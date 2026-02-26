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1) In caso di errore della Cascade Control Unit, le ODU operano in modo indipendente. Se una unità si guasta, le altre continuano a funzionare per garantire un funzionamento stabile.
2) Il range di funzionamento del riscaldamento e dell’acqua calda sanitaria è compreso tra -28 °C e 35 °C, mentre il raffreddamento è compreso tra 5 °C e 48 °C.