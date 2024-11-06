Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Monitor Full HD 22" | Serie MR410 | Full HD, 100Hz, FreeSync
20230629103218_22MR410 EU (E).pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
22MR410-B

Monitor Full HD 22" | Serie MR410 | Full HD, 100Hz, FreeSync

(0)
vista frontale

Schermo Full HD

Colori vivaci e realistici

Lo schermo Full HD (1920x1080) da 21.45 pollici garantisce immagini nitide e realistiche grazie a un’eccezionale precisione cromatica.

Lo schermo da 21.45” con Full HD (1920 x 1080) aumenta la produttività del lavoro attraverso colori chiari.

La velocità di 100Hz garantisce un caricamento fluido dei fotogrammi in vari programmi.

Refresh rate 100Hz

Immagini fluide.
Flusso di lavoro continuo.

La velocità di 100Hz garantisce un caricamento fluido dei fotogrammi in vari programmi. Inoltre, potrai godere di un gameplay realistico con meno scatti sullo schermo e sfocature di movimento.

*Supporta una frequenza di aggiornamento fino a 100Hz da HDMI, fino a 75Hz da D-sub.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Protezione degli occhi migliorata

Reader Mode

La modalità di lettura Reader Mode porta sullo schermo una temperatura di colore simile a quella della carta, riducendo la luce blu e quindi migliorando il comfort visivo.

Flicker Safe

La modalità Flicker Safe riduce lo sfarfallio invisibile sullo schermo e offre un ambiente di lavoro confortevole per i tuoi occhi.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*Le funzionalità di cui sopra possono variare a seconda delle condizioni d'uso reali dell'utente.

Goditi il gioco fluido e senza effetto tearing

AMD FreeSync™ 100Hz

Fluidità e rapidità dei movimenti

Grazie alla tecnologia AMD FreeSync™ con refresh rate a 100Hz, i gamer possono apprezzare una maggiore fluidità di movimento anche nel corso delle azioni più concitate. Riduce virtualmente il fastidioso effetto di tearing e gli scatti dell'immagine.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*Confronto tra la modalità “OFF” (immagine a sinistra) e AMD FreeSync™.

  • Off

  • On

Black Stabilizer

Un passo avanti nel buio

Il Black Stabilizer aiuta i giocatori a individuare il nemico in agguato negli angoli bui e a superare rapidamente le esplosioni di lampi.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*La funzionalità può variare a seconda delle condizioni e dell’ambiente utilizzato dall’utente.

La funzionalità di controllo OnScreen offre un’interfaccia utente più semplice.

OnScreen Control

Controlla il monitor in pochi clic

Gestisci il layout dello schermo, le impostazioni di visualizzazione del monitor, le modalità immagini predefinite e gli aggiornamenti firmware in pochi clic, tutto nello stesso applicativo.

Controlla il monitor in pochi clic Scarica

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*Per scaricare l’ultima versione di OnScreen Control, fai clic sul pulsante Download.

*Le funzionalità potrebbero non funzionare correttamente a seconda del PC utilizzato dall’utente.

Design ergonomico

Postazione di lavoro confortevole

Grazie alla comoda regolazione dell’inclinazione e un design pulito è possibile creare un ambiente di lavoro ottimizzato.

Questo schermo ha una cornice leggera su tre lati e il monitor offre la regolazione dell’inclinazione.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Incluso nella confezione

1. Braccio dello stand  

2. Base dello stand  

3. Adattatore e cavo di alimentazione  

4. Cavo HDMI

*L’immagine del prodotto è inserita a puro scopo illustrativo e può differire dal prodotto reale.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

    21.45"

  • Risoluzione

    Full HD (1920x1080)

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    VA

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Tip.)

    NTSC 72%

  • Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100Hz

  • Tempo di Risposta

    5ms GtG

  • Regolazioni Display

    Tilt

Tutte le specifiche

CARATTERISTICHE

  • Flicker Safe

  • Reader Mode

  • Color Weakness

  • Super Resolution+

  • AMD FreeSync™

  • Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

  • Auto Input Switch

  • Smart Energy Saving

  • Altre Caratteristiche

    Modalita' immagine: Custom, Reader, Photo, Color Weakness, Cinema, Game

INFORMAZIONI GENERALI

  • Categoria Prodotto

    Monitor Full HD

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • D-Sub

    1x

  • D-Sub (Max. Risoluzione a Hz)

    1920x1080 a 60Hz

  • HDMI

    1x (1920x1080 a 100Hz)

  • Uscita Cuffie

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

  • CE

ACCESSORI

  • Cavo di Alimentazione

  • HDMI

DISPLAY

  • Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

    21.45"

  • Dimensione Schermo [cm]

    54.5 cm

  • Risoluzione

    Full HD (1920x1080)

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    VA

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.24 mm

  • Luminosità (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200 cd/m²

  • Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Tip.)

    NTSC 72%

  • Numero di Colori

    16.7M

  • Color Bit

    8bit(6bit+FRC)

  • Contrasto (Min.)

    1800:1

  • Contrasto (Tip.)

    3000:1

  • Trattamento della Superficie

    Antiriflesso

  • Tempo di Risposta

    5ms GtG

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100Hz

  • Angolo di visione

    178°/178°

SOFTWARE

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

INFORMAZIONI SUL PRODOTTO

  • Design Borderless

    Borderless 3 lati

  • Regolazioni Display

    Tilt

  • Appendibile a Parete [mm]

    Sì (100x100)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

