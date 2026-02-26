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Pompa di calore aria-acqua LG THERMA V, unità esterna di colore nero con griglia grigia ondulata
Pompa di calore aria-acqua LG THERMA V, unità esterna di colore nero con griglia grigia ondulata

Funzionalità principali

    Design sicuro e omogeneo

    Il monoblocco R290 dà priorità all’elevata affidabilità. Con le tecnologie antighiaccio e sbrinamento, è ottimizzato per un funzionamento sicuro. Il nuovo e raffinato design grigio si armonizza bene con qualsiasi ambiente.

    Riscaldamento avanzato ed efficiente

    Il monoblocco R290 può generare un flusso d’acqua fino a 75 °C. Funziona a temperatura fino a -28 °C. Alimentato dalla natura, garantisce un riscaldamento sostenibile con una classe energetica A+++.*

    Funzionamento estremamente silenzioso

    Goditi la calma mentre mantieni calda la tua casa. Il monoblocco R290 riscalda la casa con eccezionali tecnologie di riduzione del rumore. Mantiene un basso livello di potenza sonora di 49 dB(A)@12 kW alle massime prestazioni.*

    Sistema di controllo integrato

    La configurazione di LG BECON cloud con il monoblocco R290 offre varie funzionalità. Installatori e partner di assistenza sono in grado di eseguire impostazioni, monitoraggio e aggiornamento del firmware senza doversi recare sul posto.*

    * Tutti i test sono stati eseguiti in conformità alla politica e all’ambiente dei test interni di LG.

    * Il ciclo di vita del prodotto può variare a seconda dell’ambiente di utilizzo.

    * La disponibilità del servizio LG BECON cloud può variare da paese a paese.

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