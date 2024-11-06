Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
TEDXMILANO

LG CARES FOR YOU    

Partecipa e vinci
fantastici premi

🚀 Dal 9 al 28 ottobre 2024, LG ti regala l'opportunità di vincere premi incredibili con un contest online imperdibile! 🎁

Partecipa e vinci<br>fantastici premi Termini e Condizioni

Il concorso è diviso in 2 momenti, e in ognuno ci saranno dei fortunati vincitori.

Nessuna sfida impossibile, basta seguire alcune semplici regole per avere la tua chance di vincere! 😎
Facile, veloce e divertente! Ecco come partecipare  👇

Dal 9 al 15 Ottobre 2024 potrai vincere un biglietto all’esclusivo evento TEDxMilano di cui siamo Main Partner! Ecco cosa devi fare:

👉 Devi essere in possesso di un account instagram pubblico. Segui la pagina Instagram @lg_italia per l’intera durata del concorso
 

👍 Metti like al post dedicato al contest
 

💬 Lascia un commento raccontando perché vorresti partecipare all’evento
 

👥 Menziona un amico
 

🏷️ Includi gli hashtag #LGperTEDxMilano e #LGCaresforYou

Dal 16 al 28 Ottobre puoi portarti a casa 3 fantastici premi firmati LG! 🎁

Ecco come partecipare:
 

👉 Devi essere in possesso di un account instagram pubblico. Segui la pagina Instagram @lg_italia per l’intera durata del concorso

💬 Lascia un commento scegliendo la situazione domestica stressante che vorresti evitare, ovvero

digitando “1”, “2” o “3”, come da indicazioni riportate sul post stesso
 

👥 Menziona un amico
 

🏷️ Includi gli hashtag #LGZeroLaborHome e #LGCaresforYou
 

Semplice, no? Inizia subito e vinci con LG! 🚀

Partecipa ora!

I nostri prodotti intelligenti

Perché acquistare su LG Online Shop

Registrati ora e accedi a sconti speciali e a servizi su misura per te

Accedi Registrati ora

Sconti dedicati ai Member

5% di sconto sul primo acquisto, 2% su acquisti futuri e ulteriori sconti personalizzati su misura per te

Spedizione e Installazione Premium gratuite

Per TV dai 48", grandi elettrodomestici e monitor dai 45". Si applicano eccezioni per zone disagiate.

Finanziamento a Tasso Zero

Scegli il prodotto adatto alle tue necessità e paga in 10, 20 e 30 mesi a Tasso Zero. Valido sui prodotti selezionati.

Fattura automatica

Acquista facilmente con la tua attività e ricevi automaticamente la fattura

