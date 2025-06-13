Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Monitor Business 27" | Serie BQ65UK | Ultra HD 4K, IPS, USB-C, RJ45, Speaker Integrati
27BQ65UK_EU new Erp label .pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Dove comprare

Supporto

Scheda tecnica

27BQ65UK-B
  • vista frontale
  • vista laterale a -15 gradi
  • vista laterale a +15 gradi
  • Vista laterale a +20 gradi
  • vista laterale
  • vista posteriore
  • vista posteriore a +15 gradi
  • vista ravvicinata delle porte
  • vista laterale del monitor che si muove verso il basso per la regolazione dell’altezza
  • vista frontale dello schermo in rotazione di +90 gradi
Funzionalità principali

  • Monitor Ultra HD 4K (3840x2160) HDR
  • USB-C (Power Delivery 90W) e RJ45
  • Speaker stereo integrati 6W (3W + 3W)
  • Connessioni: 1x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort, 4x USB, 1x USB-C
  • Alimentatore integrato
  • Regolazioni schermo: altezza, tilt, swivel, pivot
Altro

Schermo UHD 4K IPS da 27”

Controllo dei dettagli

Il display IPS UHD 4K (3840x2160) 27” riproduce immagini dettagliate e colori accurati grazie DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) ad ampie angolazioni. L’HDR10 offre un’esperienza visiva coinvolgente e dinamica.

Schermo UHD 4K IPS da 27”.

Esperienza visiva coinvolgente

UHD 4K IPS 27”

DCI-P3 95% (tip.) & HDR10

Efficienza operativa

USB di Tipo-C™

Porte multiple

Postazione di lavoro confortevole

Supporto ergonomico

Reader Mode e Flicker Safe

Progettato per svolgere vari lavori in cui i dettagli sono importanti

Con questo monitor versatile è possibile svolgere diversi lavori, compresi quelli visivi che riguardano i dettagli, grazie alle sue potenti funzioni per un’esperienza visiva coinvolgente.

Scena di un architetto con il 27BQ65UB.
Scena di un designer con il 27BQ65UB.
Scena di un impiegato con il 27BQ65UB.
Scena di un architetto con il 27BQ65UB.
Scena di un designer con il 27BQ65UB.
Scena di un impiegato con il 27BQ65UB.

IPS con DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) : colori precisi e visione ampia.

IPS con DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Colori precisi e visione ampia

Il display IPS, che supporta un ampio angolo di visione, offre colori accurati coprendo il 95% dello spettro DCI-P3, in modo da poter vedere le immagini con colori vivaci.

L’HDR supporta livelli specifici di colore e luminosità, rispetto all’SDR con colori straordinari dei contenuti.
HDR10

Contrasto dettagliato

La tecnologia HDR ora è applicata a vari contenuti. Questo monitor è compatibile con HDR10 (ampia gamma dinamica), supporta livelli specifici di colore e luminosità che consentono agli spettatori di godere dei colori spettacolari del contenuto.

Altoparlanti integrati con MaxxAudio®

Scrivania senza ingombri

Questo monitor supporta un altoparlante stereo integrato con MaxxAudio® che ti aiuta a risparmiare spazio sulla scrivania e offre una nitidezza audio straordinaria.

Questo monitor supporta un altoparlante stereo integrato con MaxxAudio®.

USB di Tipo-C™

Facilità di controllo e di connettività

Le USB Type-C™ supportano il display 4K e vari dispositivi. Può collegarsi ad altri dispositivi con un unico cavo e caricarli (fino a 90W) allo stesso tempo. Inoltre, la velocità di trasmissione dei file audio, video e di dati può aumentare l’efficienza operativa.

Pittogramma display.

Schermo

Pittogramma dei dati.

Dati

Pittogramma Power delivery.

Power Delivery

L’USB di Tipo-C™ offre semplicità a livello di controllo e connettività.

Questo monitor offre USB di Tipo-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, RJ45 (Ethernet), USB (Upstream 3.0 x1/Downstream 2.0 x2, 3.0 x2) e la porta di uscita delle cuffie.

Multi-porte

Una varietà di interfacce

Questo monitor offre USB di Tipo-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, RJ45 (Ethernet) e USB (Upstream 3.0 x1/Downstream 2.0 x2, 3.0 x2) compatibili con i dispositivi esistenti per una visualizzazione fluida e la porta di uscita delle cuffie supporta la connettività hardware.

La funzionalità di controllo OnScreen offre un’interfaccia utente più semplice.

OnScreen Control

Controllo in pochi clic

Personalizza l’area di lavoro dividendo lo schermo o regolandone le opzioni di base con pochi semplici clic.

Controllo in pochi clic DOWNLOAD

Design ergonomico

Postazione di lavoro confortevole

Questo monitor ergonomico, che supporta la regolazione di altezza, inclinazione, rotazione e orientamento, consente di creare uno spazio di lavoro confortevole e ottimizzato per te. Inoltre, il design a 3 lati praticamente senza bordi consente di immergersi nel lavoro.

Design del monitor senza bordi.

Design senza bordi

'Senza bordi su 3 lati

Monitor con inclinazione/altezza regolabile.

Inclinazione/Altezza

-5~25°/ 150㎜

Monitor con orientamento regolabile.

Orientamento

±45º

Monitor con rotazione regolabile.

Perno

Bidirezionale

Il monitor dal design ergonomico supporta le opzioni di inclinazione, rotazione, orientamento e regolazione dell’altezza.

La modalità lettore regola la temperatura del colore e la luminosità come se stessimo leggendo un libro.

Reader Mode

La modalità lettore regola la temperatura del colore e la luminosità come se stessimo leggendo un libro, aiutando così a ridurre l’affaticamento degli occhi e ad aumentare la protezione degli occhi.

La tecnologia Flicker Safe riduce lo sfarfallio invisibile sullo schermo.

Flicker Safe

La tecnologia Flicker Safe riduce lo sfarfallio invisibile sullo schermo aiutando così a ridurre l’affaticamento degli occhi. Fornisce un ambiente di lavoro confortevole a lungo.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

    27"

  • Risoluzione

    Ultra HD 4K (3840x2160)

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    IPS

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Tip.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60Hz

  • Tempo di Risposta

    5ms (GtG)

  • Regolazioni Display

    Altezza (150mm), Tilt (-5 ~ +25°), Swivel (±45°), Pivot (Bi-direzionale)

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI/PESO

  • Dimension con Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

    613.5 x 545.7 x 234.9 mm

  • Dimension senza Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

    61.3 x 363.5 x 63 mm

  • Dimensioni con imballo (W x A x P) [mm]

    695 x 549 x 197 mm

  • Peso con Stand [kg]

    7.7 kg

  • Peso senza Stand [kg]

    5 kg

  • Peso con Imballo [kg]

    10.1 kg

CARATTERISTICHE

  • HDR 10

    HDR 10

  • Calibrazione Colore di fabbrica

  • Flicker Safe

  • Reader Mode

  • Color Weakness

  • Super Resolution+

  • Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

  • Smart Energy Saving

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • HDMI

    1x (2.0)

  • DisplayPort

    1x (1.4)

  • USB-C

    1x

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Upstream

    1x

  • USB Downstream

    4x (3.0)

  • KVM integrato

  • LAN (RJ-45)

  • Uscita Cuffie

ACCESSORI

  • Cavo di Alimentazione

    Sì (Alimentatore integrato)

  • HDMI

  • USB-C

  • DisplayPort

DISPLAY

  • Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

    27"

  • Dimensione Schermo [cm]

    68.4 cm

  • Risoluzione

    Ultra HD 4K (3840x2160)

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    IPS

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.15 mm

  • Luminosità (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320 cd/m²

  • Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Tip.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Numero di Colori

    1.07 miliardi

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Contrasto (Tip.)

    1200:1

  • Trattamento della Superficie

    Antiriflesso

  • Tempo di Risposta

    5ms (GtG)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60Hz

  • Angolo di visione

    178°/178°

AUDIO

  • Speaker

    Stereo 6W (3W + 3W)

INFORMAZIONI SUL PRODOTTO

  • Design Borderless

    Borderless 3 lati

  • OneClick Stand

  • Regolazioni Display

    Altezza (150mm), Tilt (-5 ~ +25°), Swivel (±45°), Pivot (Bi-direzionale)

  • Appendibile a Parete [mm]

    100x100mm

SOFTWARE

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

Trova in negozio

Trova questo prodotto presso un rivenditore vicino a te.

