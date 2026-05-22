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Lavatrice Slim 9kg Next AI DD™ | Serie X7 Classe A-20% | 1200 giri, Wi-Fi, AI Wash, Vapore, TurboWash | Silver

MEZ00864601 F2X70S9TSB 25.10.14变更.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
MEZ00864601 F2X70S9TSB 25.10.14变更.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Lavatrice Slim 9kg Next AI DD™ | Serie X7 Classe A-20% | 1200 giri, Wi-Fi, AI Wash, Vapore, TurboWash | Silver

F2X70S9TSB
Vista frontale di Lavatrice Slim 9kg Next AI DD™ | Serie X7 Classe A-20% | 1200 giri, Wi-Fi, AI Wash, Vapore, TurboWash | Silver F2X70S9TSB
Lavatrice Slim LG F2X70S9TSB vista frontale con oblò aperto e cestello interno visibile
Lavatrice Slim LG F2X70S9TSB vista angolare con design compatto e finitura in acciaio
Lavatrice Slim LG F2X70S9TSB vista angolare frontale con oblò nero e pannello comandi
Lavatrice Slim LG F2X70S9TSB vista laterale
Lavatrice Slim LG F2X70S9TSB vista dettaglio cestello aperto e tamburo interno visibile
Vista frontale di Lavatrice Slim 9kg Next AI DD™ | Serie X7 Classe A-20% | 1200 giri, Wi-Fi, AI Wash, Vapore, TurboWash | Silver F2X70S9TSB
Lavatrice Slim LG F2X70S9TSB vista frontale con oblò aperto e cestello interno visibile
Lavatrice Slim LG F2X70S9TSB vista angolare con design compatto e finitura in acciaio
Lavatrice Slim LG F2X70S9TSB vista angolare frontale con oblò nero e pannello comandi
Lavatrice Slim LG F2X70S9TSB vista laterale
Lavatrice Slim LG F2X70S9TSB vista dettaglio cestello aperto e tamburo interno visibile

Funzionalità principali

  • Display Easy Circle Control integrato nella manopola
  • TurboWash 360 per lavare in soli 39min
  • 60% di microplastiche in meno col ciclo Microplastic Care
  • Lavaggio a vapore Steam su più programmi
  • Wi-Fi con aggiornamenti ThinQ UP
Altro

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo.

Perché amerai la nostra lavatrice Next AI DD™?

Tessuti di seta, camicie e jeans con funzionalità AI Wash

Riconosce i tessuti per lavarli meglio

Il programma AI Wash imposta i movimenti più indicati per preservare le fibre

Dettaglio del display nella manopola

È facile da usare

Puoi controllare i programmi direttamente sul display interattivo della manopola

Del bucato nel cestello con la scritta 60% in meno

Salvaguarda il mare

Il programma Microplastic Care riduce del 60% le microplastiche che finiscono in mare

Il suo stile semplice ti conquisterà

Una lavatrice che si ingrandisce e che mostra i tre colori: bianco, grigio chiaro e scuro

Design slim

Lava tanto bucato, occupa poco spazio

Hai poco spazio ma devi lavare una grande quantità di bucato? La nostra lavatrice slim è profonda solo 47,5cm, ma ti permette di lavare fino a 9kg.

AI Wash

L'Intelligenza Artificiale ottimizza il lavaggio

Grazie alla nostra tecnologia AI DD™ basata sul motore Direct Drive, il programma AI Wash riconosce la tipologia dei tessuti e sceglie i movimenti di lavaggio ottimali. In particolare, l'AI Wash permette di proteggere meglio i tessuti morbidi e di risparmiare energia. Così potrai indossare i tuoi capi preferiti più a lungo.

*Test effettuato da Intertek a novembre 2023, comparando il programma Al Wash con quello Cotone, usando un carico di 3kg di tessuti misti morbidi (camicie miste, T-Shirt, gonne di chiffon, pantaloncini in poliestere). Il test ha mostrato un miglioramento nella cura dei tessuti e nel consumo energetico del ciclo AI Wash (modello F4X7VYP15). I risultati potrebbero differire in base agli indumenti e all'ambiente di utilizzo. 

Il riconoscimento dei tessuti con AI si attiva con un carico di bucato inferiore a 3kg. Non si attiva quando si utilizza l'opzione Vapore. Il programma AI Wash è da usare solo quando si lavano tipologie di tessuto similari usando un detersivo adatto e non tutte le tipologie di tessuto vengono riconosciute.

Programma Microplastic Care

Riduce l'emissione delle microplastiche del 60%

Forse non lo sai, ma ogni volta che lavi un capo composto da fibre sintetiche vengono rilasciate delle microplastiche derivanti dallo sfregamento dei tessuti. Microplastiche che finiscono nel mare con le acque di scarico e che, inevitabilmente, vengono mangiate anche dai pesci. Con il programma Microplastic Care, la nostra lavatrice utilizza dei movimenti specifici del cestello per ridurre l'emissione delle microplastiche del 60%. Perché il nostro obiettivo è di offrirti un lavaggio ottimale per i tuoi capi, ma anche quello di preservare il pianeta su cui viviamo.

*Test effettuati da Intertek a luglio 2023. Programma Microplastic Care con 3 kg di carico (giacca della tuta 100% poliestere) comparato al programma Misti sul modello F4Y7EYPBW, misurando la quantità di microplastiche filtrate da un filtro 20㎛. I risultati possono variare in base agli indumenti e all'ambiente.

TurboWash™360°

Lava a fondo risparmiando tempo ed energia

Risparmia tempo, acqua e fino al 28% di energia grazie ai 4 getti di acqua che lavano i capi con un effetto doccia 3D.

Lavatrice con la scritta 39 minuti nell'oblò.

Ti bastano solo 39 min per fare il bucato

Abbiamo a cuore il tuo tempo. Per questo abbiamo sviluppato il sistema TurboWash™ 360˚ che, grazie ai 4 getti di acqua diretti sui vestiti, ti permette di fare il bucato in soli 39 minuti.

Immagine del cestello con i 4 getti d'acqua del TurboWash39 che escono dagli ugelli.

*Testato da Intertek sulla base dello standard IEC 60456 : edizione 5.0. Ciclo TurboWash39 con 5kg di carico IEC comparato al un ciclo Cotone tradizionale con TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). I risultati possono variare a seconda dell'ambiente.

Lavaggio a vapore Steam™

Igienizza i tessuti

Sapevi che il lavaggio a vapore è due volte utile? Innanzitutto igienizza i tuoi capi, eliminando così germi, batteri e allergeni. In più, il vapore permette di distendere meglio le fibre in modo da migliorare l'efficacia del lavaggio.

Una donna e un bambino sdraiati sul letto.

*Il ciclo Allergy Care è stato approvato dalla BAF (British Allergy Foundation) per la sua capacità di ridurre gli acari della polvere domestica.

Smart Pairing™

Lavatrice e asciugatrice vanno a braccetto

Se hai un'asciugatrice LG, la lavatrice invia le informazioni sul bucato appena fatto in modo che l'asciugatrice si imposti in automatico sul programma di asciugatura più indicato.

*Per usare la funzione Smart Pairing™, entrambi gli elettrodomestici devono essere collegati al Wi-Fi e connessi all'app LG ThinQ sul proprio smartphone.

LG ThinQ™

La tua lavatrice (e la tua vita) diventano più smart

Gestiscila ovunque tu sia

Anche quando sei fuori casa puoi entrare in contatto con la tua lavatrice e gestirne le funzionalità. Ad esempio, puoi avviare il programma di lavaggio direttamente dal tuo smartphone.

Personalizza l'esperienza

L'app ThinQ™ tiene costantemente monitorata la lavatrice e ti permette di consultare il consumo energetico, ricevere notifiche in tempo reale e di scaricare nuovi programmi di lavaggio.

Controllala con Google Assistant

Da oggi per sapere a che punto è il lavaggio ti basta chiederlo alla lavatrice! Ad esempio, puoi domandare qual è il programma in corso usando il tuo assistente Google.

*L'utilizzo delle funzioni smart richiedono il download dell'app LG ThinQ (disponibile per dispositivi Android e iOS sui rispettivi app store), la creazione di un account utente ThinQ e la connettività internet.

*Google e Google Home sono marchi di Google LLC.

*Lo speaker AI non è incluso nella lavatrice.

*Il controllo vocale funziona solo quando la lavatrice è accesa.

Lavatrice installata in un ambiente domestico.

Stile minimalista

Dettaglio del cestello della lavatrice.

Display interattivo facile da usare

Lavatrice con oblò chiuso.

Agitatori in acciaio inox più igienici

*Test effettuati da Intertek a luglio 2013 certificano l'azione battericida dell'acciaio inox nei confronti del batterio P.aeruginosa a distanza di 12 giorni.

Domande frequenti (FAQ)

Q.

Cos'è il motore Direct Drive™?

A.

Il motore Inverter Direct Drive™ si differenzia dai motori tradizionali perché è collegato direttamente al cestello. Una soluzione molto più affidabile nel tempo - perché vengono eliminati componenti soggetti a usura come cinghia e puleggia - e che permette di gestire i movimenti del cestello con maggior precisione per migliorare l'efficacia del lavaggio. Il motore inoltre è molto silenzioso, proprio perché non ci sono la cinghia e la puleggia.

Q.

Qual è la capacità ideale per una lavatrice?

A.

La capacità ideale dipende solitamente da quanto bucato lavi abitualmente. Se sei single, oppure se in famiglia siete solo in due, una lavatrice da 8 o 9kg può fare al caso tuo. Se invece hai un nucleo famigliare più ampio, ti consigliamo di optare per una lavatrice da più di 10kg.

Anche se può sembrarti strano, ti consigliamo di scegliere sempre un chilaggio più alto rispetto alle tue esigenze, perché ti permette di lavare meglio i vestiti e, al tempo stesso, di risparmiare acqua ed energia. Ad esempio, se abitualmente lavi 5kg di vestiti, con la lavatrice da 11kg verranno lavati con mezzo carico, mentre con quella da 8kg dovresti usare il lavaggio a pieno carico. Avendo un cestello più grande, inoltre, i vestiti si sfregano meno in fase di lavaggio e centrifuga, riducendo il rischio di danneggiarli.

Ricordati che le nostre lavatrici hanno una capacità di carico molto alta, rimanendo nello stesso ingombro di quelle tradizionali. Ad esempio, abbiamo in gamma lavatrici da 13kg in 61,5cm di spessore, e da 11kg in 56,5cm.

Q.

Come si capisce quanto consuma la lavatrice?

A.

L'etichetta energetica della lavatrice riporta le informazioni principali che riguardano il consumo. Innanzitutto trovi la classe energetica della lavatrice, indicata da A (la classe più alta) a G (la classe più bassa). Dopodiché trovi anche il consumo espresso in kW/h per 100 cicli di lavaggio, usando il programma Cotone a pieno carico. Più basso è questo dato, più basso è il consumo. Ti consigliamo di controllare questo dato per avere un'indicazione più accurata del consumo rispetto alla semplice classe energetica. Negli ultimi tempi, infatti, ci sono tantissime lavatrici in classe A, ma pur avendo la stessa classe il consumo può essere molto diverso.

Q.

Qual è il programma più indicato per lavare i miei vestiti?

A.

In linea generale, dovresti consultare l'etichetta sui tuoi vestiti e selezionare il ciclo di lavaggio corrispondente sul pannello della lavatrice. Se selezioni il programma AI Wash, la lavatrice riconoscerà automaticamente la tipologia di tessuto inserito e regolerà i movimenti del cestello in modo da preservarne le fibre. L'AI Wash è disponibile solo con piccoli carichi di bucato (2 o 3kg, cotone, misti o sintetici).

Q.

Come posso ridurre il rumore emesso dalla lavatrice?

A.

La prima cosa che ti consigliamo è di scegliere una lavatrice in classe A per la rumorosità (trovi questa informazione nell'etichetta energetica di ciascun modello).

Invece, per quanto riguarda l'installazione, è importante che la lavatrice sia ben livellata. Nel caso la lavatrice non sia bene in piano, infatti, il movimento di rotazione del cestello potrebbe creare vibrazioni e, nei casi estremi, addirittura uno spostamento indesiderato dell'elettrodomestico. Per livellare la lavatrice puoi regolare i piedini come indicato nel manuale d'uso. Eventualmente, puoi mettere sotto ai piedini dei supporti anti-vibrazione per ridurre ulteriormente il rumore.

Ti consigliamo di verificare periodicamente il livellamento della lavatrice, perché col tempo ci potrebbero essere degli assestamenti del pavimento, oppure potresti averla spostata senza accorgertene.

Q.

Come funziona l'AI DD™?

A.

L'AI DD™ è una tecnologia che abbiamo progettato per sfruttare le potenzialità dell'Intelligenza Artificiale. Si tratta di un sistema automatico che pesa il bucato che metti nel cestello, riconosce le caratteristiche dei tessuti e imposta di conseguenza i movimenti del cestello più indicati per preservarne le fibre. In questo modo i tuoi vestiti verranno trattati con più cura e dureranno più a lungo.

Q.

Cos'è la funzione TurboWash™ 360?

A.

Il TurboWash™ 360 ti permette di lavare i tuoi capi in maniera ultra-efficiente in soli 39 minuti. Questi sistema si avvale di 4 getti di acqua che vengono spruzzati direttamente sui vestiti, a una potenza controllata con precisione dalla pompa inverter. In questo modo, il bucato viene lavato con un effetto doccia 3D che garantisce prestazioni eccezionali. Grazie al TurboWash 360 risparmi acqua ed energia, perché il ciclo di lavaggio è più rapido, senza compromessi in termini di qualità.

Q.

A cosa serve una lavatrice smart?

A.

Anche se la lavatrice a volte viene percepita come un elettrodomestico poco evoluto, al suo interno c'è un elevato contenuto tecnologico. Avere una lavatrice smart significa avere un elettrodomestico in grado di sfruttare l'Intelligenza Artificiale per riconoscere il carico e a cui ti puoi connettere direttamente con il tuo smartphone.

Le lavatrici LG con Wi-Fi possono infatti essere gestite da uno smartphone Android o iOS scaricando l'app LG ThinQ™ dal relativo store di applicazioni. Tramite LG ThinQ™ puoi, ad esempio, controllare lo stato della lavatrice, ricevere notifiche quando il ciclo è terminato, oppure scaricare nuovi programmi di lavaggio.

Q.

A cosa serve il lavaggio a vapore?

A.

Il lavaggio a vapore - che sulle nostre lavatrici trovi col nome Steam™ - è molto utile principalmente per due motivi: l'igienizzazione dei capi e una pulizia più profonda. Grazie al vapore ad alta temperatura, infatti, puoi eliminare gli allergeni che ci sono sui vestiti. Inoltre, il vapore aiuta a distendere le fibre, in modo da agevolare la rimozione delle macchie.

Q.

Posso selezionare la temperatura di lavaggio durante il ciclo vapore?

A.

Quando imposti l'opzione del lavaggio a vapore non puoi scegliere la temperatura di lavaggio. Indipendentemente dal programma selezionato, infatti, la temperatura verrà impostata sempre a 60°C.

Q.

Posso usare il pieno carico con tutti i programmi?

A.

Il carico massimo della lavatrice dipende dal programma che selezioni. Puoi sfruttare il pieno carico solo con il programma Cotone e con quello Eco 40-60°C. Su tutti gli altri ci sono delle limitazioni specifiche che trovi sul manuale d'uso. Queste limitazioni sono necessarie per garantire una qualità di lavaggio ottimale.

Q.

Che garanzia c'è sulla lavatrice?

A.

Nei primi 2 anni la lavatrice è coperta dalla garanzia convenzionale LG che si intende aggiuntiva e non sostitutiva di ogni altro diritto di cui godi in quanto consumatore finale. In aggiunta, LG - ﻿dal terzo al decimo anno - offre una garanzia convenzionale esclusivamente sul motore della lavatrice. Il costo di ogni altra parte di ricambio, il costo della manodopera ed il costo di intervento sono esclusi. La garanzia convenzionale LG copre esclusivamente gli acquisti effettuati dai consumatori finali.

Q.

Come mai gli agitatori nel cestello non sono allineati?

A.

Gli agitatori nel cestello hanno il compito di facilitare il rimescolamento dei vestiti durante il lavaggio. Nelle nostre lavatrici sono sfalsati in modo da allargare meglio i capi e favorire quindi un lavaggio più efficace. Inoltre, nelle nostre lavatrici gli agitatori sono in acciaio inox, un materiale più robusto e igienico.

Q.

Perché è importante l'oblò in vetro temperato?

A.

L'oblò è un elemento soggetto a molta usura, quindi è importante che sia realizzato in un materiale in grado di resistere alla prova del tempo (e degli inconvenienti domestici). L'oblò in vetro temperato è quindi più resistente ai graffi e agli urti ed è anche più elegante di quello in plastica.

Q.

Posso invertire il verso di apertura dell'oblò?

A.

No, non puoi invertire il verso di apertura dell'oblò. Il verso di apertura è da destra a sinistra (le cerniere sono a sinistra).

Q.

Che tipo di protezione ha la scheda elettronica della lavatrice?

A.

Nelle nostre lavatrici, la scheda elettronica è siliconata, in modo da proteggerla dall'acqua, dall'umidità e dallo sporco.

Guida passo dopo passo

Installa la tua nuova lavatrice LG: veloce e semplice

Segui la nostra guida video semplice, passo dopo passo, per installare la tua nuova lavatrice LG a carica frontale, inclusi i collegamenti idrici e di scarico e il livellamento. Inizia a lavare oggi stesso.

*Immagini basate su un modello 3D rappresentativo a scopo illustrativo e possono differire dal prodotto reale. I passaggi di installazione possono variare in base al modello del prodotto e alle normative locali. Consultare sempre il manuale del prodotto per la sicurezza e le istruzioni specifiche del modello.

Qual è il setup monitor ideale per i programmatori per IDE, terminali e browser?

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INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
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