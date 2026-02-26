About Cookies on This Site

Lavatrice smart 11kg | Serie X5 Classe A-40% | 1400 giri, Wi-Fi, 6 Motion Direct Drive, Allergy Care, Direct Drive | White

Scheda tecnica
Scheda tecnica

F4NX5011TKB
Immagine frontale della lavatrice LG F4NX5011TKB
Prospettiva dall'alto della lavatrice LG F4NX5011TKB
Dettaglio del pannello di controllo della lavatrice LG F4NX5011TKB
Cassetto dei detersivi aperto della lavatrice LG F4NX5011TKB
Interno del cestello in acciaio inox della lavatrice LG F4NX5011TKB con oblò aperto
Primo piano dei vani interni del cassetto detersivo della lavatrice LG F4NX5011TKB
Vista di tre quarti della lavatrice LG F4NX5011TKB
Inquadratura angolata superiore della lavatrice LG F4NX5011TKB
Prospettiva dal basso della lavatrice LG F4NX5011TKB
vista laterale della lavatrice LG F4NX5011TKB
Vista posteriore della lavatrice LG F4NX5011TKB
Funzionalità principali

  • Risparmia più energia: la nostra lavatrice è il 40%* più efficiente rispetto a quelle tradizionali in classe A
  • Programma AI Wash: l'Intelligenza Artificiale riconosce i tessuti e sceglie i movimenti di lavaggio più appropriati per preservare le fibre dei tuoi capi
  • TurboWash 360: 4 getti di acqua con effetto doccia 3D per un pulito profondo in soli 39 minuti
  • Programma Microplastic Care: riduce del 60% l'emissione di microplastiche nell'acqua di scarico grazie a un lavaggio più accurato dei capi
  • Wi-Fi con ThinQ UP: scarica nuovi programmi specifici per le diverse tipologie di bucato e aggiorna la lavatrice con nuove funzionalità nel corso del tempo
Altro

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo.

Lavatrice con l'etichetta energetica A-40%

Alta efficienza energetica

La nostra lavatrice è il 40% più efficiente*

*Il 40% più basso dell'indice di efficienza energetica rispetto allo standard minimo associato alla classe di efficienza energetica A per le lavatrici, definito dalla normativa europea 2019/2014.

AI Wash

L'Intelligenza Artificiale ottimizza il lavaggio

Grazie alla nostra tecnologia AI DD™ basata sul motore Direct Drive, il programma AI Wash riconosce la tipologia dei tessuti e sceglie i movimenti di lavaggio ottimali. In particolare, l'AI Wash permette di proteggere meglio i tessuti morbidi e di risparmiare energia. Così potrai indossare i tuoi capi preferiti più a lungo.

*Test effettuato da Intertek a novembre 2023, comparando il programma Al Wash con quello Cotone, usando un carico di 3kg di tessuti misti morbidi (camicie miste, T-Shirt, gonne di chiffon, pantaloncini in poliestere). Il test ha mostrato un miglioramento nella cura dei tessuti e nel consumo energetico del ciclo AI Wash (modello F4X7VYP15). I risultati potrebbero differire in base agli indumenti e all'ambiente di utilizzo. 

Il riconoscimento dei tessuti con AI si attiva con un carico di bucato inferiore a 3kg. Non si attiva quando si utilizza l'opzione Vapore. Il programma AI Wash è da usare solo quando si lavano tipologie di tessuto similari usando un detersivo adatto e non tutte le tipologie di tessuto vengono riconosciute.

Programma Microplastic Care

Riduce l'emissione delle microplastiche del 60%

Forse non lo sai, ma ogni volta che lavi un capo composto da fibre sintetiche vengono rilasciate delle microplastiche derivanti dallo sfregamento dei tessuti. Microplastiche che finiscono nel mare con le acque di scarico e che, inevitabilmente, vengono mangiate anche dai pesci. Con il programma Microplastic Care, la nostra lavatrice utilizza dei movimenti specifici del cestello per ridurre l'emissione delle microplastiche del 60%. Perché il nostro obiettivo è di offrirti un lavaggio ottimale per i tuoi capi, ma anche quello di preservare il pianeta su cui viviamo.

*Test effettuati da Intertek a luglio 2023. Programma Microplastic Care con 3 kg di carico (giacca della tuta 100% poliestere) comparato al programma Misti sul modello F4Y7EYPBW, misurando la quantità di microplastiche filtrate da un filtro 20㎛. I risultati possono variare in base agli indumenti e all'ambiente.

TurboWash™360°

Lava a fondo risparmiando tempo ed energia

Risparmia tempo, acqua e fino al 28% di energia grazie ai 4 getti di acqua che lavano i capi con un effetto doccia 3D.

Lavatrice con la scritta 39 minuti nell'oblò.

Ti bastano solo 39 min per fare il bucato

Abbiamo a cuore il tuo tempo. Per questo abbiamo sviluppato il sistema TurboWash™ 360˚ che, grazie ai 4 getti di acqua diretti sui vestiti, ti permette di fare il bucato in soli 39 minuti.

Immagine del cestello con i 4 getti d'acqua del TurboWash39 che escono dagli ugelli.

*Testato da Intertek sulla base dello standard IEC 60456 : edizione 5.0. Ciclo TurboWash39 con 5kg di carico IEC comparato al un ciclo Cotone tradizionale con TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). I risultati possono variare a seconda dell'ambiente.

Lavaggio a vapore Steam™

Igienizza i tessuti

Sapevi che il lavaggio a vapore è due volte utile? Innanzitutto igienizza i tuoi capi, eliminando così germi, batteri e allergeni. In più, il vapore permette di distendere meglio le fibre in modo da migliorare l'efficacia del lavaggio.

Una donna e un bambino sdraiati sul letto.

*Il ciclo Allergy Care è stato approvato dalla BAF (British Allergy Foundation) per la sua capacità di ridurre gli acari della polvere domestica.

Smart Pairing™

Lavatrice e asciugatrice vanno a braccetto

Se hai un'asciugatrice LG, la lavatrice invia le informazioni sul bucato appena fatto in modo che l'asciugatrice si imposti in automatico sul programma di asciugatura più indicato.

*Per usare la funzione Smart Pairing™, entrambi gli elettrodomestici devono essere collegati al Wi-Fi e connessi all'app LG ThinQ sul proprio smartphone.

LG ThinQ™

La tua lavatrice (e la tua vita) diventano più smart

Gestiscila ovunque tu sia

Anche quando sei fuori casa puoi entrare in contatto con la tua lavatrice e gestirne le funzionalità. Ad esempio, puoi avviare il programma di lavaggio direttamente dal tuo smartphone.

Personalizza l'esperienza

L'app ThinQ™ tiene costantemente monitorata la lavatrice e ti permette di consultare il consumo energetico, ricevere notifiche in tempo reale e di scaricare nuovi programmi di lavaggio.

Controllala con Google Assistant

Da oggi per sapere a che punto è il lavaggio ti basta chiederlo alla lavatrice! Ad esempio, puoi domandare qual è il programma in corso usando il tuo assistente Google.

*L'utilizzo delle funzioni smart richiedono il download dell'app LG ThinQ (disponibile per dispositivi Android e iOS sui rispettivi app store), la creazione di un account utente ThinQ e la connettività internet.

*Google e Google Home sono marchi di Google LLC.

*Lo speaker AI non è incluso nella lavatrice.

*Il controllo vocale funziona solo quando la lavatrice è accesa.

Lavatrice installata in un ambiente domestico.

Stile minimalista

Dettaglio del cestello della lavatrice.

Display interattivo facile da usare

Lavatrice con oblò chiuso.

Agitatori in acciaio inox più igienici

*Test effettuati da Intertek a luglio 2013 certificano l'azione battericida dell'acciaio inox nei confronti del batterio P.aeruginosa a distanza di 12 giorni.

Domande frequenti (FAQ)

Q.

Cos'è il motore Direct Drive™?

A.

Il motore Inverter Direct Drive™ si differenzia dai motori tradizionali perché è collegato direttamente al cestello. Una soluzione molto più affidabile nel tempo - perché vengono eliminati componenti soggetti a usura come cinghia e puleggia - e che permette di gestire i movimenti del cestello con maggior precisione per migliorare l'efficacia del lavaggio. Il motore inoltre è molto silenzioso, proprio perché non ci sono la cinghia e la puleggia.

Q.

Qual è la capacità ideale per una lavatrice?

A.

La capacità ideale dipende solitamente da quanto bucato lavi abitualmente. Se sei single, oppure se in famiglia siete solo in due, una lavatrice da 8 o 9kg può fare al caso tuo. Se invece hai un nucleo famigliare più ampio, ti consigliamo di optare per una lavatrice da più di 10kg.

Anche se può sembrarti strano, ti consigliamo di scegliere sempre un chilaggio più alto rispetto alle tue esigenze, perché ti permette di lavare meglio i vestiti e, al tempo stesso, di risparmiare acqua ed energia. Ad esempio, se abitualmente lavi 5kg di vestiti, con la lavatrice da 11kg verranno lavati con mezzo carico, mentre con quella da 8kg dovresti usare il lavaggio a pieno carico. Avendo un cestello più grande, inoltre, i vestiti si sfregano meno in fase di lavaggio e centrifuga, riducendo il rischio di danneggiarli.

Ricordati che le nostre lavatrici hanno una capacità di carico molto alta, rimanendo nello stesso ingombro di quelle tradizionali. Ad esempio, abbiamo in gamma lavatrici da 13kg in 61,5cm di spessore, e da 11kg in 56,5cm.

Q.

Come si capisce quanto consuma la lavatrice?

A.

L'etichetta energetica della lavatrice riporta le informazioni principali che riguardano il consumo. Innanzitutto trovi la classe energetica della lavatrice, indicata da A (la classe più alta) a G (la classe più bassa). Dopodiché trovi anche il consumo espresso in kW/h per 100 cicli di lavaggio, usando il programma Cotone a pieno carico. Più basso è questo dato, più basso è il consumo. Ti consigliamo di controllare questo dato per avere un'indicazione più accurata del consumo rispetto alla semplice classe energetica. Negli ultimi tempi, infatti, ci sono tantissime lavatrici in classe A, ma pur avendo la stessa classe il consumo può essere molto diverso.

Q.

Qual è il programma più indicato per lavare i miei vestiti?

A.

In linea generale, dovresti consultare l'etichetta sui tuoi vestiti e selezionare il ciclo di lavaggio corrispondente sul pannello della lavatrice. Se selezioni il programma AI Wash, la lavatrice riconoscerà automaticamente la tipologia di tessuto inserito e regolerà i movimenti del cestello in modo da preservarne le fibre. L'AI Wash è disponibile solo con piccoli carichi di bucato (2 o 3kg, cotone, misti o sintetici).

Q.

Come posso ridurre il rumore emesso dalla lavatrice?

A.

La prima cosa che ti consigliamo è di scegliere una lavatrice in classe A per la rumorosità (trovi questa informazione nell'etichetta energetica di ciascun modello).

Invece, per quanto riguarda l'installazione, è importante che la lavatrice sia ben livellata. Nel caso la lavatrice non sia bene in piano, infatti, il movimento di rotazione del cestello potrebbe creare vibrazioni e, nei casi estremi, addirittura uno spostamento indesiderato dell'elettrodomestico. Per livellare la lavatrice puoi regolare i piedini come indicato nel manuale d'uso. Eventualmente, puoi mettere sotto ai piedini dei supporti anti-vibrazione per ridurre ulteriormente il rumore.

Ti consigliamo di verificare periodicamente il livellamento della lavatrice, perché col tempo ci potrebbero essere degli assestamenti del pavimento, oppure potresti averla spostata senza accorgertene.

Q.

Come funziona l'AI DD™?

A.

L'AI DD™ è una tecnologia che abbiamo progettato per sfruttare le potenzialità dell'Intelligenza Artificiale. Si tratta di un sistema automatico che pesa il bucato che metti nel cestello, riconosce le caratteristiche dei tessuti e imposta di conseguenza i movimenti del cestello più indicati per preservarne le fibre. In questo modo i tuoi vestiti verranno trattati con più cura e dureranno più a lungo.

Q.

Cos'è la funzione TurboWash™ 360?

A.

Il TurboWash™ 360 ti permette di lavare i tuoi capi in maniera ultra-efficiente in soli 39 minuti. Questi sistema si avvale di 4 getti di acqua che vengono spruzzati direttamente sui vestiti, a una potenza controllata con precisione dalla pompa inverter. In questo modo, il bucato viene lavato con un effetto doccia 3D che garantisce prestazioni eccezionali. Grazie al TurboWash 360 risparmi acqua ed energia, perché il ciclo di lavaggio è più rapido, senza compromessi in termini di qualità.

Q.

A cosa serve una lavatrice smart?

A.

Anche se la lavatrice a volte viene percepita come un elettrodomestico poco evoluto, al suo interno c'è un elevato contenuto tecnologico. Avere una lavatrice smart significa avere un elettrodomestico in grado di sfruttare l'Intelligenza Artificiale per riconoscere il carico e a cui ti puoi connettere direttamente con il tuo smartphone.

Le lavatrici LG con Wi-Fi possono infatti essere gestite da uno smartphone Android o iOS scaricando l'app LG ThinQ™ dal relativo store di applicazioni. Tramite LG ThinQ™ puoi, ad esempio, controllare lo stato della lavatrice, ricevere notifiche quando il ciclo è terminato, oppure scaricare nuovi programmi di lavaggio.

Q.

A cosa serve il lavaggio a vapore?

A.

Il lavaggio a vapore - che sulle nostre lavatrici trovi col nome Steam™ - è molto utile principalmente per due motivi: l'igienizzazione dei capi e una pulizia più profonda. Grazie al vapore ad alta temperatura, infatti, puoi eliminare gli allergeni che ci sono sui vestiti. Inoltre, il vapore aiuta a distendere le fibre, in modo da agevolare la rimozione delle macchie.

Q.

Posso selezionare la temperatura di lavaggio durante il ciclo vapore?

A.

Quando imposti l'opzione del lavaggio a vapore non puoi scegliere la temperatura di lavaggio. Indipendentemente dal programma selezionato, infatti, la temperatura verrà impostata sempre a 60°C.

Q.

Posso usare il pieno carico con tutti i programmi?

A.

Il carico massimo della lavatrice dipende dal programma che selezioni. Puoi sfruttare il pieno carico solo con il programma Cotone e con quello Eco 40-60°C. Su tutti gli altri ci sono delle limitazioni specifiche che trovi sul manuale d'uso. Queste limitazioni sono necessarie per garantire una qualità di lavaggio ottimale.

Q.

Che garanzia c'è sulla lavatrice?

A.

Nei primi 2 anni la lavatrice è coperta dalla garanzia convenzionale LG che si intende aggiuntiva e non sostitutiva di ogni altro diritto di cui godi in quanto consumatore finale. In aggiunta, LG - ﻿dal terzo al decimo anno - offre una garanzia convenzionale esclusivamente sul motore della lavatrice. Il costo di ogni altra parte di ricambio, il costo della manodopera ed il costo di intervento sono esclusi. La garanzia convenzionale LG copre esclusivamente gli acquisti effettuati dai consumatori finali.

Q.

Come mai gli agitatori nel cestello non sono allineati?

A.

Gli agitatori nel cestello hanno il compito di facilitare il rimescolamento dei vestiti durante il lavaggio. Nelle nostre lavatrici sono sfalsati in modo da allargare meglio i capi e favorire quindi un lavaggio più efficace. Inoltre, nelle nostre lavatrici gli agitatori sono in acciaio inox, un materiale più robusto e igienico.

Q.

Perché è importante l'oblò in vetro temperato?

A.

L'oblò è un elemento soggetto a molta usura, quindi è importante che sia realizzato in un materiale in grado di resistere alla prova del tempo (e degli inconvenienti domestici). L'oblò in vetro temperato è quindi più resistente ai graffi e agli urti ed è anche più elegante di quello in plastica.

Q.

Posso invertire il verso di apertura dell'oblò?

A.

No, non puoi invertire il verso di apertura dell'oblò. Il verso di apertura è da destra a sinistra (le cerniere sono a sinistra).

Q.

Che tipo di protezione ha la scheda elettronica della lavatrice?

A.

Nelle nostre lavatrici, la scheda elettronica è siliconata, in modo da proteggerla dall'acqua, dall'umidità e dallo sporco.

Guida passo dopo passo

Installa la tua nuova lavatrice LG: veloce e semplice

Segui la nostra guida video semplice, passo dopo passo, per installare la tua nuova lavatrice LG a carica frontale, inclusi i collegamenti idrici e di scarico e il livellamento. Inizia a lavare oggi stesso.

*Immagini basate su un modello 3D rappresentativo a scopo illustrativo e possono differire dal prodotto reale. I passaggi di installazione possono variare in base al modello del prodotto e alle normative locali. Consultare sempre il manuale del prodotto per la sicurezza e le istruzioni specifiche del modello.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • CAPACITÀ - Capacità massima di lavaggio (kg)

    11

  • DIMENSIONI E PESO - Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    600x850x565

  • ETICHETTA ENERGETICA (CICLO DI LAVAGGIO) - Velocità massima di centrifuga (giri al minuto)

    1.351

  • CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Autodosaggio del detersivo (ezDispense)

    No

  • CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Steam

  • OPZIONI - Antipiega

    No

  • FUNZIONI SMART - Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P) (mm)

    660x890x660

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    600x850x565

  • Peso (kg)

    68,0

  • Peso con imballo (kg)

    72,0

  • Profondità compreso l'oblò (P') (mm)

    620

  • Profondità con oblò aperto a 90˚ (P'') (mm)

    1.100

DESIGN E FINITURE

  • Colore

    Bianco

  • Materiale o finitura dell'oblò

    Vetro temperato nero

CAPACITÀ

  • Capacità massima di lavaggio (kg)

    11

COMANDI E DISPLAY

  • Partenza ritardata

    3-19 ore

  • Tipologia

    Manopola, tasti touch e display LED

  • Indicatore chiusura dell'oblò

  • Indicatore numerico

    18:88

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI

  • 6 Motion DirectDrive

  • AI DD

  • Tipologia

    Lavatrice a carica frontale

  • Segnale di fine ciclo

  • Centum System

    No

  • Aggiungi capo

    No

  • Autodosaggio del detersivo (ezDispense)

    No

  • Riavvio automatico

  • Inverter DirectDrive

  • Sistema di rilevazione della schiuma

  • LoadSense

  • Steam

  • Illuminazione del cestello

  • Steam+

    No

  • Piedini di livellamento

  • Cestello in acciaio inox

  • TurboWash 360

  • Cestello a bolle

  • Sensore delle vibrazioni

  • Sollevatori del cestello

    Sollevatori slim in acciaio inox

  • Allacciamento idrico (acqua calda / fredda)

    Solo fredda

  • Livello dell’acqua

    Auto

  • Centrifuga massima selezionabile (giri/min)

    1400

CONSUMI

  • Classe di efficienza energetica (lavaggio)

    A

PROGRAMMI

  • Piumini

    No

  • Cotone

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • AI Wash

  • Allergy Care (lavaggio)

  • Lavaggio automatico

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Abbigliamento per neonati

    No

  • Lenzuola

    No

  • Lavaggio a freddo

    No

  • Protezione dei colori

    No

  • Cotone +

    No

  • Speciale capi scuri

    No

  • Delicati

    No

  • Programma scaricato

  • Piumino

    No

  • Sintetici

  • Eco 40-60

  • Cura delicata

    No

  • Igiene

    No

  • Intensivo 60

    No

  • Programma Microplastic Care

  • Misti

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Rapido 14

  • Rapido 30

    No

  • Lavaggio rapido

    No

  • Lavaggio + asciugatura rapidi

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Risciacquo + centrifuga

    No

  • Lavaggio silenzioso

    No

  • Protezione pelle

    No

  • Colletti e polsini

    No

  • Solo centrifuga

    No

  • Abbigliamento sportivo

  • Antimacchia

    No

  • Refresh con vapore

    No

  • Pulizia Vasca

    No

  • TurboWash 39

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Lavaggio + asciugatura

    No

  • Lana (A mano / Lana)

OPZIONI

  • Wi-Fi

  • Aggiungi capo

    No

  • Segnale acustico accensione e spegnimento

  • Blocco bambini

  • Arresto ritardato

  • Livello detergente

    No

  • Illuminazione del cestello

  • Prelavaggio

  • Avvio da remoto

  • Risciacquo

    No

  • Risciacquo + centrifuga

    No

  • Risciacquo+

  • Livello ammorbidente

    No

  • Centrifuga

    1400 / 1200 / 1000 / 800 / 400 / No centrifuga

  • Steam

    No

  • Temperatura

    Freddo / 20 / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95℃

  • Pulizia vasca

  • TurboWash

  • Lavaggio

    No

  • Antipiega

    No

  • Lavaggio a freddo

    No

  • Pulizia ugello ezDispense

    No

FUNZIONI SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • Download programmi aggiuntivi

  • Controllo dei consumi

  • Avvio da remoto e controllo ciclo

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

  • Guida per la pulizia della vasca

  • Smart Pairing

ACCESSORI

  • Compatibilità con LG TWINWash

    No

ETICHETTA ENERGETICA (CICLO DI LAVAGGIO)

  • Consumo energetico per 100 cicli (kWh)

    37

  • Premio ‘EU Ecolabel Award’

  • Durata in modalità left-on (min)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (Pieno carico) (kWh)

    0,719

  • Eco 40-60 (Mezzo carico) (kWh)

    0,412

  • Eco 40-60 (Quarto di carico) (kWh)

    0,170

  • Classe di efficienza energetica

    A

  • Velocità massima di centrifuga (giri al minuto)

    1.351

  • Rumorosità in centrifuga in dBA (Classe)

    71

  • Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità OFF

    0,5

  • Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità ON

    0,5

  • Classe di efficienza della centrifuga

    B

  • Percentuale di umidità residua dopo la centrifuga (%)

    53,9

  • Programma standard (solo lavaggio)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Durata (min) - (Pieno carico)

    240

  • Durata (min) - (Mezzo carico)

    180

  • Durata (min) - (Quarto di carico)

    145

  • Capacità di lavaggio (kg)

    11

  • Consumo acqua per ciclo (litri)

    50

CODICE EAN

  • Codice a barre

    8806096645680

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.
Per saperne di più su come questo prodotto gestisce i dati e sui tuoi diritti come utente, visita ″Copertura e specifiche dei dati″ su LG Privacy

