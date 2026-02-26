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Fridge Freezers

What features do you need?

Close-up of LG InstaView refrigerator. The see-through panel lights up, followed by the water dispenser. The sleek handle is shown before the door opens.

Feature and Performance

Discover advanced features such as InstaView™, frost-free storage, ice and water dispenser, and an energy-saving inverter compressor, all combined to bring innovation, convenience, and efficiency. 

Key feature of LG Fridge Freezers

A woman in a pink shirt taps the glass panel of an LG InstaView fridge. Through the transparent panel, water bottles and groceries inside the fridge are visible.

InstaView™

Knock twice, see inside, stay fresh.

There are fruits in containers of LG's Tall Fridge Freezer. The left side shows fresh fruit without frost, while the right side fruit coverd with frost.

Total No Frost

Keeps freezer frost-free, easy to use.

A hand fills a glass with ice cubes from the built-in dispenser of an LG fridge freezer. Ice is coming out of the dispenser located on the front of the refrigerator door.

Ice & Water Dispenser

Chilled water and ice with plumbed or not.

LG energy-efficient fridge freezer with Smart Inverter motor and top energy rating label, highlighting cost-saving and eco-friendly performance.

Energy Saving

Energy-saving Inverter Compressor.

Woman knocks twice on the LG InstaView refrigerator. The glass panel lights up to reveal water bottles inside. She then opens the door and takes one out.

Close-up of LG fridge Metal Fresh™ freezing technology with fresh vegetables and desserts kept frost-free on one side and icy on the other, highlighting freshness.
Close-up of LG fridge Metal Fresh™ freezing technology with fresh vegetables and desserts kept frost-free on one side and icy on the other, highlighting freshness.

*Features and performance may vary by model and usage conditions.

Close-up of the LG refrigerator’s ice and water dispenser nozzle, showing sterilised interior as clean water flows out.

LG fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor and energy rating graphic, plus mobile app screen showing energy usage monitoring for efficiency.

LG fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor and energy rating graphic, plus mobile app screen showing energy usage monitoring for efficiency.

Person fills a cup with ice from the LG refrigerator’s dispenser, showing three different types of ice being dispensed.
Ice solution
Person wipes away fingerprints easily while closing the fridge door, thanks to the refrigerator’s easy-to-clean finish.
Easy clean
User adjusting LG refrigerator’s folding shelf to fit tall bottles, highlighting flexible storage for large or bulky items.
Folding shelf​