Tutta la famiglia è seduta sul divano a godersi il fresco del condizionatore.

Consigli per il clima perfetto

Scopri perché installare un climatizzatore LG può migliorare il tuo stile di vita.

Consigli

Al centro della finestra di sinistra con un paesaggio innevato e della finestra di destra con una calda sensazione di legno, l'aria calda esce dal condizionatore.

Trova il tuo condizionatore

un condizionatore d'aria che respira aria fresca sull'erba verde

Come usare il condizionatore in modo efficiente
Una donna è sdraiata sul divano e si rilassa alla brezza fresca del condizionatore.

Come impostare la temperatura del condizionatore
I bambini e gli animali domestici sono felici di stare seduti sul divano nella foresta, godendosi il getto d'aria del condizionatore come un vento naturale.

Perché dovresti utilizzare un condizionatore Inverter?