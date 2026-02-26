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Vista frontale dell’unità esterna della LG Cascade Control Unit PHCM0 ENCXLEU
Vista laterale sinistra dell’unità esterna della LG Cascade Control Unit PHCM0 ENCXLEU
Vista laterale destra dell’unità esterna della LG Cascade Control Unit PHCM0 ENCXLEU
Vista posteriore dell’unità esterna della LG Cascade Control Unit PHCM0 ENCXLEU
L’esterno dell’unità della LG Cascade Control PHCM0 ENCXLEU con le dimensioni indicate.
Vista frontale dell’unità esterna della LG Cascade Control Unit PHCM0 ENCXLEU
Vista laterale sinistra dell’unità esterna della LG Cascade Control Unit PHCM0 ENCXLEU
Vista laterale destra dell’unità esterna della LG Cascade Control Unit PHCM0 ENCXLEU
Vista posteriore dell’unità esterna della LG Cascade Control Unit PHCM0 ENCXLEU
L’esterno dell’unità della LG Cascade Control PHCM0 ENCXLEU con le dimensioni indicate.

Funzionalità principali

    Scalabilità senza interruzioni

    La LG Cascade Control Unit consente una configurazione scalabile del sistema, consentendo di aggiungere o rimuovere unità AWHP in base alla richiesta termica. Questa flessibilità garantisce un adattamento efficiente ai diversi requisiti di carico e agli ambienti di installazione.

    Installazione integrata

    Progettata per un’installazione semplificata, la LG Cascade Control Unit include sensori integrati e Modbus, eliminando la necessità di componenti aggiuntivi e riducendo il carico di lavoro di installazione.

    Ottimizzare il funzionamento

    Il sistema garantisce prestazioni di riscaldamento stabili ed efficienti supportando un controllo ottimizzato del tempo di esecuzione, il funzionamento in sbrinamento e una funzionalità di backup affidabile in caso di guasti o condizioni di errore1), mantenendo il funzionamento in varie condizioni.2)

    Smart Remote Control

    Con LG Cascade Control, le impostazioni del sistema possono essere configurate da remoto tramite LG BECON cloud, mentre LGMV fornisce il monitoraggio in tempo reale di tutte le unità esterne collegate.

    1) In caso di errore della Cascade Control Unit, le ODU operano in modo indipendente. Se una unità si guasta, le altre continuano a funzionare per garantire un funzionamento stabile.
    2) Il range di funzionamento del riscaldamento e dell’acqua calda sanitaria è compreso tra -28 °C e 35 °C, mentre il raffreddamento è compreso tra 5 °C e 48 °C.

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