Offerta Kit: Notebook gram 15.6 Ultra5 + Monitor gaming UltraGear 24" |Serie GQ50F

15Z90SAA55D.24GQ50

(0)
Prestazioni di LG leggero e sottile.

Solo 1.2kg di peso

Display IPS Premium.

15.6" IPS

sRGB 99%: ampia gamma di colori.

sRGB 99%

il più recente processore Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 certificato.

Processori Intel® Core™ Ultra

LG gram Link: collegati con vari dispositivi iOS-Android.

Collega fino a 10 dispositivi

LG gram 15.

 

 

 

       

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Il tablet e i dispositivi mobili sovrastanti non sono inclusi nella confezione (venduti separatamente).

*Per scaricare il software LG gram Link più recente, visita il sito LG.COM.

Incredibile leggerezza

Lavora con stile e leggerezza. Con un peso di solo 1.290 grammi e uno spessore di 1,54cm, LG gram è l'alleato perfetto per essere operativo sempre e ovunque.

LG gram leggero e sottile, portabilità.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*Lo spessore sopra indicato misura la parte più sottile del prodotto, mentre il peso fa riferimento solo al laptop. Per scoprire i dettagli sul prodotto, consulta le specifiche.

corpo resistente-durabilità-test-grado-militare.
Leggero, ma resistente

Certificato MIL-STD-810H

Lasciati sorprendere dal modo in cui LG gram dà il meglio di sé sotto pressione. La sua resistenza è certificata grazie al superamento di rigorosi test militari. Progettato per durare nel tempo.

*LG gram: Test e certificazione standard MIL-STD-810H da parte dei laboratori KOLAS dicembre 2023. Ha superato 7 diversi test di durata MIL-STD 810H condotti da un laboratorio indipendente conforme agli standard militari statunitensi. Conforme ai seguenti metodi per MIL-STD-810H: Metodo 500.6 Bassa pressione (Altitudine) (Procedura I – Conservazione e Metodo e Procedura II - Funzionamento); Metodo 501.7 Alta temperatura (Procedura I – Conservazione e Procedura II - Funzionamento); Metodo 502.7 Bassa temperatura (Procedura I – Conservazione e Procedura II - Funzionamento); Metodo 509.7 – Test della nebbia salina; Metodo 510.7 - Polvere; Metodo 514.8 – Vibrazioni; Metodo 516.8 Urti (Procedura I - Funzionale e Procedura Ⅳ - Caduta in movimento). Le prestazioni del dispositivo potrebbero differire rispetto a tutte le condizioni testate. Test realizzato in ambiente controllato. Non ripetere a casa.

*Se un consumatore effettua questo esperimento e provoca danni al prodotto gram, non è coperto dalla garanzia.

*Il superamento di questo test non implica che sia adatto all’uso militare.

Display IPS

Immagini nitide e realistiche

LG gram rende le tue idee più chiare e il flusso di lavoro più fluido, aggiungendo precisione e profondità a tutte le immagini con il display IPS.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Colori brillanti

Grazie all’ampia gamma cromatica sRGB 99%, puoi ammirare dettagli vividi e colori ricchi.
*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.
*sRGB tipico 99%, minimo 96%.

Trattamento antiriflesso. Comfort visivo anche all'aperto

Il pannello con trattamento antiriflesso elimina i riflessi e le interferenze sullo schermo, per un'esperienza visiva eccezionale anche in condizioni di forte luce ambientale.
*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.
*La luminosità è pari a 350 nit (tip.).

Prestazioni che rendono possibile l'impossibile

Processori Intel® Core™ Ultra

Ancora più potente, con l'aiuto dell'AI

Il nuovo processore Intel® Core™ Ultra con NPU avanzata facilita il lavoro in multitasking con app professionali e migliora l'autonomia del laptop grazie ad una maggiore efficienza.

il più recente processore Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 certificato.

16GB RAM

DDR5x

Windows 11 Home

Sistema Operativo

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*I programmi sovrastanti non sono inclusi nella confezione (venduti separatamente).

*Intel®, il logo Intel e Intel core sono marchi di Intel Corporation o delle sue filiali.

*Le opzioni di memoria e SSD sovrastanti (prezzi al dettaglio) possono variare a seconda del paese e del modello.

Windows 11 preinstallato

Riprogettato per offrire flessibilità e facilità d’uso. Ottimizza lo spazio sullo schermo e migliora la produttività con un livello ancora superiore di sicurezza, accessibilità e funzionalità social.

Stay cool

Lavora e gioca con passione. Il nostro potente sistema di raffreddamento aiuta a prevenire il surriscaldamento.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

gram Link: collega fino a 10 device

Un nuovo livello di connettività

Con LG gram Link puoi collegare fino a 10 dispositivi contemporaneamente, di qualsiasi sistema operativo, inclusi iOS e Android. Condividi, collega e crea trasformando lo spazio di lavoro in un'area di condivisione senza limiti.

*Per funzionare correttamente, è necessario installare l’applicazione LG gram Link sui dispositivi mobili (iOS e Android).

*Per scaricare il software LG gram Link più recente, visita il sito LG.COM.

*L’immagine mostra il prodotto LG gram a scopo illustrativo. Consulta la galleria di immagini dove è riportato il prodotto effettivo.

gram link: organizzazione delle foto basata sull’IA.

Organizzazione delle foto basata sull'AI

Puoi organizzare facilmente le tue foto tramite gram Link. L'AI le classifica automaticamente in base all'ora, al luogo o a 38 temi diversi. Inoltre, puoi cercare rapidamente le foto utilizzando query di ricerca come date, persone e luoghi.

*Per scaricare il software LG gram Link più recente, visita il sito LG.COM.
*L’immagine mostra il prodotto LG gram a scopo illustrativo. Consulta la galleria di immagini dove è riportato il prodotto effettivo.

Condivisione semplice su più dispositivi

Collega fino a 10 dispositivi di qualsiasi sistema operativo e condividi liberamente foto, video e documenti. La condivisione dei file diventa realmente senza limiti.

Ottieni un secondo schermo

Con LG gram Link puoi usare il device collegato come secondo schermo, per estendere la tua visione e migliorare la tua produttività.

Controllo universale con LG gram

Usa il touchpad e la tastiera del tuo LG gram per controllare i dispositivi collegati. La creatività inizia con gram.

*Per funzionare correttamente, è necessario installare l’applicazione LG gram Link sui dispositivi mobili (iOS e Android).

*Il tablet e i dispositivi mobili sovrastanti non sono inclusi nella confezione (venduti separatamente).

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

UltraGear

Migliora la tua esperienza di gioco con il monitor LG UltraGear™

Cambia le regole del gioco

Porta la tua esperienza di gioco a un livello superiore con il monitor da gaming LG UltraGear™.
Velocità
Frequenza di aggiornamento a 165Hz
1ms MBR
Schermo

Full HD (1920x1080) da 24"
Borderless 3 lati

Tecnologia
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Interfaccia Gaming

Frequenza di aggiornamento a 165Hz

Azione di gioco fluida

La velocità ultra-rapida di 165Hz consente ai giocatori di visualizzare più velocemente il fotogramma successivo e rende l’immagine più fluida. I giocatori possono rispondere rapidamente agli avversari e mirare agli obiettivi con facilità.

  • 60Hz
  • 165Hz

*Immagini simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Effetti di sfocatura e ghosting ridotti nelle sessioni di gioco con 1Ms Mbr
Tempo di risposta 1ms MBR

Conquista la vittoria ad una velocità incredibile

La funzione 1ms MBR agevola la fluidità del gioco con sfocature ed effetto ghosting ridotti. Gli elementi dinamici e in rapido spostamento nel cuore dell’azione sono in grado di assicurare al giocatore un importante vantaggio rispetto agli avversari.

*Immagini simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.
*La modalità 1ms Motion Blur Reduction determina una riduzione della luminosità e non permette l’utilizzo delle seguenti funzionalità: AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync).
*Lo sfarfallio può verificarsi durante l’attivazione della funzione 1ms MBR.

Goditi movimenti fluidi e flessibili durante le sessioni di gioco con AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Esperienze di gioco fluida

Grazie alla tecnologia FreeSync™ Premium, i giocatori possono vivere un’esperienza di movimento fluida in giochi ad alta velocità e alta risoluzione, Riduce virtualmente il fastidioso effetto di tearing e gli scatti.

*Immagini simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.
*Confronto tra la Modalità “OFF” (immagine a sinistra) e AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.

Design raffinato ed elegante

Progettato per concentrarsi sul gioco

Migliora la tua esperienza di gioco con il nuovo design Hexagon e il profilo sottile su 3 lati. La base è regolabile per modificare l’inclinazione e l’altezza del monitor e offrirti un’esperienza di gioco più confortevole.

Design del monitor praticamente senza bordi

Praticamente senza bordi su 3 lati

Monitor con inclinazione regolabile

Inclinazione

Design ergonomico con funzionalità per la regolazione dell’inclinazione

Modalità personalizzate per vari giochi.
Gaming GUI

Interfaccia gaming per una personalizzazione totale

Modalità personalizzate per ogni gioco. Scegli tra le varie modalità gaming e personalizza la tua esperienza regolando ed ottimizzando le impostazioni in base al gioco scelto.

*Per scaricare l’ultima versione di OnScreen Control, visita il sito LG.COM.
*Immagini simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

  • 16:9 tradizionale
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

Reagisci più velocemente agli avversari

Riduce il ritardo delle immagini grazie alla tecnologia Dynamic Action Sync, aiutando i gamer a cogliere i momenti più decisivi in tempo reale.

*Il Conventional illustra che il modello LG non è supportato nella funzione Dynamic Action Sync (DAS).
*Immagini simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

  • OFF
  • ON
Black Stabilizer

Individua il nemico con la Night Vision View

Black Stabilizer garantisce la massima visibilità perfino nelle scene più scure, rilevando automaticamente la zona più scura e illuminandola per permetterti di scovare i nemici.

*Immagini simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

  • OFF
  • ON
Crosshair

Assesta il colpo decisivo!

Mira perfettamente al centro e spara con migliore precisione

*Immagini simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Caratteristiche principali

Sistema Operativo

Windows 11 Home

Dimensioni Schermo (Pollici)

15.6" (39.6 cm)

Processore

Intel® Core™ Ultra5 125H (14 Core: 4P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1.2 fino a 4.5 GHz / E: 0.7 fino a 3.6 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 18 MB

Memoria

16GB DDR5x (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)

SSD

512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slot, Gen 4 (espandibile a 2TB in configurazione 1TB + 1TB)

Peso (kg)

1290 grammi

Risoluzione

FHD 1920x1080

Grafica

Intel® Arc™ graphics

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99%

Dimensioni (mm)

356.27 x 223.4 x 15.4 ~ 16.95 mm

Tutte le specifiche

GENERALI

Categoria di Prodotto

gram

Anno

2024

DISPLAY

Luminosità

350nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99%

Contrasto

1200:1

Tipologia di Pannello

IPS

Trattamento della Superficie

Antiriflesso

Formato

16:9

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Risoluzione

FHD 1920x1080

Dimensioni Schermo (Pollici)

15.6" (39.6 cm)

SISTEMA

Grafica

Intel® Arc™ graphics

Memoria

16GB DDR5x (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)

Sistema Operativo

Windows 11 Home

Processore

Intel® Core™ Ultra5 125H (14 Core: 4P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1.2 fino a 4.5 GHz / E: 0.7 fino a 3.6 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 18 MB

ARCHIVIAZIONE

SSD

512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slot, Gen 4 (espandibile a 2TB in configurazione 1TB + 1TB)

CONNETTIVITÀ

Bluetooth

BT 5.3

Webcam

Webcam Full HD IR con Dual Mic (login con Windows Hello)

Wireless

Intel WiFi-6E AX211 (WiFi 6E, 2x2, BT Combo)

AUDIO

Speaker

Speaker Stereo 1.5W x 2 con Dolby Atmos

SICUREZZA

Slim Kensington lock

Normal Kensington Lock

SSD Security

BATTERIA

Batteria

72 Wh

ACCENSIONE

Adattatore AC

65W

GESTIONE TERMICA

Gestione termica

Mega cooling system

LED

LED

Accensione, DC-in, Caps Lock, webcam

DIMENSIONI / PESO

Dimensioni (mm)

356.27 x 223.4 x 15.4 ~ 16.95 mm

Peso (kg)

1290 grammi

DESIGN

Materiale Chassis

Alluminio

Colore

Obsidian Black

SOFTWARE PRE-INSTALLATI

Dolby Atmos

Intel® Unision

LG Display Extension

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

LG On Screen Display 3

LG UltraGear Studio

LG Update & Recovery

McAfee Live Safe (30gg di prova)

Microsoft 365 (30gg di prova)

PCmover Professional

CERTIFICATO

Certificato

MIL-STD-810H

DEVICE IN INGRESSO

Tastiera

Misura standard, retroilluminata, con tastierino numerico

Touchpad

TouchPad di precisione con funzioni Scroll e Gesture

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
GPSR Safety Information(15Z90S-G)
estensione
WEB INFO(15Z90S-G)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Caratteristiche principali

Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

24

Risoluzione

Full HD (1920x1080)

Tipologia di Pannello

VA

Formato

16:9

Color Gamut (Tip.)

NTSC 72%

Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

250

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

165

Tempo di Risposta

5ms (GtG)

Regolazioni Display

Tilt (Inclinazione)

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI/PESO

Dimension con Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

613.7 x 456.1 x 201.6

Dimension senza Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

613.7 x 364.1 x 39.3

Dimensioni con imballo (W x A x P) [mm]

776 x 156 x 435

Peso con Stand [kg]

3.87

Peso senza Stand [kg]

3.25

Peso con Imballo [kg]

5.8

CARATTERISTICHE

Flicker Safe

Reader Mode

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Black Stabilizer

Dynamic Action Sync

Crosshair

Contatore FPS

User Defined Key

Auto Input Switch

Smart Energy Saving

INFORMAZIONI GENERALI

Categoria Prodotto

UltraGear

Anno

2024

CONNETTIVITÀ

HDMI

2x

DisplayPort

1x

Versione DisplayPort

1.2

POWER

Tipo

Alimentatore esterno (adattatore)

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Consumo Energetico (Tip.)

32W

Consumo Energetico (Max.)

35W

Consumo Energetico (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Consumo Energetico (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

DISPLAY

Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

24

Dimensione Schermo [cm]

68.4

Risoluzione

Full HD (1920x1080)

Tipologia di Pannello

VA

Formato

16:9

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.3108 x 0.3108

Luminosità (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Gamut (Min.)

NTSC 70%

Color Gamut (Tip.)

NTSC 72%

Numero di Colori

16.7 milioni

Contrasto (Min.)

1800:1

Contrasto (Tip.)

3000:1

Tempo di Risposta

5ms (GtG)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

165

Angolo di visione

178°/178°

SOFTWARE

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

INFORMAZIONI SUL PRODOTTO

Regolazioni Display

Tilt (Inclinazione)

Appendibile a Parete [mm]

100 x 100

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(24GQ50F-B)
estensione
EU Energy label 2019(24GQ50F-B)
estensione
Product Environmental Report(24GQ50F-B)
estensione
Product information sheet (24GQ50F-B)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(24GQ50F-B)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

