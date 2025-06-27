Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Condizionatore monosplit DUALCOOL Special Plus | 18000 BTU | Wi-Fi, compressore garantito 10 anni
EEU+18K+EU+Label+Energy-MEZ00735303.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

PC18SC
  • Foto frontale del climatizzatore LG PC18SC
  • Foto frontale condizionatore PC18SC
  • Foto frontale condizionatore aperto PC18SC
  • Foto condizionatore PC18SC
  • Foto di lato condizionatore PC18SC
  • Foto su un lato condizionatore PC18SC
  • Foto su un lato condizionatore PC18SC
  • Foto su un lato condizionatore PC18SC
  • Foto di lato condizionatore PC18SC
  • Foto di lato condizionatore PC18SC
  • Foto di lato condizionatore PC18SC
  • Foto di lato condizionatore PC18SC
  • Foto condizionatore PC18SC
Funzionalità principali

  • Raffrescamento e riscaldamento
  • Auto cleaning
  • Compressore garantito 10 anni
  • Wi-Fi integrato ThinQ®
Altro
La vista frontale del condizionatore LG con l’esterno completamente invisibile, così si possono vedere i meccanismi interni della macchina. La macchina è in funzione, poi si accende una luce blu, il meccanismo di auto-pulizia, che attraversa la macchina con una luce blu. Il logo AutoCleaning si trova nell’angolo in alto a destra.
Auto Cleaning

Pulizia interna automatica

Asciuga automaticamnte l'umidità all'interno del condizionatore per garantire che sia sempre pulito.

Prefiltro

Intrappola le particelle di polvere di grandi dimensioni.

La prima linea di difesa che Intrappola le particelle di polvere di dimensioni maggiori.

Condizionatore LG Dual Inverter con filtro pre-filtro aperto che rimuove le particelle di polvere dalla stanza.

Controllo facile con assistente vocale

Grazie all’assistente vocale puoi dire al tuo condizionatore quello di cui hai bisogno, quando ne hai bisogno: dicendo “Accendi/spegni il condizionatore”, lo speaker con Intelligenza Artificiale ascolterà e accenderà/spegnerà l’apparecchio.

Connessione e controllo ovunque ti trovi

L’app LG ThinQ™ ti consente di connetterti facilmente al tuo condizionatore come non avresti mai potuto fare prima d’ora. Accendi il condizionatore toccando semplicemente un pulsante.

Manutenzione efficiente del prodotto

L’app LG ThinQ™ monitora costantemente il tuo condizionatore. Che si tratti di manutenzione quotidiana o meno, l’app ti consente di monitorare facilmente il consumo energetico.

*Google e Google Home sono marchi di Google LLC.

*LG SmartThinQ è ora rinominato LG ThinQ.

*Le funzioni intelligenti e l'assistente vocale possono variare in base al paese ee al modello. Verificare con il proprio rivenditore locale o con LG la disponibilità del servizio.

*Il dispositivo altoparlante intelligente con abilitazione ocale non è incluso.

Donna che si allena con condizionatore acceso

Raffrescamento più rapido, maggiore comfort

Rinfresca l’ambiente in modo più rapido e confortevole con il compressore
LG DUAL Inverter™.

Verificato da TUV

I condizionatori LG inverter (US-Q242K*) raffreddano fino al 40% più velocemente rispetto ai condizionatori LG non inverter (TS-H2465DAO). *Temperatura iniziale (esterno 35℃, interno 33℃), temperatura impostata (26℃).

 

 

 

 

-

Risparmia sulle bollette energetiche e salva il pianeta

Riduci i tuoi consumi energetici e i costi delle bollette elettriche con un raffrescamento più efficiente.

Verificato da TUV

I condizionatori LG inverter (US-Q242K*) permettono di risparmiare fino al 70% di energia rispetto ai condizionatori LG non inverter (TS-H2465DAO). *Temperatura iniziale (esterno 35℃, interno 33℃), temperatura impostata (26℃), durata del test (8 ore).

 

 

 

 

Donna sdraiata su un divano grigio in una stanza moderna si rilassa sotto un condizionatore LG che emette aria fresca.

I lavori ben fatti passano inosservati

Dormi sonni tranquilli e indisturbati con un condizionatore meno rumoroso.

*Secondo i test interni di LG, il livello di rumorosità del condizionatore LG DUAL INVERTER è inferiore a 19dBA. (Modello - V10API).

Motore LG DUAL Inverter con componenti metallici al centro, simboli di ventilatore e compressore in alto.
Compressore DUAL Inverter™

Efficiente, più veloce, durevole, più silenzioso

Realizzato con il compressore DUAL Inverter™.

10 anni di garanzia

Con una garanzia di 10 anni, il compressore manterrà le sue migliori prestazioni più a lungo.

LG condizionatore d'aria Dual Inverter, flusso caldo su montagna innevata e flusso freddo su spiaggia tropicale.

Raffrescamento e riscaldamento rapidi e potenti

Con DUAL Inverter il comfort è assicurato tutto l’anno, anche in condizioni climatiche estreme rigide.

Consumo energetico facile da monitorare

Il display ti tiene informato per poter monitorare e ridurre facilmente il consumo di energia*. 

 

*Consumo energetico durante il funzionamento del climatizzatore.

Refrigerante
ecologico

Previeni l’inquinamento ambientale grazie all’efficienza energetica migliorata del refrigerante R32.

Installazione semplice
e veloce

Goditi l’aria fresca in modo più rapido grazie a un condizionatore veloce e facile da installare

Controlla quanto
consumi

Controlla il consumo energetico con 4 livelli in base alle tue esigenze, che tu viva solo o in famiglia.

Un ambiente in cui dormire nel
massimo comfort

Vivi un ambiente in cui dormire nel massimo comfort grazie alle funzioni di regolazione automatica del flusso d'aria*.


*Quando la funzione comfort sleep è attivata.

RIEPILOGO

Stampa

DIMENSIONI

PC18SC

Tutte le specifiche

INFORMAZIONI GENERALI

  • Capacità di raffrescamento nominale/min (W)

    5.000 / 900

  • Consumo energetico annuale in raffrescamento nominale/min (W)

    1.548 / 210

  • Capacità di riscaldamento max (W)

    6.400

  • Capacità di riscaldamento nominale/min. (W)

    5.400 / 900

  • Consumo energetico annuale in riscaldamento nominale/min (KWh)

    1.455 / 210

  • Dimensioni unità interna L x A x P (mm)

    1.053 x 410 x 255

  • Capacità di raffrescamento max (W)

    5.500

  • Peso unità interna (kg)

    13,0

  • Dimensioni unità esterna L x A x P (mm)

    920 x 593 x 388

  • Peso unità esterna (kg)

    36,6

  • Tipo prodotto

    Parete

  • Tensione di ingresso nominale (V / Hz)

    N/A

  • Tipo refrigerante

    R32

  • Potenza sonora (Raffrescamento) (dB(A))

    N/A

  • Potenza sonora (Riscaldamento) (dB(A))

    N/A

  • Tipo di condizionatore

    H/P

  • Peso unità interna (lb.)

    N/A

  • Peso unità esterna (lb.)

    N/A

  • Tipo prodotto II

    Inverter

RAFFRESCAMENTO

  • Flusso d'aria principale

    Alto-Basso/Sinistra-Destra

  • Gestione flusso d’aria (Sinistra / Destra)

  • Gestione flusso d’aria (Su / Giù)

    Sì (6 livelli)

  • Velocità ventola

    6 livelli

  • Raffrescamento rapido

  • AI Air

    Non disponibile

  • Aria di conforto

  • modalità di alimentazione

DEUMIDIFICAZIONE

  • Deumidificazione

RISCALDAMENTO

  • Riscaldamento rapido

RISPARMIO ENERGETICO

  • Controllo Attivo della Capacità

  • Classificazione energetica

    A++

  • Classe di Efficienza Energetica in Raffreddamento

    A++

  • Classe di Efficienza Energetica in Riscaldamento

    A+

PRATICITÀ D'USO

  • Riavvio automatico

  • Modalità ventilazione

  • Programmazione On / Off (24ore)

  • Telecomando

  • Programmazione

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • Wi-Fi con app LG ThinQ

  • Commutazione forzata

DESIGN

  • Colore (Struttura)

    Bianco (Silver Deco)

  • Display

    Display numerico

  • Colore (Interno)

    Bianco

FILTRO

  • Filtro polveri sottili

    Non disponibile

  • Prefiltro

  • Filtro antipolvere ultra fine

    Non disponibile

IGIENE

  • Pulizia automatica (Auto cleaning)

UNITÀ ESTERNA

  • Codice modello unità esterna

    S3UM18KL2DB

CODICE EAN

  • Bar Code

    8806096328521

CONFORMITÀ

  • Mese di lancio (AAAA-MM)

    2015-01

  • Produttore (Importatore)

    LG Electronics

  • Nome modello prodotto

    S3NM18KL2DB

  • Tipo prodotto + Nome modello

    S3NM18KL2DB

RAC B2B FUNZIONE

  • PI485 Modulo

    Non disponibile

  • Dry Contact

  • controllo remoto cablato

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

I nostri consigli