Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Offerta Kit Esclusivo Notebook gram 15.6" Ultra5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + Monitor 24" Serie MR400 Full HD, IPS, FreeSync 100Hz

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

Offerta Kit Esclusivo Notebook gram 15.6" Ultra5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + Monitor 24" Serie MR400 Full HD, IPS, FreeSync 100Hz

15Z90S-G.24MR40

Offerta Kit Esclusivo Notebook gram 15.6" Ultra5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + Monitor 24" Serie MR400 Full HD, IPS, FreeSync 100Hz

(0)
Prodotti in questo Kit Esclusivo
Vista frontale

15Z90S-G.AA55D

Notebook gram 15.6" | Windows 11 Home | Ultra5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nero
front view

24MR400-B

LG Full HD | Monitor 24" Serie MR400 | Full HD, IPS, FreeSync 100Hz, Nero
24MR400-BB EU (E).pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
Prestazioni di LG leggero e sottile.

Solo 1.2kg di peso

Display IPS Premium.

15.6" IPS

sRGB 99%: ampia gamma di colori.

sRGB 99%

il più recente processore Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 certificato.

Processori Intel® Core™ Ultra

LG gram Link: collegati con vari dispositivi iOS-Android.

Collega fino a 10 dispositivi

*Il tablet e i dispositivi mobili sovrastanti non sono inclusi nella confezione (venduti separatamente).

*Per scaricare il software LG gram Link più recente, visita il sito LG.COM.

Incredibile leggerezza

Lavora con stile e leggerezza. Con un peso di solo 1.290 grammi e uno spessore di 1,54cm, LG gram è l'alleato perfetto per essere operativo sempre e ovunque.

LG gram leggero e sottile, portabilità.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*Lo spessore sopra indicato misura la parte più sottile del prodotto, mentre il peso fa riferimento solo al laptop. Per scoprire i dettagli sul prodotto, consulta le specifiche.

corpo resistente-durabilità-test-grado-militare.
Leggero, ma resistente

Certificato MIL-STD-810H

Lasciati sorprendere dal modo in cui LG gram dà il meglio di sé sotto pressione. La sua resistenza è certificata grazie al superamento di rigorosi test militari. Progettato per durare nel tempo.

*LG gram: Test e certificazione standard MIL-STD-810H da parte dei laboratori KOLAS dicembre 2023. Ha superato 7 diversi test di durata MIL-STD 810H condotti da un laboratorio indipendente conforme agli standard militari statunitensi. Conforme ai seguenti metodi per MIL-STD-810H: Metodo 500.6 Bassa pressione (Altitudine) (Procedura I – Conservazione e Metodo e Procedura II - Funzionamento); Metodo 501.7 Alta temperatura (Procedura I – Conservazione e Procedura II - Funzionamento); Metodo 502.7 Bassa temperatura (Procedura I – Conservazione e Procedura II - Funzionamento); Metodo 509.7 – Test della nebbia salina; Metodo 510.7 - Polvere; Metodo 514.8 – Vibrazioni; Metodo 516.8 Urti (Procedura I - Funzionale e Procedura Ⅳ - Caduta in movimento). Le prestazioni del dispositivo potrebbero differire rispetto a tutte le condizioni testate. Test realizzato in ambiente controllato. Non ripetere a casa.

*Se un consumatore effettua questo esperimento e provoca danni al prodotto gram, non è coperto dalla garanzia.

*Il superamento di questo test non implica che sia adatto all’uso militare.

Display IPS

Immagini nitide e realistiche

LG gram rende le tue idee più chiare e il flusso di lavoro più fluido, aggiungendo precisione e profondità a tutte le immagini con il display IPS.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Colori brillanti

Grazie all’ampia gamma cromatica sRGB 99%, puoi ammirare dettagli vividi e colori ricchi.
*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.
*sRGB tipico 99%, minimo 96%.

Trattamento antiriflesso. Comfort visivo anche all'aperto

Il pannello con trattamento antiriflesso elimina i riflessi e le interferenze sullo schermo, per un'esperienza visiva eccezionale anche in condizioni di forte luce ambientale.
*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.
*La luminosità è pari a 350 nit (tip.).

Prestazioni che rendono possibile l'impossibile

Processori Intel® Core™ Ultra

Ancora più potente, con l'aiuto dell'AI

Il nuovo processore Intel® Core™ Ultra con NPU avanzata facilita il lavoro in multitasking con app professionali e migliora l'autonomia del laptop grazie ad una maggiore efficienza.

il più recente processore Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 certificato.

16GB RAM

DDR5x

512GB SSD

NVMe Gen4

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*I programmi sovrastanti non sono inclusi nella confezione (venduti separatamente).

*Intel®, il logo Intel e Intel core sono marchi di Intel Corporation o delle sue filiali.

*Le opzioni di memoria e SSD sovrastanti (prezzi al dettaglio) possono variare a seconda del paese e del modello.

Windows 11 preinstallato

Riprogettato per offrire flessibilità e facilità d’uso. Ottimizza lo spazio sullo schermo e migliora la produttività con un livello ancora superiore di sicurezza, accessibilità e funzionalità social.

Stay cool

Lavora e gioca con passione. Il nostro potente sistema di raffreddamento aiuta a prevenire il surriscaldamento.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.
Display 24" IPS Full HD

Colori realistici da ogni punto di osservazione

Il Monitor LG con pannello IPS offre immagini dalla resa cromatica nitida e realistica, prive di distorsioni da qualsiasi punto di osservazione grazie all'ampio angolo di visione.

Schermo IPS Full HD 23,8".

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

La velocità di 100Hz garantisce un caricamento fluido dei fotogrammi in vari programmi.

Refresh Rate 100Hz

Immagini fluide.
Flusso di lavoro continuo.

Il refresh rate di 100Hz assicura una maggiore fluidità di movimento anche nel corso delle azioni più concitate e riduce i fastidiosi effetti di tearing e stuttering dell'immagine.

*Supporta un refresh rate di 100Hz da HDMI. Collegandosi tramite D-Sub, supporta fino a 75Hz.
*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Prenditi cura dei tuoi occhi

Reader Mode

La modalità di lettura Reader Mode porta sullo schermo una temperatura di colore simile a quella della carta, riducendo la luce blu e quindi migliorando il comfort visivo.

Flicker Safe

La modalità Flicker Safe riduce lo sfarfallio invisibile sullo schermo e offre un ambiente di lavoro confortevole per i tuoi occhi.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.
*Le funzionalità di cui sopra possono variare a seconda delle condizioni d'uso reali dell'utente.

Goditi un gioco fluido

AMD FreeSync™

Fluidità e rapidità dei movimenti

Grazie alla tecnologia AMD FreeSync™ i gamer possono apprezzare una maggiore fluidità di movimento anche nel corso delle azioni più concitate. Riduce il fastidioso effetto di tearing e gli scatti dell'immagine.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.
*Confronto tra la modalità "OFF" (immagine a sinistra) e AMD FreeSync™.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Un passo avanti nel buio

Black Stabilizer garantisce la massima visibilità perfino nelle scene più scure, rilevando automaticamente la zona più scura e illuminandola per permetterti di scovare i nemici.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.
*La funzionalità può variare a seconda delle condizioni e dell’ambiente utilizzato dall’utente.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.

OnScreen Control

Controllo ottimizzato

OnScreen Control è un software che ti consente di personalizzare le impostazioni dello schermo in pochi semplici clic. Ad esempio, puoi dividere l'area di visualizzazione in quattro parti tramite Screen Split.
Controllo ottimizzato Scarica

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.
*Per scaricare l’ultima versione di OnScreen Control, fai clic sul pulsante Download.
*Le funzionalità potrebbero non funzionare correttamente a seconda del PC utilizzato dall’utente.

Design ergonomico

Soluzione semplice e comoda

Questo schermo ha una cornice leggera su tre lati, che consente di creare un ambiente di lavoro adatto, grazie alla comoda regolazione dell’inclinazione.

Questo schermo ha una cornice leggera su tre lati e il monitor offre la regolazione dell’inclinazione.

*Angolo d’inclinazione: -5~20°

Vedi tutte le porte

Icona HDMI1.4.

HDMI1.4

Icona D-sub.

D-sub

Icona uscita H/P.

Uscita H/P

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Parental control

Imposta le limitazioni d'uso per proteggere i più piccoli

Su questo TV puoi attivare il controllo parentale per migliorare la sicurezza digitale dei tuoi figli, limitando l'accesso ai contenuti in base all'età e al contenuto.

Scopri di più
Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

Sistema Operativo

Windows 11 Home

Dimensioni Schermo (Pollici)

15.6" (39.6 cm)

Processore

Intel® Core™ Ultra5 125H (14 Core: 4P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1.2 fino a 4.5 GHz / E: 0.7 fino a 3.6 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 18 MB

Memoria

16GB DDR5x (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)

SSD

512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slot, Gen 4 (espandibile a 2TB in configurazione 1TB + 1TB)

Peso (kg)

1290 grammi

Risoluzione

FHD 1920x1080

Grafica

Intel® Arc™ graphics

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99%

Dimensioni (mm)

356.27 x 223.4 x 15.4 ~ 16.95 mm

Tutte le specifiche

GENERALI

Categoria di Prodotto

gram

Anno

2024

DISPLAY

Luminosità

350nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99%

Contrasto

1200:1

Tipologia di Pannello

IPS

Trattamento della Superficie

Antiriflesso

Formato

16:9

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Risoluzione

FHD 1920x1080

Dimensioni Schermo (Pollici)

15.6" (39.6 cm)

SISTEMA

Grafica

Intel® Arc™ graphics

Memoria

16GB DDR5x (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)

Sistema Operativo

Windows 11 Home

Processore

Intel® Core™ Ultra5 125H (14 Core: 4P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1.2 fino a 4.5 GHz / E: 0.7 fino a 3.6 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 18 MB

ARCHIVIAZIONE

SSD

512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slot, Gen 4 (espandibile a 2TB in configurazione 1TB + 1TB)

CONNETTIVITÀ

Bluetooth

BT 5.3

Webcam

Webcam Full HD IR con Dual Mic (login con Windows Hello)

Wireless

Intel WiFi-6E AX211 (WiFi 6E, 2x2, BT Combo)

AUDIO

Speaker

Speaker Stereo 1.5W x 2 con Dolby Atmos

SICUREZZA

Slim Kensington lock

Normal Kensington Lock

SSD Security

BATTERIA

Batteria

72 Wh

ACCENSIONE

Adattatore AC

65W

GESTIONE TERMICA

Gestione termica

Mega cooling system

LED

LED

Accensione, DC-in, Caps Lock, webcam

DIMENSIONI / PESO

Dimensioni (mm)

356.27 x 223.4 x 15.4 ~ 16.95 mm

Peso (kg)

1290 grammi

DESIGN

Materiale Chassis

Alluminio

Colore

Obsidian Black

SOFTWARE PRE-INSTALLATI

Dolby Atmos

Intel® Unision

LG Display Extension

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

LG On Screen Display 3

LG UltraGear Studio

LG Update & Recovery

McAfee Live Safe (30gg di prova)

Microsoft 365 (30gg di prova)

PCmover Professional

CERTIFICATO

Certificato

MIL-STD-810H

DEVICE IN INGRESSO

Tastiera

Misura standard, retroilluminata, con tastierino numerico

Touchpad

TouchPad di precisione con funzioni Scroll e Gesture

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
GPSR Safety Information(15Z90S-G)
estensione
WEB INFO(15Z90S-G)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

DISPLAY

Dimensione Schermo

24"

Tipo di Schermo

IPS

Rapporto d'aspetto

16:9

Risoluzione

Full HD (1920x1080)

Luminosità (cd/m2)

250 cd/m²

Contrasto Statico

1000:1

Contrasto dinamico

5M

Gamut di colore

NTSC 72%

Numero colori

16.7M

Color bit

8bit (6bit+FRC)

Pixel pitch

0.27 mm

Tempo di Risposta

5ms (GtG)

Refresh Rate

100Hz

Angolo di visione

178°/178°

Trattamento della superficie

Antiriflesso

INGRESSI/USCITE

HDMI

1x (1.4)

HDMI: Max. Risoluzione/Hz

1920x1080 a 100Hz

VGA

1x

Uscita Cuffie

HDCP

1.4

SPEAKER INTEGRATI

Potenza Audio

No

Tipologia Audio

No

FUNZIONI GAMING

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

Dynamic Action Sync

CARATTERISTICHE

Modalità immagini

Custom, Reader, Photo, Color Weakness, Cinema, Game

Reader Mode

Flicker Safe

Auto Input Switch

OnScreen Control

Smart Energy Saving

DESIGN

Colore

Matt Black

Borderless

Borderless 3 lati

BASE

Regolazioni Base

Tilt

Orientamento verticale (tilt)

-3.5° ~ + 21.5°

Base staccabile

Montaggio a parete VESA (mm)

100x100

CERTIFICAZIONI

UL(cUL)

TUV-Type

FCC-B, CE

Sì, Sì

CB

ErP

Altre certificazioni

CEC

ACCESSORI

Alimentazione

Cavo HDMI

CONSUMI

Classe energetica (A-G)

E

Consumo in SDR per 1000h

18 KWh

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(24MR400-B)
estensione
EU Energy label 2019(24MR400-B)
estensione
Product information sheet (24MR400-B)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(24MR400-B)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

I nostri consigli