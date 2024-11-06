We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Monitor Business 24" Docking | Serie BA850 | Full HD, IPS, USB-C, RJ45, Webcam e Speaker Integrati
Monitor Business 24" Docking | Serie BA850 | Full HD, IPS, USB-C, RJ45, Webcam e Speaker Integrati
23.8” Full HD IPS display
Accurate color at wide angles
LG Full HD (1920x1080) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent color. It can provide accurate color reproduction and help users to view the screen at a wide angle.
A workspace on a desk with a monitor and document holder.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
Productivity
23.8” Full HD (1920x1080) IPS
100Hz refresh rate
CLI (Command Line Interface)
Usability
LG Switch app
Built-in FHD Webcam, mic, and speakers
Built-in power
USB Type-C™ (PD 90W) / RJ45
Comfort & Trust
Ergonomic stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
EPEAT & Energy Star
Versatile business monitors for various workspace
This versatile monitor can cover various works at many places, such as offices, public institutions, and customer service, with a clear IPS display and 3-side virtually borderless design.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Integrated power module
Fully use your desk
By providing built-in power, workstations can be designed with a streamlined and clutter-less layout. This allows for better space utilization and organization, creating a cleaner and more efficient work environment.
Top view showing the clean layout of the workstation by providing a built-in power source.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
USB Type-C™
Productivity hub
with easy connectivity
USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 90W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
The 24BA850 offers a variety of ports, solving the problem of limited connectivity for hardworking individuals. With its multiple ports, you can easily connect numerous devices for efficient desk setup. Say goodbye to the frustration of running out of ports.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*USB-C and DisplayPort cables are included in the package.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This is compared to models with a refresh rate of less than 100Hz.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor for an efficient work environment. You can divide the display into six areas, manage the schedules, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey effortlessly.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, please visit LG.COM.
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
The 24BA850 supports tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment options to make a comfortable workstation for those who spend extended hours in front of monitors. Also, our ergonomic stand facilitates communication with customers or colleagues by allowing for a downward height adjustment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Visual comfort
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
CLI (Command Line Interface)
Advanced management for monitors
LG business monitors offer CLI (Command Line Interface), a software for efficient device management. IT managers can update firmware and adjust settings like video mode, brightness, and response time in batches via the server program.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The CLI (Command Line Interface) functionality is available only for features supported by the purchased monitor, and the supported feature scope may vary depending on the model.
Better life for all
24BA850 complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.
Caratteristiche principali
-
Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]
23.8"
-
Risoluzione
Full HD (1920x1080)
-
Tipologia di Pannello
IPS
-
Formato
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Tip.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100Hz
-
Tempo di Risposta
5ms (GtG)
-
Regolazioni Display
Altezza (150mm), Tilt (-5 ~ +21 °), Swivel (±45°), Pivot (Bi-direzionale)
Tutte le specifiche
DIMENSIONI/PESO
-
Dimension con Stand (W x A x P) [mm]
539.6 x 517.5 x 250 mm
-
Dimension senza Stand (W x A x P) [mm]
539.6 x 323 x 50 mm
-
Dimensioni con imballo (W x A x P) [mm]
613 x 184 x 491 mm
-
Peso con Stand [kg]
6.7 kg
-
Peso senza Stand [kg]
3.9 kg
-
Peso con Imballo [kg]
8.4 kg
CARATTERISTICHE
-
Flicker Safe
Sì
-
Reader Mode
Sì
-
Color Weakness
Sì
-
Black Stabilizer
Sì
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Sì
-
Auto Input Switch
Sì
-
Smart Energy Saving
Sì
-
Videocamera
Sì
-
Microfono
Sì
-
Altre Caratteristiche
Webcam 1080p con autenticazione tramite Windows Hello
CONNETTIVITÀ
-
HDMI
1x (2.0)
-
DisplayPort
2x (1.4, 1x in / 1x out)
-
USB-C
1x
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
Daisy Chain
Sì (1920x1080 a 60Hz)
-
USB Upstream
1x
-
USB Downstream
4x (3.0)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
Sì
-
Uscita Cuffie
Sì
ACCESSORI
-
Cavo di Alimentazione
Sì (Alimentatore integrato)
-
HDMI
Sì
-
USB-C
Sì
-
DisplayPort
Sì
DISPLAY
-
Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]
23.8"
-
Dimensione Schermo [cm]
60.4 cm
-
Risoluzione
Full HD (1920x1080)
-
Tipologia di Pannello
IPS
-
Formato
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.27 mm
-
Luminosità (Min.) [cd/m²]
200 cd/m²
-
Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Tip.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Numero di Colori
16.7M
-
Color Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Contrasto (Tip.)
1300:1
-
Trattamento della Superficie
Antiriflesso
-
Tempo di Risposta
5ms (GtG)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100Hz
-
Angolo di visione
178°/178°
SOFTWARE
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
LG Switch
AUDIO
-
Speaker
Stereo 4W (2W + 2W)
INFORMAZIONI SUL PRODOTTO
-
Design Borderless
Borderless 3 lati
-
OneClick Stand
Sì
-
Regolazioni Display
Altezza (150mm), Tilt (-5 ~ +21 °), Swivel (±45°), Pivot (Bi-direzionale)
-
Appendibile a Parete [mm]
100x100mm
INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
-
estensione
-
estensione
-
estensione
-
estensione
-
estensione
-
estensione
-
estensione
Cosa dicono i nostri clienti
Trova in negozio
I nostri consigli
-
Manuali e Software
Scarica i manuali e il software aggiornato per i tuoi prodotti.
-
Risoluzione problemi
Trova video tutorial utili per il tuo prodotto.
-
Garanzia
Controlla le informazioni sulla garanzia del tuo prodotto.
-
Accessori
Scopri gli accessori per il tuo prodotto.
-
Registra il tuo prodotto
Se registrerai il tuo prodotto potremo fornirti un’assistenza più rapida.
-
Supporto sul prodotto
Tutto quello che ti può servire sul tuo prodotto LG: il manuale, come trovare e risolvere i problemi e le informazioni sulla garanzia.
-
Assistenza per gli ordini
Traccia il tuo ordine e controlla le domande frequenti fatte dagli altri utenti.
-
Richiedi una riparazione
Richiedi un servizio di riparazione comodamente online.
Contattaci
-
Livechat
Chatta con i nostri incaricati per qualunque informazione sul prodotto, gli acquisti, gli sconti e le offerte.
-
Dacci un feedback
Sei soddisfatto del sito web? Condividi con noi le tue opinioni.
-
Scrivici
un’e-mail
Scrivi un’e-mail al nostro servizio di supporto.
-
Chiamaci
Parla direttamente con i nostri incaricati del servizio di supporto.