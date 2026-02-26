We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Fridge Freezers
What features do you need?
Key feature of LG Fridge Freezers
InstaView™
Knock twice, see inside, stay fresh.
Total No Frost
Keeps freezer frost-free, easy to use.
Ice & Water Dispenser
Chilled water and ice with plumbed or not.
Energy Saving
Energy-saving Inverter Compressor.
*Features and performance may vary by model and usage conditions.