An ongoing record of moments where LG becomes part of everyday life. Discover more stories.

KV 하드코딩 영역

For Europe, the biggest variable in football viewing is time.

Matches often arrive late at night, turning home viewing into a quieter, more personal routine.
When matches begin late at night, picture quality alone is not enough.
The room is quieter, the session lasts longer, and the pace of the game is fast. LG OLED TV keeps key moments clear in low light, while

supporting a late-night viewing experience that feels balanced and effortless at home.

Big moments often arrive during the quietest hours. Late-night matches demand both immersion and consideration. LG OLED TV doesn’t push intensity for its own sake— it balances picture and sound to help the match flow naturally at home.

Sound that fits the late hours

Late at night, turning the volume up isn’t the solution. 

The atmosphere should stay immersive, while the sound stays appropriate for the space.

With Bluetooth audio options and AI sound optimization, late-night viewing can stay focused without feeling disruptive.

Not just a screen—an environment

World Cup viewing isn’t only about the picture. It’s the whole room. If setup and switching feel complicated, immersion drops.
Smart connectivity and a streamlined TV experience reduce friction—so the match stays easy to access and easy to stay with.

*The images used in this content are AI-generated. They are used to visually express a lifestyle concept.

Fast action, without losing the flow

Football moves in moments. If motion blurs or details collapse in a darker room, focus breaks quickly.
OLED controls light at the pixel level to keep key detail visible in low light, while high refresh and fast response performance helps the pace stay smooth and stable.

Special Offer

01/02/2026 ~28/02/2026

Take a look at the new story and enjoy free delivery, even on weekends. Don’t miss this special offer!

  • Vista frontale di una TV 48 pollici LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025 OLED48C55LA

Fino al

10%

di sconto

Codice coupon

MTLAPR

Late-night match viewing isn’t about more intensity. It’s about keeping everything in balance, until the final moment. LG OLED TV keeps picture and sound aligned to the rhythm of the night.

Smart Home Viewing Checklist for Game Night

√ Late-night audio options powered by webOS, designed to keep immersive sound personal while maintaining a comfortable home environment

√ OLED picture clarity that delivers smooth motion and sharp detail, even during fast-paced plays

√ Intelligent webOS AI that adapts automatically, optimizing picture and sound by switching to Sports Mode when the match begins

FAQ

Q.

Is late-night viewing harder on the eyes?

A.

In low light, balance matters more than brightness. OLED's pixel-level control and AI picture optimization help keep the image stable without overwhelming the room.

Q.

Will fast action stay smooth?

A.

In low light, balance matters more than brightness. OLED’s pixel-level control and AI picture optimization help keep the image stable without overwhelming the room.

Q.

Can sound be kept comfortable late at night?

A.

In low light, balance matters more than brightness. OLED’s pixel-level control and AI picture optimization help keep the image stable without overwhelming the room.

Q.

Is setup complicated?

A.

In low light, balance matters more than brightness. OLED’s pixel-level control and AI picture optimization help keep the image stable without overwhelming the room.

Q.

What about long-term quality?

A.

In low light, balance matters more than brightness. OLED’s pixel-level control and AI picture optimization help keep the image stable without overwhelming the room.

Finde deine perfekte Work-Life-Balance mit LG

