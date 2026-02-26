About Cookies on This Site

Forno a vapore InstaView | 76L Classe A++ | Display 4,3", Air Fry, Air Sous Vide, Pizza, EasyClean, Pirolisi, Wi-Fi | Nero

Forno a vapore InstaView | 76L Classe A++ | Display 4,3", Air Fry, Air Sous Vide, Pizza, EasyClean, Pirolisi, Wi-Fi | Nero

CWS9D7651WS
Funzionalità principali

  • Tecnologia InstaView: ti basta bussare sul vetro due volte per accendere la luce interna e vedere cos'hai in forno
  • Tante modalità di cottura: cuoci una gran varietà di ricette con la cottura a vapore assistita, l'Air Fry, l'Air Sous Vide e la modalità pizza
  • EasyClean: in soli 10 minuti pulisci il forno senza usare detersivi, grazie alla superficie smaltata e al programma di pulizia specifico
  • Wi-Fi con LG ThinQ: collega il forno al Wi-Fi di casa per gestirlo da remoto, scaricare nuove ricette e ricevere notifiche sulla pulizia
  • Display touch da 4,3'': imposta il forno e scegli le modalità di cottura in maniera rapida e intuitiva, semplicemente toccando il display
  • Isolamento termico con 4 vetri: anche quando cuoci le tue pietanze alla massima temperatura, non rischierai di scottarti se tocchi il vetro esterno
Altro

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design e il colore effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

Forno InstaView™: lo spettacolo in cucina

Un'icona di una mano che bussa sulla porta del forno, con la luce accesa al suo interno.

Bussa e guarda cos'hai in forno

La tecnologia InstaView™ rende il tuo forno ancora più semplice da usare.

Immagine di una mano che pulisce il forno con una spugna.

Veloce da pulire

Pulisci il forno in soli 10 minuti! EasyClean™ è veloce, pratico e pulisce senza usare detersivi.

Forno LG integrato in una cucina moderna, monitorato tramite smartphone che mostra il tempo di cottura e la temperatura.

Sempre sotto controllo

Con l'app LG ThinQ™ puoi vedere lo stato della cottura, scaricare nuove ricette e molto altro.

Immagine del forno con l'etichetta energetica A++ applicata

Efficienza in classe A++

Ti offriamo un'elevata efficienza energetica per farti cucinare con meno pensieri

InstaView™

Bussa e guarda cos'hai in forno

InstaView è la nostra tecnologia distintiva che rende il tuo forno ancora più semplice da usare. Per accendere la luce interna non dovrai premere interruttori né girare delle manopole: ti basta bussare due volte sul vetro per vedere cos'hai in forno.
EasyClean™

Pulire il forno non è mai stato così veloce

Per facilitarti la vita abbiamo pensato a un sistema di pulizia veloce, pratico e che non necessita l'uso di detersivi. Ti bastano solo 10 minuti per pulire il tuo forno!

FASE 1
Premi il tasto EasyClean™.

Immagine di un dito che tocca il tasto EasyClean.

FASE 2

Il forno produce il vapore automaticamente e lo diffonde nella cavità.

Immagine del vapore che viene diffuso all'interno della cavità del forno

FASE 3

Rimuovi i residui di sporco con una spugna o con un panno.

Immagine di una mano che pulisce il forno con una spugna.

Funzioni smart

Ecco il tuo nuovo assistente in cucina

Da oggi il forno lo controlli anche con il tuo smartphone. Scarica l'app LG ThinQ, collega il forno InstaView al Wi-Fi e scopri un nuovo mondo di personalizzazione e ricette. Oltre a preriscaldare il forno, impostare il timer e monitorare la cottura, potrai effettuare anche la diagnostica automatica, scaricare nuove ricette, crearne di nuove e molto altro ancora.

*Richiede il download dell'app LG ThinQ (disponibile per dispositivi Android e iOS sui rispettivi app store), la creazione di un account utente ThinQ e la connettività internet.

**La funzione Scan to Cook è attiva su una selezione di prodotti surgelati a marchio Findus e altri marchi del gruppo Nomad Food. Continueremo a espandere il numero di prodotti e marchi supportati da questa funzione.

Cucina i surgelati… con lo smartphone

Con l'app LG ThinQ™ ti basta scansionare il codice a barre del prodotto surgelato* per inviare al forno la modalità di cottura più indicata. La funzione Scan to Cook, infatti, rileva la modalità di cottura, la temperatura e il tempo necessario in maniera automatica, collegandosi al nostro ricettario personalizzato. A te non resta che mettere i tuoi piatti surgelati nel forno e premere il tasto di avvio.

Immagine di una donna che scansiona un codice a barre di un surgelato con il suo smartphone.

Crea la tua ricetta personalizzata

La tua esperienza in cucina è insostituibile. Proprio per questo abbiamo creato una sezione dedicata alle ricette personalizzate nell'app ThinQ: potrai creare e salvare la tua ricetta, scrivere gli ingredienti e la preparazione, ma soprattutto potrai impostare un massimo di 3 fasi di cottura, in modo che il forno sappia esattamente come cuocere i tuoi manicaretti.

Immagine di una donna che consulta una ricetta sul suo smartphone

Come uno chef professionista

L'acquolina vien cucinando

L'unico limite in cucina è la tua fantasia. E con il nostro forno potrai sbizzarrirti con tantissime modalità di cottura che ti aiuteranno a fare un figurone. Che ne dici di un bel piatto di ali di pollo croccanti fritte ad aria? Oppure di una ricetta leggera a base di verdure cotte al vapore? Perché non un bel taglio di carne cotto lentamente sottovuoto a bassa temperatura? Insomma, il nostro forno InstaView ti offre così tante possibilità che avrai solo l'imbarazzo della scelta!

Tavola con pollo al forno e verdure, arrosto con salsa di mirtilli, biscotti d'avena e ali di pollo con salsa rossa.

Sistema ProBake

La convezione ProBake distribuisce il calore su tutte le teglie in maniera costante e precisa, sfruttando un elemento riscaldante supplementare posto sulla parete posteriore.

Immagine di biscotti che vengono cotti nel forno.
Air Sous Vide

La cottura sottovuoto effettuata con un flusso costante di aria a bassa temperatura rende i cibi ancora più gustosi e ne preserva i nutrienti. Così potrai cucinare come uno chef di classe.

Immagine di un pezzo di carne sottovuoto cotto attraverso lo air sous vide.

Air Fry

Gustati il piacere di una frittura con meno pesi sullo stomaco! Col sistema Air Fry, puoi friggere in maniera leggera i tuoi piatti preferiti, usando meno olio e senza creare cattivi odori.

Immagini di ali di pollo cotte con la frittura ad aria.

Vapore ProBake

Da oggi puoi cuocere i tuoi piatti nel forno con l'aiuto del vapore. La funzione Steam diffonde il vapore nella cavità durante la cottura, rendendo le tue ricette più croccanti fuori e succose dentro.

Immagine di un pezzo di salmone cotto al vapore.

Modalità pizza

La pizza è un’arte tutta italiana e il nostro forno la porta a casa tua. La convezione ProBake fa circolare l’aria in modo più uniforme, rendendo croccante l’impasto e filante la mozzarella.

Immagine di una pizza cotta nel forno

*La cottura sottovuoto richiede l'utilizzo di cibi sottovuoto preconfezionati oppure preparati utilizzando una macchina per il sottovuoto (venduta separatamente)

Immagine che mostra l'etichetta energetica con l'indicazione A++.

Efficienza in classe A++, per cucinare con meno pensieri

Uno stile senza tempo

Immagine di una cucina con installati un forno, una cappa e un piano cottura.

Design armonioso

Dettagli del forno che mostra la finitura nera opaca anti-impronta

Finitura in acciaio inox

Immagine che mostra l'ampia cavità del forno, con indicato 76 litri

Cavità più capiente

Istruzioni per l'installazione

Clicca sul + per espandere questa sezione e consultare tutti i dettagli relativi a come installare il forno.

*Questo video è rappresentativo unicamente della modalità di installazione e delle dimensioni. L'aspetto del prodotto potrebbe essere differente da quello reale.

1. Misure minime del mobile da incasso

Immagine che mostra le misure dell'incavo nel mobile per incassare il forno

2. Precauzioni
Ti raccomandiamo di tenere uno spazio di areazione di almeno 50mm nella parte posteriore e di 5mm per lato.

Immagine che mostra i margini da considerare per l'installazione del forno

Per evitare che il forno possa scivolare fuori dal mobile, assicurati di fissarlo al mobile stesso usando delle viti.

Immagine che mostra le parti che devono essere fissate al mobile quando installi il forno.

Accessori per l'installazione

Guarda ciò che include il forno.

Immagine di una scatola appoggiata su un tavolo della cucina.

Cosa c'è nella confezione?

Immagine che indica ciò che è incluso nel forno: 2 guide laterali e 2 guide telescopiche a uscita parziale

Immagine che indica ciò che è incluso nel forno: 1 griglia e 1 vassoio

Immagine che indica ciò che è incluso nel forno: 1 teglia profonda e 2 viti di fissaggio per mobile il legno.

Scarica il manuale d'uso per leggere le istruzioni complete del forno.
Scarica

Domande frequenti (FAQ)

Q.

Posso avviare l'EasyClean subito dopo aver usato il forno?

A.

Per usare la funzione EasyClean devi attendere che il forno si raffreddi.

Q.

Come funziona la puilizia pirolitica?

A.

La pirolisi è un processo che permette di ridurre in cenere lo sporco accumulato nella cavità del forno sfruttando temperature elevatissime (450~500°). È molto utile per rimuovere le incrostazioni di sporco che si sono sedimentate nel tempo.

Q.

Quanto tempo serve per cuocere un piatto con la modalità sous vide?

A.

La cottura sous vide richiede un tempo diverso a seconda dell'alimento. Ad esempio, per una porzione di salmone da 200g alto circa 2,5cm ci vogliono indicativamente 2 ore.
Trovi ulteriori esempi nel manuale d'uso del forno.

Q.

Per usare la pulizia EasyClean è necessario asportare le griglie interne?

A.

Sì, per ottenere risultati di pulizia ottimali è necessario togliere le griglie interne al forno.

Q.

Rischio di scottarmi se busso sul vetro per accendere la luce mentre il forno è in funzione?

A.

La superficie esterna della porta ha un elevato isolamento termico grazie a i 4 strati di vetro. Puoi toccare la porta anche quando il forno opera alla massima temperatura senza il rischio di scottarti.

Q.

Dove metto l'acqua che serve per il generatore di vapore?

A.

Il forno ha una tanica interna da 1 litro esterna alla cavità e accessibile direttamente dal pannello dei comandi. Per aprire il pannello frontale del forno premi il tasto del serbatoio di acqua sul display. Il pannello si aprirà automaticamente e potrai estrarre la tanica dell'acqua. Ti raccomandiamo di riempirla con dell'acqua addolcita e filtrata, se possibile.

Q.

Che differenza c'è fra la cottura a vapore assistito e quella 100% a vapore?

A.

La cottura 100% a vapore è assimilabile alla cottura nella vaporiera. Il cibo, infatti, viene cotto unicamente in un bagno di vapore. Questa modalità è molto utile per cucinare verdure, pesce e altri alimenti a vapore. È un modo di cucinare con pochissimi grassi e che preserva le proprietà nutritive degli alimenti.

Con la cottura con vapore assistito, invece, il cibo viene cotto con il calore prodotto dal forno e il vapore viene immesso durante il processo per umidificare le pietanze ed evitare che diventino troppo secche. In questo modo i piatti saranno più croccanti fuori e succosi dentro.

Q.

Posso cucinare la pizza surgelata con la funzione pizza?

A.

La funzione pizza è indicata sia per la pizza che prepari a casa, sia per quella surgelata. Dovrai solo impostare la temperatura e la durata come indicato sulla confezione della pizza surgelata.

Tutte le specifiche

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

