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Pompe di calore aria-acqua THERMA V Split

Riduci le bollette energetiche e la dipendenza dai combustibili fossili con THERMA V Split.

Questa soluzione è compatibile con unità interna Hydro Box e serbatoio per acqua calda sanitaria separato oppure con unità interna a basamento con serbatoio d'acqua integrato. È flessibile e facile da installare per qualsiasi tipo di abitazione.

The 3D floor plan reveals the LG outdoor unit on the far left and the indoor unit on the garage wall far right, interconnected by blue lines.

Perché scegliere LG THERMA V Split

Installazione facile e flessibile

Riscaldamento affidabile

LG ThinQ

Installazione facile e flessibile per tutte le tipologie di abitazione

Risparmia spazio con l'unità interna a parete o a pavimento con serbatoio per l'acqua calda integrato. Adatto per essere installato all'interno di numerose tipologie di abitazioni, le sue tubazioni si estendono fino a 50 metri e possono essere collegate in modo flessibile e ordinato. Per le installazioni più complesse, THERMA V Split può essere installato anche a grande distanza dalla proprietà. Inoltre, l'unità esterna più piccola rispetto alla soluzione Monoblocco, rende l'installazione più semplice e più breve grazie ai componenti idronici integrati nell'unità interna.

Diagram shows the hydro box linking the indoor and outdoor units with a water tank, whereas the right presents the integrated water tank connection.

Riscaldamento affidabile per mantenere calda e confortevole tutta la casa

LG THERMA V Split è in grado di fornire riscaldamento, raffrescamento e acqua calda, riducendo i costi energetici grazie all'efficienza energetica in classe A+++ (Scala A+++/D). In inverno, il sistema Split è in grado di garantire la massima tranquillità grazie all'assenza di rischi di congelamento causati da tubazioni dell'acqua scoperte. Le due unità sono collegate solo da tubazioni di refrigerante, quindi i componenti idronici si trovano al sicuro nell'unità interna.

The 3D floor plan reveals the LG outdoor unit on the far left and the indoor unit on the garage wall far right, interconnected by blue lines.

* L'etichetta energetica si basa sul REGOLAMENTO DELEGATO DELLA COMMISSIONE (UE) N. 811/2013. LG THERMA V R32 Split raggiunge la classe di efficienza energetica ErP A+++ per il riscaldamento degli ambienti a 35°C LWT e ErP A+++ per il riscaldamento degli ambienti a 55°C LWT. I risultati della classificazione energetica possono variare a seconda del modello di LG THERMA V. Per informazioni specifiche sul modello, consultare la pagina LG Compliance Information (https://www.lg.com/global/support/cedoc/cedoc).

LG ThinQ

Con l'app LG ThinQ™, è possibile controllare il sistema di riscaldamento in qualsiasi momento e da qualsiasi luogo. L'accesso remoto al sistema consente agli di massimizzare il comfort.

A smartphone showing the LG ThinQ app sits on the left, connected to an LG air to water heat pump split and WiFi modem on the right via a dotted line.

* È necessario avere l’accessorio modem Wi-Fi (PWFMDD200)

* È necessario avere l’accessorio modem Wi-Fi (PWFMDD200)

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Compressore R1

Riscaldamento domestico efficiente e affidabile garantito dall'avanzata tecnologia del Compressore R1, con conseguente risparmio energetico, bassa rumorosità e minime vibrazioni.

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ThinQ

Con l'app LG ThinQ™, gli utenti possono controllare il sistema di riscaldamento in qualsiasi momento e da qualsiasi luogo. L'accesso remoto al sistema consente agli utenti di massimizzare il comfort.Con l'app LG ThinQ™, gli utenti possono controllare il sistema di riscaldamento in qualsiasi momento e da qualsiasi luogo. L'accesso remoto al sistema consente agli utenti di massimizzare il comfort.

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Comando intuitivo

Il comando intuitivo permette la programmazione della pompa di calore in base al proprio stile di vita. Il monitoraggio dei consumi consente una gestione efficiente dell'energia.

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Energy State

LG THERMA V è dotato della funzione Energy State, per utilizzare l'energia aggiuntiva prodotta dal fotovoltaico per il riscaldamento e il raffrescamento, massimizzando la quota di autoconsumo.

Scopri di più sulle pompe di calore con questi articoli

Immagine di un flacone di detersivo

Cosa sono e come funzionano le pompe di calore aria-acqua.

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Cosa devi sapere prima di installare una pompa di calore.

Immagine di una donna che bussa sul vetro del frigo con InstaView

Quale pompa di calore scegliere per la propria casa.

Immagine di due tranci di salmone e verdure

Perchè dovresti installare una pompa di calore.

Prodotti correlati

Monoblocco

 

• Semplice soluzione monoblocco all-in-one.
• Riscaldamento, raffreddamento e produzione di acqua calda sanitaria.
• Classe energetica A+++ (clima medio a 35°C di mandata) (Scala A+++/D).
• Temperatura di mandata acqua fino a 65°C fino a -5°C esterni.
• Funzionamento affidabile fino a -25°C esterni.
• Nessuno spazio necessario per l'unità interna.
• Ambiente interno sicuro da perdite di refrigerante.

Scopri Di Più

Hydrosplit

 

• Collegamento con sole tubazioni idrauliche, assenza di tubazioni di refrigerante.
• Riscaldamento, raffreddamento e produzione di acqua calda sanitaria.
• Classe energetica A+++ (clima medio a 35°C di mandata) (Scala A+++/D).
• Temperatura di mandata acqua fino a 65°C fino a -5°C esterni.
• Funzionamento affidabile fino a -25°C esterni.
• Collegamento di unità interna ed esterna attraverso tubazioni idroniche.
• Unità interna a parete Hydro Box o a pavimento con serbatoio ACS.

Scopri Di Più

Monoblocco

• Nessun rischio di congelamento delle tubazioni

• Prestazioni elevate anche a basse temperature

• Rumorosità ridotta

• Installazione facile e flessibile per tutte le tipologie di abitazione

• Riscaldamento affidabile per mantenere calda e confortevole tutta la casa

• LG ThinQ

Scopri Di Più

Prodotti presentati:

Prodotti presentati: