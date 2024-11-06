We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" UltraWide QHD Curved monitor with USB Type-C™
Immersive viewing experience
34” WQHD Curved (3440x1440)
sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10
Work efficiency
USB Type-C™ with power delivery
Multiple ports
Comfortable workstation
Ergonomic Stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (1800R)
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Picture By Picture (PBP)
Easy multi-tasking set-up
34BR55QC allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
This monitor allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable.
*DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.
OnScreen Control
Streamlined control
Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
See amazing colors
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
USB Type-C™
Easy control and connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
Easy Control and Connectivity through USB Type-C™ ports.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) compatible with existing devices for a smooth display and headphone out port support hardware connectivity.
*The USB Type-C™ and HDMI cable are included in the package (DisplayPort cable is NOT included).
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click as well as easily adjust Height and Tilt for your ideal viewing experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Protect your eyes
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Tutte le specifiche
INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
-
estensione
-
estensione
-
estensione
-
estensione
Cosa dicono i nostri clienti
Trova in negozio
I nostri consigli
-
Manuali e Software
Scarica i manuali e il software aggiornato per i tuoi prodotti.
-
Risoluzione problemi
Trova video tutorial utili per il tuo prodotto.
-
Garanzia
Controlla le informazioni sulla garanzia del tuo prodotto.
-
Accessori
Scopri gli accessori per il tuo prodotto.
-
Registra il tuo prodotto
Se registrerai il tuo prodotto potremo fornirti un’assistenza più rapida.
-
Supporto sul prodotto
Tutto quello che ti può servire sul tuo prodotto LG: il manuale, come trovare e risolvere i problemi e le informazioni sulla garanzia.
-
Assistenza per gli ordini
Traccia il tuo ordine e controlla le domande frequenti fatte dagli altri utenti.
-
Richiedi una riparazione
Richiedi un servizio di riparazione comodamente online.
Contattaci
-
Livechat
Chatta con i nostri incaricati per qualunque informazione sul prodotto, gli acquisti, gli sconti e le offerte.
-
Dacci un feedback
Sei soddisfatto del sito web? Condividi con noi le tue opinioni.
-
Scrivici
un’e-mail
Scrivi un’e-mail al nostro servizio di supporto.
-
Chiamaci
Parla direttamente con i nostri incaricati del servizio di supporto.