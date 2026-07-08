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Freezer Monoporta | Classe E, 324L | Total NO FROST | Display esterno | Prime Silver

GFE41PZGSZ label energy.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
GFE41PZGSZ label energy.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Freezer Monoporta | Classe E, 324L | Total NO FROST | Display esterno | Prime Silver

GFE41PZGSZ
Vista frontale di Freezer Monoporta | Classe E, 324L | Total NO FROST | Display esterno | Prime Silver GFE41PZGSZ
Vista interna a porta aperta del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ con ripiani vuoti
Vista interna a porta aperta del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ con ripiani pieni di alimenti
Dettaglio maniglia porta del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ
Vista prospettica dal basso del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ
Vista diagonale del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ
Vista prospettica dal basso del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ con porta chiusa
Vista prospettica dal basso del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ con porta aperta e ripiani vuoti
Vista prospettica dal basso del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ con porta aperta e ripiani pieni di alimenti
Vista diagonale del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ
Vista diagonale del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ con porta aperta e ripiani vuoti
Vista diagonale del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ con porta aperta e ripiani pieni di alimenti
Vista laterale del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ
Vista frontale di Freezer Monoporta | Classe E, 324L | Total NO FROST | Display esterno | Prime Silver GFE41PZGSZ
Vista interna a porta aperta del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ con ripiani vuoti
Vista interna a porta aperta del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ con ripiani pieni di alimenti
Dettaglio maniglia porta del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ
Vista prospettica dal basso del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ
Vista diagonale del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ
Vista prospettica dal basso del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ con porta chiusa
Vista prospettica dal basso del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ con porta aperta e ripiani vuoti
Vista prospettica dal basso del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ con porta aperta e ripiani pieni di alimenti
Vista diagonale del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ
Vista diagonale del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ con porta aperta e ripiani vuoti
Vista diagonale del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ con porta aperta e ripiani pieni di alimenti
Vista laterale del Freezer monoporta LG GFE41PZGSZ

Funzionalità principali

  • Total No Frost: migliora la conservazione degli alimenti grazie al flusso costante di aria fredda, senza la necessità di sbrinare il freezer
  • Multi Air Flow: l'aria fredda viene distribuita uniformemente grazie alle bocchette su ogni ripiano
  • Abbinabile al frigorifero GLE51PZGSZ

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo.

Il Freezer LG monoporta è progettato per offrire un design minimalista che massimizza l'eleganza e il comfort nella tua cucina.

Senti la massima freschezza con un design impeccabile

Un'immagine mostra un congelatore aperto pieno di prodotti e aria fredda che soffia ovunque. La seconda immagine mostra carne cruda cruda che si è scongelata ed è pronta per essere cotta.

Total No frost

Meno problemi con la tecnologia Frostless

Il sistema di raffreddamento antigelo di LG previene l'accumulo di brina, risparmiandoti il fastidio dello sbrinamento manuale.

Il congelatore è mostrato con la porta che si apre verso l'esterno. L'aria blu soffia dalla parte superiore di ogni sezione per circondare completamente il cibo che si troverebbe al suo interno.

Multi Air Flow

Raffreddamento rapido e uniforme

La tecnologia Multi Air Flow garantisce una ripartizione omogenea del freddo ed una temperatura controllata in ogni ripiano del frigorifero grazie a delle apposite bocchette. Gli alimenti appena riposti in frigorifero si raffreddano più velocemente.

Il frigorifero si adatta perfettamente alla cucina.

La vista frontale del frigorifero è mostrata in una cucina con la porta aperta e che mostra i prodotti all'interno. Un quadrato blu evidenzia l'interno con frecce che si spingono verso l'esterno per indicare che c'è ampio spazio all'interno.

Congelamento rapido

Un'esplosione di fresco in un istante

Non lasciare che la tua nuova box di gelato si sciolga. Grazie ad Express Freeze otterai una potente esplosione di aria gelida

Il congelatore è mostrato frontalmente con la porta aperta e un quadrato blu e frecce che si spingono verso l'esterno evidenziando l'ampio spazio all'interno.

Massima Capacità

Più spazio per la tua spesa

Con la grande capacità di 324L nel freezer, avrai ampio spazio per tutte le tue prelibatezze preferite

Il congelatore è mostrato in un angolo che si adatta perfettamente agli armadietti di una cucina moderna.

Design con porte piatte

Dai un look moderno alla tua cucina

Il nostro frigorifero arricchirà il tuo ambiente con uno stile essenziale. Le sue porte sono completamente piatte: un design che si abbinerà perfettamente al tuo arredamento.

Accanto all'icona del compressore inverter intelligente si trova l'icona della garanzia di 10 anni.

Accanto all'icona del compressore inverter intelligente si trova l'icona della garanzia di 10 anni.

Compressore Smart Inverter ™

Efficiente dal punto di vista energetico e durevole con una garanzia di 10 anni

Lo Smart Inverter Compressor™ di LG porta l'efficienza energetica a un livello superiore, facendo risparmiare denaro e risparmiando al pianeta. Inoltre, è anche supportato da una garanzia di 10 anni, per 10 anni di tranquillità.

Accanto all'icona del compressore inverter intelligente si trova l'icona della garanzia di 10 anni.

Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.
Per saperne di più su come questo prodotto gestisce i dati e sui tuoi diritti come utente, visita ″Copertura e specifiche dei dati″ su LG Privacy

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