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Unità di controllo monoblocco R290, 3Ø, 16kW

Unità di controllo monoblocco R290, 3Ø, 16kW

PHCS0 ENCXLEU + HM163HF UB60
Vista frontale di Unità di controllo monoblocco R290, 3Ø, 16kW PHCS0 ENCXLEU + HM163HF UB60
Vista frontale di Unità di controllo monoblocco R290, 3Ø, 16kW PHCS0 ENCXLEU + HM163HF UB60

Funzionalità principali

  • Refrigerante R290 con un GWP basso (3)
  • Nessuna tubazione del refrigerante è efficace
  • Etichetta energetica ErP classe LWT A+++/A+++ (35°C/55°C)
  • Raffinato design grigio che si adatta a vari ambienti
  • Elevata temperatura dell’acqua di uscita fino a 75°C e ampio intervallo operativo fino a -28°C di temperatura ambiente
  • Uno dei modelli più silenziosi sul mercato (49 dB(A) per i modelli da 12 kW)
Altro

Design sicuro e omogeneo

Il monoblocco R290 dà priorità all’elevata affidabilità. Con le tecnologie antighiaccio e sbrinamento, è ottimizzato per un funzionamento sicuro. Il nuovo e raffinato design grigio si armonizza bene con l’ambiente.

Riscaldamento avanzato ed efficiente

Il monoblocco R290 può generare un flusso d’acqua fino a 75 °C. Funziona a temperatura fino a -28 °C. Alimentato dalla natura, garantisce un riscaldamento sostenibile con una classe energetica A+++.*

Funzionamento estremamente silenzioso

Goditi la calma mentre mantieni calda la tua casa. Il monoblocco R290 riscalda la casa con eccezionali tecnologie di riduzione del rumore. Mantiene un basso livello di potenza sonora di 49 dB(A)@12 kW alle massime prestazioni.*

Sistema di controllo integrato

La configurazione di LG BECON cloud con il monoblocco R290 offre varie funzionalità. Installatori e partner di assistenza sono in grado di eseguire impostazioni, monitoraggio e aggiornamento del firmware senza doversi recare sul posto.*

* Tutti i test sono stati eseguiti in conformità alla politica e all’ambiente dei test interni di LG.

* Il ciclo di vita del prodotto può variare a seconda dell’ambiente di utilizzo.

* La disponibilità del servizio LG BECON cloud può variare da paese a paese.

Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI

  • Unità interna (L × A × P) (mm)

    420 x 490 x 141

  • Unità esterna (L × A × P) (mm)

    1,560 x 1,019 x 520

ESTERNO

  • Colore del telaio dell’unità esterna (codice colore / RAL)

    Dawn gray / RAL 7037

  • Colore della griglia anteriore dell’unità esterna (codice colore / RAL)

    Dark dawn gray / RAL 7012

  • Unità interna (codice colore / RAL)

    Essence White / RAL 9003

CAPACITÀ NOMINALE E COP (A-7/W+35)

  • COP

    3.17

  • Prestazioni di riscaldamento (kW)

    13.80

CAPACITÀ NOMINALE E COP (A-7/W+55)

  • COP

    2.26

  • Prestazioni di riscaldamento (kW)

    10.90

CAPACITÀ NOMINALE E COP (A+2/W+35)

  • COP

    3.49

  • Prestazioni di riscaldamento (kW)

    14.50

CAPACITÀ NOMINALE E COP (A+7/W+35)

  • COP

    4.30

  • Prestazioni di riscaldamento (kW)

    16.00

CAPACITÀ NOMINALE E COP (A+7/W+55)

  • COP

    3.30

  • Prestazioni di riscaldamento (kW)

    12.00

CAPACITÀ NOMINALE ED EER (A+35/W+18)

  • Prestazioni di raffreddamento (kW)

    12.50

  • EER

    3.70

CAPACITÀ NOMINALE ED EER (A+35/W+7)

  • Prestazioni di raffreddamento (kW)

    12.50

  • EER

    2.95

GAMMA DI FUNZIONAMENTO (TEMPERATURA DELL’ACQUA IN USCITA)

  • Raffreddamento (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    5 ~ 27

  • DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    15 ~ 80

  • Riscaldamento (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    15 ~ 75

GAMMA DI FUNZIONAMENTO (TEMPERATURA DELL’ARIA ESTERNA)

  • Raffreddamento (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    5 ~ 48

  • Riscaldamento e DHW (min. ~ max.) (℃)

    -28 ~ 35

COLLEGAMENTI DELLE TUBAZIONI (ACQUA/UNITÀ ESTERNA)

  • Diametro di ingresso (pollici)

    Male PT 1"

  • Diametro di uscita (pollici)

    Male PT 1"

ALIMENTAZIONE

  • Tensione, fase, frequenza per unità interna (V, Ø, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 1, 50

  • Tensione, fase, frequenza per unità esterna (V, Ø, Hz)

    380 ~ 415, 3, 50

REFRIGERANTE

  • PRG

    3

  • Quantità precaricata (g)

    1,200

  • Tipo

    R290

DATI SULL’EFFICIENZA STAGIONALE (RISCALDAMENTO)

  • SCOP (35℃ / 55℃)

    5.11 / 3.92

  • Efficienza stagionale per il riscaldamento degli ambienti (ηS) (35℃ / 55℃)

    201 / 154

  • Classe di efficienza stagionale per il riscaldamento degli ambienti (35℃ / 55℃)

    A+++/A+++

LIVELLO DI POTENZA SONORA (UNITÀ ESTERNA)

  • Modalità nominale/a basso rumore (dB(A))

    52 / 51

LIVELLO DI PRESSIONE SONORA A 5M (UNITÀ ESTERNA, CONVERSIONE UTILIZZANDO SWL)

  • Modalità nominale/a basso rumore (dB(A))

    30 / 29

PESO

  • Unità interna (Vuoto) (kg)

    6.7

  • Unità esterna (Vuoto) (kg)

    181.0

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.
Per saperne di più su come questo prodotto gestisce i dati e sui tuoi diritti come utente, visita ″Copertura e specifiche dei dati″ su LG Privacy

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