaio inossidabile resistente per uno stoccaggio efficiente e una facile manutenzione.

Un bagno con una caldaia elettrica di LG integrata che fornisce acqua calda al bagno e alla doccia.

Un bagno con una caldaia elettrica di LG integrata che fornisce acqua calda al bagno e alla doccia.

Che cos’è una caldaia elettrica

La caldaia elettrica di LG è in grado di immagazzinare acqua a 75 °C e mantiene il calore con una perdita minima grazie a un isolamento migliorato. L’acciaio inossidabile AISI 444 offre anche una forte resistenza alla corrosione, contribuendo a mantenere l’acqua fresca e pulita nel tempo. Il sistema può essere integrato con configurazioni solari termiche, fornendo una soluzione di acqua calda ad alta efficienza energetica.

Una vista in sezione di una casa che mostra il flusso d’acqua calda da una caldaia elettrica al bagno e alla cucina.

Banner “Entra in contatto con LG Business” con pulsante “Contattaci” per preventivi e domande sui prodotti.

Banner “Entra in contatto con LG Business” con pulsante “Contattaci” per preventivi e domande sui prodotti.

Entra in contatto con LG Business

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LG offre soluzioni per l'impresa coniugando la più alta tecnologia, qualità e design, come, ad esempio, i più avanzati sistemi di fotovoltaico e componenti per l'elettrificazione dei veicoli. I prodotti di LG sono progettati per facilitare le imprese, perché sono efficienti e multifunzionali. Tecnologia, innovazione, professionalità: questo è il nostro forte. Scopri tutti i prodotti commerciali LG: Impianti di Climatizzazione e Fotovoltaici per applicazioni residenziali e commerciali, soluzioni Information Display pensate per il mercato Business. Soluzioni e prodotti LG Business: soluzioni pensate per il mercato business professionale con tutta la tecnologia ed innovazione di LG. Scopri anche le nostre soluzioni integrate

 

 

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