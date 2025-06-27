Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Monitor Full HD 27" | Serie U421A | Full HD, HDR10, Curvo, 100Hz, USB-C

Monitor Full HD 27" | Serie U421A | Full HD, HDR10, Curvo, 100Hz, USB-C

27U421A-B
  • vista frontale
  • vista laterale a -15 gradi
  • vista laterale a +15 gradi
  • vista laterale
  • vista laterale del monitor che si muove per la regolazione dell’inclinazione
  • vista dall’alto
  • vista posteriore
  • vista prospettica posteriore
  • vista ravvicinata delle porte
  • vista posteriore ravvicinata
  • Lifwstyle Images
  • Lifwstyle Images
  • Lifwstyle Images
  • Lifwstyle Images
  • Lifwstyle Images
vista frontale
vista laterale a -15 gradi
vista laterale a +15 gradi
vista laterale
vista laterale del monitor che si muove per la regolazione dell’inclinazione
vista dall’alto
vista posteriore
vista prospettica posteriore
vista ravvicinata delle porte
vista posteriore ravvicinata
Lifwstyle Images
Lifwstyle Images
Lifwstyle Images
Lifwstyle Images
Lifwstyle Images

Funzionalità principali

  • Monitor Full HD (1920x1080)
  • sRGB 99% e HDR10
  • Refresh rate 100Hz
  • HDMI e USB-C (15W)
  • Design curvo senza bordi su 3 lati
  • Regolazioni schermo: tilt
Altro

Display 27" Curvo

Colori vivaci, esperienza immersiva

Lo schermo da 27" Full HD (1920x1080) offre immagini nitide con una gamma di colori sRGB 99% e una curvatura 1500R, per un'immersività senza precedenti.

Uno monitor curvo FHD da 27 pollici su una scrivania che mostra immagini vivide e app. Lo spazio di lavoro comprende una pianta, dei documenti, una tastiera, un mouse, delle cuffie e del caffè, con un ufficio sfocato sullo sfondo.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*La tastiera e il mouse non sono inclusi nella confezione.

La velocità di 100Hz garantisce un caricamento fluido dei fotogrammi in vari programmi.

Refresh rate 100Hz

Immagini fluide.
Flusso di lavoro senza interruzioni.

Il refresh rate di 100Hz assicura una maggiore fluidità di movimento anche nel corso delle azioni più concitate e riduce i fastidiosi effetti di tearing e stuttering dell'immagine.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*La frequenza di aggiornamento può variare a seconda delle condizioni del PC dell’utente.

USB-C

Una porta per soddisfare le tue esigenze

Collega il tuo computer portatile al monitor tramite un cavo USB-C** per ottenere fino a 15 W di potenza e connettività dello schermo.

Pittogramma display.

Schermo

Pittogramma Power delivery.

Power Delivery

(Fino a 15 W)

Immagine di un computer portatile e di un monitor collegati con un unico cavo USB-C.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

**Per lavorare correttamente, il cavo USB-C deve essere collegato alla porta USB-C sul monitor. Il cavo USB-C non è incluso nella confezione (venduta separatamente).

Prenditi cura dei tuoi occhi

Reader Mode

La modalità di lettura Reader Mode porta sullo schermo una temperatura di colore simile a quella della carta, riducendo la luce blu e quindi migliorando il comfort visivo.

Flicker Safe

La modalità Flicker Safe riduce lo sfarfallio invisibile sullo schermo e offre un ambiente di lavoro confortevole per i tuoi occhi.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*Le funzionalità di cui sopra possono variare a seconda delle condizioni d'uso reali dell'utente.

Goditi un gioco fluido

Dynamic Action Sync

Riducendo il ritardo nelle immagini con la funzione Dynamic Action Sync, puoi cogliere i momenti più decisivi in tempo reale e reagire rapidamente.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer garantisce la massima visibilità perfino nelle scene più scure, rilevando automaticamente la zona più scura e illuminandola per permetterti di scovare i nemici.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

App LG Switch

Controllo ottimizzato

L’App LG Switch aiuta a ottimizzare il monitor per adattarlo al tuo lavoro e al tuo stile di vita. Puoi dividere facilmente il display fino a 6 schermate, cambiare il tema o persino lanciare una videochiamata con un tasto di scelta rapida.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*Per scaricare l’ultima versione dell’app LG Switch, visita il sito LG.COM.

Design ergonomico

Soluzione semplice e comoda

Questo schermo ha una cornice leggera su tre lati, che consente di creare un ambiente di lavoro adatto, grazie alla comoda regolazione dell’inclinazione.

L’immagine mostra una cornice sottile su tre lati, un supporto elegante, varie porte e la vista inclinata dei monitor.

*Angolo d’inclinazione: -5~20°

Contenuto della confezione

1. Stand  2. Base del supporto 3. Viti 4. Adattatore 5. Cavo di alimentazione 6. cavo HDMI  7. Guida alla configurazione rapida

Nella confezione sono inclusi il corpo e la base del supporto, le viti, l’adattatore di alimentazione, la presa di alimentazione, il cavo HDMI e la guida all’installazione.

*L’immagine del prodotto è inserita a puro scopo illustrativo e può differire dal prodotto reale.

*Le dimensioni e il design dell’adattatore possono variare a seconda del paese.

*La disponibilità dei cavi di alimentazione può variare a seconda del paese.

Caratteristiche principali

  • Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

    27"

  • Risoluzione

    Full HD (1920x1080)

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    VA

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Tip.)

    sRGB 99%

  • Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100Hz

  • Tempo di Risposta

    5ms GtG

  • Regolazioni Display

    Tilt

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI/PESO

  • Dimension con Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

    609.58 x 451.48 x 170 mm

  • Dimension senza Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

    609.58 x 360.32 x 43.67 mm

  • Dimensioni con imballo (W x A x P) [mm]

    690 x 448 x 143 mm

  • Peso con Stand [kg]

    3.72 kg

  • Peso senza Stand [kg]

    3.02 kg

  • Peso con Imballo [kg]

    4.94 kg

CARATTERISTICHE

  • HDR 10

  • Effetto HDR

  • Flicker Safe

  • Reader Mode

  • Color Weakness

  • Super Resolution+

  • Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

  • Auto Input Switch

  • Smart Energy Saving

INFORMAZIONI GENERALI

  • Categoria Prodotto

    Monitor Full HD

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • HDMI

    1x (1920x1080 a 100Hz)

  • USB-C

    1x

  • USB-C (Max. Risoluzione a Hz)

    1920x1080 a 100Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transmission)

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    15W

  • Uscita Cuffie

ACCESSORI

  • HDMI

DISPLAY

  • Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

    27"

  • Dimensione Schermo [cm]

    68.5 cm

  • Risoluzione

    Full HD (1920x1080)

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    VA

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.31 mm

  • Luminosità (Min.) [cd/m²]

    220 cd/m²

  • Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Tip.)

    sRGB 99%

  • Numero di Colori

    16.7M

  • Contrasto (Tip.)

    3000:1

  • Trattamento della Superficie

    Antiriflesso

  • Tempo di Risposta

    5ms GtG

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100Hz

  • Angolo di visione

    178°/178°

SOFTWARE

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Sì (LG Switch)

INFORMAZIONI SUL PRODOTTO

  • Design Borderless

    Borderless 3 lati

  • Regolazioni Display

    Tilt

  • Appendibile a Parete [mm]

    Sì (100x100)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

