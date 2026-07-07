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Frigorifero Monoporta | Classe E, 375 L | Wi-Fi, Door Cooling & Linear Cooling | Prime Silver

GLE51PZGSZ.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
GLE51PZGSZ.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Frigorifero Monoporta | Classe E, 375 L | Wi-Fi, Door Cooling & Linear Cooling | Prime Silver

GLE51PZGSZ
Vista frontale di Frigorifero Monoporta | Classe E, 375 L | Wi-Fi, Door Cooling & Linear Cooling | Prime Silver GLE51PZGSZ
Dettaglio del cassetto per frutta e verdura del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ, riempito con ortaggi freschi per mostrarne la capienza.
Primo piano del cassetto salvafreschezza vuoto all'interno del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ, con focus sulle guide e i materiali trasparenti.
Vista frontale con porta aperta del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ, completamente organizzato e riempito con cibo, bevande e alimenti freschi sui ripiani e nei balconcini.
Vista interna del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ aperto e vuoto, che mostra la disposizione dei ripiani regolabili, dei cassetti e dell'illuminazione a LED.
Dettaglio ravvicinato della maniglia verticale a barra integrata sul profilo del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ.
Particolare dei ripiani interni in vetro temperato e delle bocchette di ventilazione del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ.
Vista prospettica da sinistra a porta chiusa del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ, che mostra il design e la finitura metallica laterale.
Vista prospettica da sinistra del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ con porta aperta, riempito di cibo fresco e bevande posizionate sui ripiani.
Vista prospettica angolata da sinistra del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ con porta aperta e interno vuoto, che evidenzia la modularità dello spazio interno.
Inquadratura tridimensionale da sinistra a porta chiusa del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ, con display digitale nero sul pannello frontale in acciaio.
Vista angolata da sinistra della cavità interna del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ, rifornito con prodotti freschi, latticini e bottiglie organizzati nei vari scomparti.
Vista laterale sinistra a porta spalancata del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ vuoto, che mette in risalto il sistema Multi Air Flow e la capienza dei balconcini della controporta.
Prospettiva dal basso verso l'alto del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ visto da destra, che enfatizza l'altezza e il design slanciato del grande elettrodomestico.
Profilo laterale destro piatto del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ, che mostra la profondità della struttura grigia e la sporgenza della maniglia frontale.
Vista frontale di Frigorifero Monoporta | Classe E, 375 L | Wi-Fi, Door Cooling & Linear Cooling | Prime Silver GLE51PZGSZ
Dettaglio del cassetto per frutta e verdura del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ, riempito con ortaggi freschi per mostrarne la capienza.
Primo piano del cassetto salvafreschezza vuoto all'interno del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ, con focus sulle guide e i materiali trasparenti.
Vista frontale con porta aperta del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ, completamente organizzato e riempito con cibo, bevande e alimenti freschi sui ripiani e nei balconcini.
Vista interna del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ aperto e vuoto, che mostra la disposizione dei ripiani regolabili, dei cassetti e dell'illuminazione a LED.
Dettaglio ravvicinato della maniglia verticale a barra integrata sul profilo del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ.
Particolare dei ripiani interni in vetro temperato e delle bocchette di ventilazione del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ.
Vista prospettica da sinistra a porta chiusa del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ, che mostra il design e la finitura metallica laterale.
Vista prospettica da sinistra del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ con porta aperta, riempito di cibo fresco e bevande posizionate sui ripiani.
Vista prospettica angolata da sinistra del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ con porta aperta e interno vuoto, che evidenzia la modularità dello spazio interno.
Inquadratura tridimensionale da sinistra a porta chiusa del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ, con display digitale nero sul pannello frontale in acciaio.
Vista angolata da sinistra della cavità interna del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ, rifornito con prodotti freschi, latticini e bottiglie organizzati nei vari scomparti.
Vista laterale sinistra a porta spalancata del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ vuoto, che mette in risalto il sistema Multi Air Flow e la capienza dei balconcini della controporta.
Prospettiva dal basso verso l'alto del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ visto da destra, che enfatizza l'altezza e il design slanciato del grande elettrodomestico.
Profilo laterale destro piatto del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLE51PZGSZ, che mostra la profondità della struttura grigia e la sporgenza della maniglia frontale.

Funzionalità principali

  • Wi-Fi: gestisci le temperature, le funzioni di raffreddamento rapido e monitora i consumi del frigorifero da remoto utilizzando l'app ThinQ
  • Door Cooling™: l'esclusiva bocchetta posta nella parte superiore raffredda più velocemente il frigorifero, compresa la zona della porta
  • Display esterno: tieni temperatura e funzioni speciali sotto controllo senza aprire la porta del frigo
  • Ripiani con finiture metalliche: eleganti e rifinite, le finiture metalliche rendono il frigorifero ancora più pregiato
  • Abbinabile a Congelatore GFE41PZGSZ
Altro

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo.

Il frigorifero LG monoporta è progettato per offrire un design minimalista che massimizza l'eleganza e il comfort nella tua cucina.

Senti la massima freschezza con un design impeccabile

Raffreddamento costante LINEAR Cooling™

Fino a 7 giorni di freschezza

La tecnologia Linear Cooling™ mantiene la temperatura costante, con fluttuazioni di solo ±0,5°C2. Così puoi conservare i cibi più a lungo preservandone la freschezza.

Grafico del frigorifero LG (GBBW726AMB) che mostra il pomodoro fresco dopo 7 giorni con fluttuazione blu e testo ±0,5°C

Linear Cooling™ 

Grafico del frigorifero LG (GBBW726AMB) che mostra un pomodoro appassito dopo 7 giorni con fluttuazione rosso e testo ±1,0°C

Tradizionale 

*Sulla base dei risultati dei test TÜV Rheinland effettuati utilizzando il metodo di test interno di LG, confrontando il tasso di riduzione del peso delle verdure tra il modello con raffreddamento lineare e il modello senza raffreddamento lineare, il modello con raffreddamento lineare ha mostrato un tasso di riduzione del peso inferiore.

Frigorifero LG (GBBW726AMB) aperto, con aria che fluisce dalla bocchetta sinistra ai cestelli porta frutta e bottiglie.

Raffreddamento veloce DoorCooling+™

Raffredda il frigo più velocemente

Le bocchette di ventilazione situate nella parte anteriore del frigorifero ristabiliscono più velocemente la temperatura ideale per conservare la freschezza degli alimenti.

*Basato sui risultati dei test TÜV Rheinland che utilizzano il metodo di test interno di LG, confrontando il tempo di caduta della temperatura del contenitore dell'acqua posizionato nel cestello superiore tra i modelli DoorCooling+™ e Non-DoorCooling+™. Solo modelli applicabili.

*Le immagini del prodotto sono solo a scopo illustrativo e potrebbero differire dal prodotto reale.

Frigorifero LG (GBBW726AMB) con Fresh Balancer per verdura e frutta con frecce alto/basso e dettaglio Moist Crisper.

FRESH Balancer™

Ottimizzazione dell'umidità

Il FRESH Balancer™ attraverso l'utilizzo dei selettori permette di mantenere sempre l'umidità ottimale per frutta e verdura in base alla modalità impostata.

*In base al test interno LG (temperatura ambiente di 25℃, umidità normale, congelatore a -18°C, frigorifero a 4°C), è stata misurata la perdita di peso dell'acqua dopo 24 ore.

*Le immagini del prodotto sono solo a scopo illustrativo e potrebbero differire dal prodotto reale.

La vista frontale del frigorifero è mostrata in una cucina con la porta aperta e che mostra i prodotti all'interno. Un quadrato blu evidenzia l'interno con frecce che si spingono verso l'esterno per indicare che c'è ampio spazio all'interno.

Massima Capacità

Più spazio per la tua spesa

Con la grande capacità di 386L nel frigorifero, avrai ampio spazio per tutte le tue prelibatezze preferite

Il frigorifero si adatta perfettamente alla cucina.

Design con porte piatte

Dai un look moderno alla tua cucina

Il nostro frigorifero arricchirà il tuo ambiente con uno stile essenziale. Le sue porte sono completamente piatte: un design che si abbinerà perfettamente al tuo arredamento.

Accanto all'icona del compressore inverter intelligente si trova l'icona della garanzia di 10 anni.

Accanto all'icona del compressore inverter intelligente si trova l'icona della garanzia di 10 anni.

Compressore Smart Inverter ™

Efficiente dal punto di vista energetico e durevole con una garanzia di 10 anni

Lo Smart Inverter Compressor™ di LG porta l'efficienza energetica a un livello superiore, facendo risparmiare denaro e risparmiando al pianeta. Inoltre, è anche supportato da una garanzia di 10 anni, per 10 anni di tranquillità.

Accanto all'icona del compressore inverter intelligente si trova l'icona della garanzia di 10 anni.

Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.
Per saperne di più su come questo prodotto gestisce i dati e sui tuoi diritti come utente, visita ″Copertura e specifiche dei dati″ su LG Privacy

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