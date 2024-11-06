Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Offerta Kit Esclusivo: Notebook gram 15.6" 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + Monitor Smart MyView 27" Full HD, IPS, HDR

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

Offerta Kit Esclusivo: Notebook gram 15.6" 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + Monitor Smart MyView 27" Full HD, IPS, HDR

15Z90S-G.27SR50F

Offerta Kit Esclusivo: Notebook gram 15.6" 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + Monitor Smart MyView 27" Full HD, IPS, HDR

(0)
Prodotti in questo Kit Esclusivo
Vista frontale

15Z90S-G.AA55D

Notebook gram 15.6" | Windows 11 Home | Ultra5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nero
Front view

27SR50F-W

Monitor Smart MyView 27" | Serie SR50F | Full HD, IPS, HDR, webOS 23
27SR50F EU (E).pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

LG gram 15.

 

 

 

       

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prestazioni di LG leggero e sottile.

Solo 1.2kg di peso

Display IPS Premium.

15.6" IPS

sRGB 99%: ampia gamma di colori.

sRGB 99%

il più recente processore Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 certificato.

Processori Intel® Core™ Ultra

LG gram Link: collegati con vari dispositivi iOS-Android.

Collega fino a 10 dispositivi

*Il tablet e i dispositivi mobili sovrastanti non sono inclusi nella confezione (venduti separatamente).

*Per scaricare il software LG gram Link più recente, visita il sito LG.COM.

Incredibile leggerezza

Lavora con stile e leggerezza. Con un peso di solo 1.290 grammi e uno spessore di 1,54cm, LG gram è l'alleato perfetto per essere operativo sempre e ovunque.

LG gram leggero e sottile, portabilità.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*Lo spessore sopra indicato misura la parte più sottile del prodotto, mentre il peso fa riferimento solo al laptop. Per scoprire i dettagli sul prodotto, consulta le specifiche.

corpo resistente-durabilità-test-grado-militare.
Leggero, ma resistente

Certificato MIL-STD-810H

Lasciati sorprendere dal modo in cui LG gram dà il meglio di sé sotto pressione. La sua resistenza è certificata grazie al superamento di rigorosi test militari. Progettato per durare nel tempo.

*LG gram: Test e certificazione standard MIL-STD-810H da parte dei laboratori KOLAS dicembre 2023. Ha superato 7 diversi test di durata MIL-STD 810H condotti da un laboratorio indipendente conforme agli standard militari statunitensi. Conforme ai seguenti metodi per MIL-STD-810H: Metodo 500.6 Bassa pressione (Altitudine) (Procedura I – Conservazione e Metodo e Procedura II - Funzionamento); Metodo 501.7 Alta temperatura (Procedura I – Conservazione e Procedura II - Funzionamento); Metodo 502.7 Bassa temperatura (Procedura I – Conservazione e Procedura II - Funzionamento); Metodo 509.7 – Test della nebbia salina; Metodo 510.7 - Polvere; Metodo 514.8 – Vibrazioni; Metodo 516.8 Urti (Procedura I - Funzionale e Procedura Ⅳ - Caduta in movimento). Le prestazioni del dispositivo potrebbero differire rispetto a tutte le condizioni testate. Test realizzato in ambiente controllato. Non ripetere a casa.

*Se un consumatore effettua questo esperimento e provoca danni al prodotto gram, non è coperto dalla garanzia.

*Il superamento di questo test non implica che sia adatto all’uso militare.

Display IPS

Immagini nitide e realistiche

LG gram rende le tue idee più chiare e il flusso di lavoro più fluido, aggiungendo precisione e profondità a tutte le immagini con il display IPS.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Colori brillanti

Grazie all’ampia gamma cromatica sRGB 99%, puoi ammirare dettagli vividi e colori ricchi.
*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.
*sRGB tipico 99%, minimo 96%.

Trattamento antiriflesso. Comfort visivo anche all'aperto

Il pannello con trattamento antiriflesso elimina i riflessi e le interferenze sullo schermo, per un'esperienza visiva eccezionale anche in condizioni di forte luce ambientale.
*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.
*La luminosità è pari a 350 nit (tip.).
LG MyView Smart Monitor - One screen. Endless possibilities..

Uno schermo. Possibilità infinite.

LG MyView Smart Monitor - In your own space, with your own screen.

Nel tuo ambiente,
con il tuo schermo

L’immersione perfetta con schermo personale. Ingrandisci, avvicina, collega e naviga.

*Dal 2024, “LG SMART Monitor” è stato rinominato “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. A seconda del momento dell’acquisto, lo stesso modello può essere etichettato come LG SMART Monitor sulla scatola e sul manuale.

Un solo schermo, infinite possibilità

LG Smart Monitor combina le prestazioni di un monitor tradizionale con quelle di uno smart TV.

Rendi più smart il lavoro da remoto e l'intrattenimento grazie al sistema operativo webOS, anche senza collegarti al PC.

Monitor Smart LG.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*È necessaria una connessione a Internet e un abbonamento ai servizi correlati. I servizi separati non vengono forniti e potrebbero richiedere il pagamento di un abbonamento (acquistabili separatamente).

*Il telecomando è incluso nella confezione.

Scegli cosa guardare con webOS 23

Servizi OTT con webOS 23

Lavora senza PC.

Lavora senza PC

Condividi dai tuoi dispositivi

Condividi dai tuoi dispositivi

Schermo IPS Full HD

Schermo IPS Full HD

Controlla con ThinQ.

Controlla con ThinQ

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*È necessaria una connessione a Internet e un abbonamento ai servizi correlati. I servizi separati non vengono forniti e potrebbero richiedere il pagamento di un abbonamento (acquistabili separatamente).

webOS 23

Esperienza smart, anche senza PC

Il sistema operativo webOS 23 ti regala un'esperienza da smart TV. Goditi le tue serie tv e i tuoi film preferiti con le app integrate come Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, e accedi ai canali LG gratuiti, anche senza collegarti al PC. Inoltre, hai accesso a programmi di produttività come Microsoft 365 e Google Calendar.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*I servizi di streaming integrati possono variare in base al Paese.

*È necessaria una connessione a Internet e un abbonamento ai servizi correlati. I servizi separati non vengono forniti e potrebbero richiedere il pagamento di un abbonamento (acquistabili separatamente).

*Il telecomando è incluso nella confezione.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

Sistema Operativo

Windows 11 Home

Dimensioni Schermo (Pollici)

15.6" (39.6 cm)

Processore

Intel® Core™ Ultra5 125H (14 Core: 4P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1.2 fino a 4.5 GHz / E: 0.7 fino a 3.6 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 18 MB

Memoria

16GB DDR5x (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)

SSD

512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slot, Gen 4 (espandibile a 2TB in configurazione 1TB + 1TB)

Peso (kg)

1290 grammi

Risoluzione

FHD 1920x1080

Grafica

Intel® Arc™ graphics

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99%

Dimensioni (mm)

356.27 x 223.4 x 15.4 ~ 16.95 mm

Tutte le specifiche

GENERALI

Categoria di Prodotto

gram

Anno

2024

DISPLAY

Luminosità

350nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99%

Contrasto

1200:1

Tipologia di Pannello

IPS

Trattamento della Superficie

Antiriflesso

Formato

16:9

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Risoluzione

FHD 1920x1080

Dimensioni Schermo (Pollici)

15.6" (39.6 cm)

SISTEMA

Grafica

Intel® Arc™ graphics

Memoria

16GB DDR5x (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)

Sistema Operativo

Windows 11 Home

Processore

Intel® Core™ Ultra5 125H (14 Core: 4P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1.2 fino a 4.5 GHz / E: 0.7 fino a 3.6 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 18 MB

ARCHIVIAZIONE

SSD

512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slot, Gen 4 (espandibile a 2TB in configurazione 1TB + 1TB)

CONNETTIVITÀ

Bluetooth

BT 5.3

Webcam

Webcam Full HD IR con Dual Mic (login con Windows Hello)

Wireless

Intel WiFi-6E AX211 (WiFi 6E, 2x2, BT Combo)

AUDIO

Speaker

Speaker Stereo 1.5W x 2 con Dolby Atmos

SICUREZZA

Slim Kensington lock

Normal Kensington Lock

SSD Security

BATTERIA

Batteria

72 Wh

ACCENSIONE

Adattatore AC

65W

GESTIONE TERMICA

Gestione termica

Mega cooling system

LED

LED

Accensione, DC-in, Caps Lock, webcam

DIMENSIONI / PESO

Dimensioni (mm)

356.27 x 223.4 x 15.4 ~ 16.95 mm

Peso (kg)

1290 grammi

DESIGN

Materiale Chassis

Alluminio

Colore

Obsidian Black

SOFTWARE PRE-INSTALLATI

Dolby Atmos

Intel® Unision

LG Display Extension

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

LG On Screen Display 3

LG UltraGear Studio

LG Update & Recovery

McAfee Live Safe (30gg di prova)

Microsoft 365 (30gg di prova)

PCmover Professional

CERTIFICATO

Certificato

MIL-STD-810H

DEVICE IN INGRESSO

Tastiera

Misura standard, retroilluminata, con tastierino numerico

Touchpad

TouchPad di precisione con funzioni Scroll e Gesture

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
GPSR Safety Information(15Z90S-G)
estensione
WEB INFO(15Z90S-G)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

27.0

Risoluzione

Full HD (1920x1080)

Tipologia di Pannello

IPS

Formato

16:9

Color Gamut (Tip.)

NTSC 72%

Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

250 cd/m²

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60Hz

Tempo di Risposta

14ms

Regolazioni Display

Tilt

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI/PESO

Dimension con Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

611.8 x 450.9 x 209.9

Dimension senza Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

611.8 x 370.9 x 45.1

Dimensioni con imballo (W x A x P) [mm]

768 x 126 x 435

Peso con Stand [kg]

5.6

Peso senza Stand [kg]

4.4

Peso con Imballo [kg]

7.3

CARATTERISTICHE

HDR 10

Luminosità Automatica (Auto Brightness)

Flicker Safe

Altre Caratteristiche

webOS 23, compatibile AirPlay 2 e Screen Share Miracast;
connessione wi-fi, Bluetooth;
compatibile con Telecomando Puntatore (MR23GA, non incluso nella confezione), app ThinQ

INFORMAZIONI GENERALI

Categoria Prodotto

Monitor Smart

CONNETTIVITÀ

HDMI

2x (ver. 2.1)

USB Downstream

2x (USB-A)

POWER

Tipo

Alimentazione esterna (adattatore)

DC Output

19V 2.1A

AC Input

100~240V,50/60Hz

Consumo Energetico (Tip.)

25W

Consumo Energetico (Sleep Mode)

0.5

Consumo Energetico (DC Off)

0.5

STANDARD

UL (cUL)

CE

ACCESSORI

Cavo di Alimentazione

Sì (con adattatore)

Adattatore

HDMI

Telecomando

Sì (Telecomando Standard)

DISPLAY

Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

27.0

Dimensione Schermo [cm]

68.6

Risoluzione

Full HD (1920x1080)

Tipologia di Pannello

IPS

Formato

16:9

Luminosità (Min.) [cd/m²]

200 cd/m²

Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

250 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Tip.)

NTSC 72%

Numero di Colori

16.7M

Color Bit

8bit(6bit+FRC)

Contrasto (Tip.)

1000:1

Trattamento della Superficie

Antiriflesso

Tempo di Risposta

14ms

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60Hz

Angolo di visione

178°/178°

AUDIO

Speaker

10W (5W + 5W)

INFORMAZIONI SUL PRODOTTO

Design Borderless

Borderless 3 lati

Regolazioni Display

Tilt

Appendibile a Parete [mm]

Sì (100x100)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
EU Energy label 2019(27SR50F-W)
estensione
Product information sheet (27SR50F-W)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(27SR50F-W)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

I nostri consigli