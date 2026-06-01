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Forno 72L Classe A | 11 modalità di cottura, Frittura ad aria, Modalità pizza, Lievitazione, Pulizia AquaClean | Acciaio

Forno 72L Classe A | 11 modalità di cottura, Frittura ad aria, Modalità pizza, Lievitazione, Pulizia AquaClean | Acciaio

WS5D7210S
Vista frontale di Forno 72L Classe A | 11 modalità di cottura, Frittura ad aria, Modalità pizza, Lievitazione, Pulizia AquaClean | Acciaio WS5D7210S
Caratteristica 11 modalità di cottura forno WS5D7210S
Caratteristica frittura ad aria forno WS5D7210S
Foto frontale del forno WS5D7210S aperto con un pollo in cottura all'interno
Caratteristica cottura uniforme forno WS5D7210S
Caratteristica design raffinato forno WS5D7210S
Forno WS5D7210S ambientato in una cucina
Foto a tre quarti del forno WS5D7210S
Foto a tre quarti del forno WS5D7210S
Foto dell'interno del forno WS5D7210S con del pane in cottura
Foto a tre quarti del forno WS5D7210S aperto con un pollo
Dettaglio del pannello di controllo del forno WS5D7210S con una mano che regola la manopola
Vista interna del forno WS5D7210S.
Foto a tre quarti del forno WS5D7210S con sportello aperto
Vista frontale di Forno 72L Classe A | 11 modalità di cottura, Frittura ad aria, Modalità pizza, Lievitazione, Pulizia AquaClean | Acciaio WS5D7210S
Caratteristica 11 modalità di cottura forno WS5D7210S
Caratteristica frittura ad aria forno WS5D7210S
Foto frontale del forno WS5D7210S aperto con un pollo in cottura all'interno
Caratteristica cottura uniforme forno WS5D7210S
Caratteristica design raffinato forno WS5D7210S
Forno WS5D7210S ambientato in una cucina
Foto a tre quarti del forno WS5D7210S
Foto a tre quarti del forno WS5D7210S
Foto dell'interno del forno WS5D7210S con del pane in cottura
Foto a tre quarti del forno WS5D7210S aperto con un pollo
Dettaglio del pannello di controllo del forno WS5D7210S con una mano che regola la manopola
Vista interna del forno WS5D7210S.
Foto a tre quarti del forno WS5D7210S con sportello aperto

Funzionalità principali

  • 11 modalità di cottura: Frittura ad aria, modalità pizza, lievitazione e molte altre ancora
  • Air Fry: friggi ad aria patatine, ali di pollo e molto altro ancora, mantenendo la croccantezza della frittura senza i grassi dell'olio
  • Modalità pizza: cuoci una pizza croccante e sfiziosa, come fossi in pizzeria
  • Sistema di pulizia AquaClean: rimuovi lo sporco dalla cavità del forno in maniera rapida grazie al vapore
  • Cottura termoventilata: la ventola distribuisce il calore in modo omogeneo all'interno del forno per una cottura più uniforme dei cibi, anche su vari livelli
Altro

Rendi la tua cucina accogliente e professionale

I nostri elettrodomestici da incasso garantiscono alta qualità, sono facili da utilizzare e hanno un design elegante e versatile che si integra con ogni ambiente

Cucina moderna e minimalista con forno a incasso LG.

Grande capacità

Tanto spazio per cucinare tutte le tue ricette preferite

Che si tratti di una cena romantica o di una festa in famiglia, con il forno LG ogni pietanza trova il suo spazio.

Vivi un mondo di sapori

Scopri il piacere di cucinare i tuoi piatti in diversi modi

Libera la tua fantasia in cucina con tante modalità di cottura: da quelle tradizionali alla frittura ad aria, e hai a disposizione una funzione specifica per la pizza

Cottura uniforme

Flusso di aria calda costante su ogni livello

La resistenza intorno alla ventola distribuisce un flusso di aria calda in tutta la cavità per cuocere su tutti i livelli del forno senza il rischio di bruciature o di cotture incomplete

Porta con vetri removibili

Rimuovi i vetri per una pulizia senza fatica

Con la possibilità di rimuovere facilmente tutti i vetri della porta, la pulizia del forno diventa un'operazione veloce e pratica. 

Efficienza energetica

Efficienza in classe A, per cucinare con meno pensieri

Domande frequenti (FAQ)

Q.

Come funziona la pulizia pirolitica?

A.

La pirolisi è un processo che permette di ridurre in cenere lo sporco accumulato nella cavità del forno sfruttando temperature elevatissime (450~500°). È molto utile per rimuovere le incrostazioni di sporco che si sono sedimentate nel tempo.

Q.

Rischio di scottarmi se tocco il vetro mentre il forno è in funzione?

A.

La superficie esterna della porta ha un elevato isolamento termico grazie a i 4 strati di vetro. Puoi toccare la porta anche quando il forno opera alla massima temperatura senza il rischio di scottarti.

Q.

Posso cucinare la pizza surgelata con la funzione pizza?

A.

La funzione pizza è indicata sia per la pizza che prepari a casa, sia per quella surgelata. Dovrai solo impostare la temperatura e la durata come indicato sulla confezione della pizza surgelata.

Q.

Con questo forno posso sostituire la friggitrice ad aria?

A.

Certamente! Questo forno è dotato della funzione Air Fry, che permette di friggere ad aria esattamente come un elettrodomestico dedicato, sfruttando l'alta temperatura e la circolazione dell'aria uniforme. In questo modo puoi risparmiare spazio e usare un unico elettrodomestico. Per sfruttare al meglio questa funzione, ti consigliamo di acquistare una teglia forata, in modo da far circolare l'aria in maniera più efficace. Puoi usare le teglie forate generiche che trovi in un qualunque negozio di articoli casalinghi.

Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

CARATTERISTICHE BASE

  • Marchio

    LG

  • Paese di origine

    Cina

  • Colore

    Acciaio inox

  • Sistema di cottura

    Convezione

  • Tipo di forno

    Singolo

  • Tipo di alimentazione

    Elettrico

FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE

  • Timer

  • Blocco comandi

  • Volume del segnale acustico

  • Modalità Sabbath

    No

  • Chiusura ammortizzata

    No

  • Cottura temporizzata

DESIGN E FINITURE

  • Colore della porta

    Trasparente

  • Colore interno

    Nero

  • Colore

    Acciaio inox

  • Finitura anti-impronta

    No

  • Rivestimento della cavità

    Smalto

  • Display

    LED

  • Colore della maniglia

    Acciaio inox

  • Materiale della maniglia

    Alluminio

  • Colore della manopola

    Acciaio inox

  • Manopola illuminata

    No

  • Materiale della manopola

    Plastica

  • Tipo comandi del forno

    Manopola e pannello touch

DIMENSIONI / PESO

  • Dimensioni interne del forno (L x A x P) (mm)

    503 x 362 x 394

  • Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P) (mm)

    650 x 670 x 720

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    595 x 596 x 566

  • Peso (kg)

    38

  • Dimensioni per incasso (L x A x P) (mm)

    560 x 600 x 550

  • Profondità totale - inclusa la maniglia (mm)

    610

  • Larghezza (mm)

    595

ENERGIA / CONSUMI

  • Potenza nominale (W)

    3.200

  • Alimentazione (V/Hz)

    220-240V / 50Hz, 220-240V / 60Hz

FUNZIONI SMART

  • NFC

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

    No

  • Controllo e monitoraggio

    No

  • Assistenza clienti proattiva

    No

  • Ricettario smart (con app di terze parti)

    No

  • Controllo vocale (con dispositivo di terze parti)

    No

ACCESSORI

  • Leccarda

    1

  • Griglia standard

    1

CARATTERISTICHE FORNO

  • Tipo di alimentazione

    Elettrico

  • Spegnimento automatico di sicurezza

  • Elemento riscaldante inferiore

    Nascosto

  • Elemento riscaldante superiore

    Resistenza

  • Conversione della convezione

    No

  • Ventola di convezione

    Velocità singola

  • Sistema di convezione

    Convezione

  • Potenza elemento riscaldante inferiore (W)

    1.000

  • Potenza elemento riscaldante superiore (W)

    2.200

  • Potenza sistema di convezione (W)

    1.800

  • Illuminazione smart GoCook

    No

  • Numero di livelli per griglie

    5

  • Volume cavità (litri)

    72

  • Modalità di cottura

    Frittura ad aria, Resistenza inferiore, Scongelamento, Termoventilato Eco, Statico ventilato, Termoventilato, Grill largo, Modalità pizza, Lievitazione, Grill ventilato, Statico

  • Tipologia di illuminazione

    Alogena

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.
Per saperne di più su come questo prodotto gestisce i dati e sui tuoi diritti come utente, visita ″Copertura e specifiche dei dati″ su LG Privacy

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