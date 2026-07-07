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Frigorifero Monoporta | Classe E, 375 L | Wi-Fi, Door Cooling & Linear Cooling | Prime Silver

GLT51PZGSZ label energy.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
GLT51PZGSZ label energy.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Frigorifero Monoporta | Classe E, 375 L | Wi-Fi, Door Cooling & Linear Cooling | Prime Silver

GLT51PZGSZ
Vista frontale di Frigorifero Monoporta | Classe E, 375 L | Wi-Fi, Door Cooling & Linear Cooling | Prime Silver GLT51PZGSZ
Vista interna a porta aperta del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ vuoto, che mostra la disposizione dei ripiani in vetro, dei cassetti inferiori e della controporta.
Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ, vista laterale frontale con porta chiusa
Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ, vista laterale frontale con porta chiusa
Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ, interno aperto con alimenti riposti nei ripiani
Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ, interno aperto vuoto con organizzazione dei vani porta
Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ, dettaglio interno superiore con ripiano e porta bottiglie
Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ, dettaglio cassetti per frutta e verdura con alimenti
Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ, dettaglio cassetti inferiori per frutta e verdura
Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ, interno aperto con alimenti riposti nei ripiani
Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ, dettaglio maniglia della porta
Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ, vista laterale del frigorifero chiuso
Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ, vista posteriore del frigorifero
Vista frontale di Frigorifero Monoporta | Classe E, 375 L | Wi-Fi, Door Cooling & Linear Cooling | Prime Silver GLT51PZGSZ
Vista interna a porta aperta del Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ vuoto, che mostra la disposizione dei ripiani in vetro, dei cassetti inferiori e della controporta.
Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ, vista laterale frontale con porta chiusa
Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ, vista laterale frontale con porta chiusa
Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ, interno aperto con alimenti riposti nei ripiani
Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ, interno aperto vuoto con organizzazione dei vani porta
Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ, dettaglio interno superiore con ripiano e porta bottiglie
Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ, dettaglio cassetti per frutta e verdura con alimenti
Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ, dettaglio cassetti inferiori per frutta e verdura
Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ, interno aperto con alimenti riposti nei ripiani
Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ, dettaglio maniglia della porta
Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ, vista laterale del frigorifero chiuso
Frigorifero monoporta LG GLT51PZGSZ, vista posteriore del frigorifero

Funzionalità principali

  • Wi-Fi: gestisci le temperature, le funzioni di raffreddamento rapido e monitora i consumi del frigorifero da remoto utilizzando l'app ThinQ
  • Door Cooling™: l'esclusiva bocchetta posta nella parte superiore raffredda più velocemente il frigorifero, compresa la zona della porta
  • Abbinabile a Congelatore GFT41PZGSZ

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo.

Il frigorifero LG monoporta è progettato per offrire un design minimalista che massimizza l'eleganza e il comfort nella tua cucina.

Senti la massima freschezza con un design impeccabile

Raffreddamento costante LINEAR Cooling™

Fino a 7 giorni di freschezza

La tecnologia Linear Cooling™ mantiene la temperatura costante, con fluttuazioni di solo ±0,5°C2. Così puoi conservare i cibi più a lungo preservandone la freschezza.

Grafico del frigorifero LG (GBBW726AMB) che mostra il pomodoro fresco dopo 7 giorni con fluttuazione blu e testo ±0,5°C

Linear Cooling™ 

Grafico del frigorifero LG (GBBW726AMB) che mostra un pomodoro appassito dopo 7 giorni con fluttuazione rosso e testo ±1,0°C

Tradizionale 

*Sulla base dei risultati dei test TÜV Rheinland effettuati utilizzando il metodo di test interno di LG, confrontando il tasso di riduzione del peso delle verdure tra il modello con raffreddamento lineare e il modello senza raffreddamento lineare, il modello con raffreddamento lineare ha mostrato un tasso di riduzione del peso inferiore.

Frigorifero LG (GBBW726AMB) aperto, con aria che fluisce dalla bocchetta sinistra ai cestelli porta frutta e bottiglie.

Raffreddamento veloce DoorCooling+™

Raffredda il frigo più velocemente

Le bocchette di ventilazione situate nella parte anteriore del frigorifero ristabiliscono più velocemente la temperatura ideale per conservare la freschezza degli alimenti.

*Basato sui risultati dei test TÜV Rheinland che utilizzano il metodo di test interno di LG, confrontando il tempo di caduta della temperatura del contenitore dell'acqua posizionato nel cestello superiore tra i modelli DoorCooling+™ e Non-DoorCooling+™. Solo modelli applicabili.

*Le immagini del prodotto sono solo a scopo illustrativo e potrebbero differire dal prodotto reale.

Frigorifero LG (GBBW726AMB) con Fresh Balancer per verdura e frutta con frecce alto/basso e dettaglio Moist Crisper.

FRESH Balancer™

Ottimizzazione dell'umidità

Il FRESH Balancer™ attraverso l'utilizzo dei selettori permette di mantenere sempre l'umidità ottimale per frutta e verdura in base alla modalità impostata.

*In base al test interno LG (temperatura ambiente di 25℃, umidità normale, congelatore a -18°C, frigorifero a 4°C), è stata misurata la perdita di peso dell'acqua dopo 24 ore.

*Le immagini del prodotto sono solo a scopo illustrativo e potrebbero differire dal prodotto reale.

La vista frontale del frigorifero è mostrata in una cucina con la porta aperta e che mostra i prodotti all'interno. Un quadrato blu evidenzia l'interno con frecce che si spingono verso l'esterno per indicare che c'è ampio spazio all'interno.

Massima Capacità

Più spazio per la tua spesa

Con la grande capacità di 386L nel frigorifero, avrai ampio spazio per tutte le tue prelibatezze preferite

Il frigorifero si adatta perfettamente alla cucina.

Design con porte piatte

Dai un look moderno alla tua cucina

Il nostro frigorifero arricchirà il tuo ambiente con uno stile essenziale. Le sue porte sono completamente piatte: un design che si abbinerà perfettamente al tuo arredamento.

Accanto all'icona del compressore inverter intelligente si trova l'icona della garanzia di 10 anni.

Accanto all'icona del compressore inverter intelligente si trova l'icona della garanzia di 10 anni.

Compressore Smart Inverter ™

Efficiente dal punto di vista energetico e durevole con una garanzia di 10 anni

Lo Smart Inverter Compressor™ di LG porta l'efficienza energetica a un livello superiore, facendo risparmiare denaro e risparmiando al pianeta. Inoltre, è anche supportato da una garanzia di 10 anni, per 10 anni di tranquillità.

Accanto all'icona del compressore inverter intelligente si trova l'icona della garanzia di 10 anni.

RIEPILOGO

Stampa

DIMENSIONI

Tipologia
Maxi Side by Side
Classe energetica
E
Capacità netta totale (ISO standard)
386
Dimensioni (LxAxP)
595 x 1860 x 707

Caratteristiche principali

  • CAPACITÀ - Capacità totale (litri)

    386

  • DIMENSIONI E PESO - Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    595 x 1860 x 707

  • PRESTAZIONI - Consumo energetico (kWh/anno)

    121

  • CARATTERISTICHE BASE - Classe di efficienza energetica

    E

  • PRESTAZIONI - Tipo di compressore

    Smart Inverter

  • CARATTERISTICHE - InstaView™

    No

  • CARATTERISTICHE - Door-in-Door

    No

  • DESIGN E FINITURE - Finitura e colore delle porte

    Inox Premium

Tutte le specifiche

CARATTERISTICHE BASE

  • Tipologia di prodotto

    Frigorifero Mono Porta (Maxi Sìde by Sìde)

  • Classe di efficienza energetica

    E

CAPACITÀ

  • Capacità totale (litri)

    386

  • Capacità del frigorifero (litri)

    386

COMANDI E DISPLAY

  • Avviso porta aperta

  • Display LED interno

  • Express Freeze

    No

  • Blocco bambini

    No

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    595 x 1860 x 707

  • Peso (kg)

    69

  • Profondità senza porte (mm)

    600

  • Profondità con la maniglia (mm)

    707

  • Altezza della struttura (mm)

    1858

  • Altezza massima (dal punto più alto misurabile) (mm)

    1860

  • Peso con imballo (kg)

    76

CARATTERISTICHE

  • Door Cooling+™

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

  • InstaView™

    No

  • Porte reversibili

DISPENSER ACQUA E GHIACCIO

  • Fabbricatore manuale del ghiaccio

    No

  • Dispenser di sola acqua

    No

  • Dispenser di acqua e ghiaccio

    No

  • Fabbricatore automatico del ghiaccio

    No

DESIGN E FINITURE

  • Finitura e colore delle porte

    Inox Premium

  • Tipologia di maniglie

    Barre verticali

PRESTAZIONI

  • Tipo di compressore

    Smart Inverter

  • Consumo energetico (kWh/anno)

    121

  • Classe climatica

    T

  • Rumorosità (dB)

    38

  • Classe di rumorosità

    C

COMPARTO FRIGO

  • Balconcini trasparenti

    5

  • Illuminazione interna

    LED

  • Ripiani in vetro temperato

    4

  • Cassetto frutta e verdura

  • Cassetto con griglia salvafreschezza

  • Ripiano portabottiglie

  • Cassetto Zero gradi

    No

  • Multi-Air Flow

  • Folding Shelf

    No

  • Fresh Balancer

    No

  • Fresh Converter

    No

FUNZIONI SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.
Per saperne di più su come questo prodotto gestisce i dati e sui tuoi diritti come utente, visita ″Copertura e specifiche dei dati″ su LG Privacy

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