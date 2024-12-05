Stand per Proiettore LG CineBeam Q

Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
CQS710PB

front view with cinebeam q

LG CineBeam Q stand

CineBeam Q stand CQS710PB ha mostrato immagini nel soggiorno.

Design elegante e sottile

Lo stile adatto a CineBeam Q

CineBeam Q stand, con il suo design favoloso, si abbina al design del CineBeam Q e crea un’atmosfera cinematografica in qualsiasi spazio adeguato. D’ora in poi, grazie a CineBeam Q stand, potrai esplorare diversi modi per vivere la vita in costante movimento.

CineBeam Q stand CQS710PB ha mostrato immagini nella stanza da letto.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*CineBeam Q non è incluso nella confezione, ma può essere acquistato separatamente.

Il miglior supporto per CineBeam Q

Si adatta a tutti gli spazi e a qualsiasi angolo

Porta CineBeam Q ovunque con CineBeam Q stand. Il nostro supporto è stato progettato per un migliore utilizzo di CineBeam Q con una solida stabilità e una facile installazione a scorrimento. Condividi i tuoi momenti preziosi con CineBeam Q.

Immagini di utilizzo di CQS710PB, persone che guardano video in luoghi e angolazioni diverse con CQS710PB.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*CineBeam Q non è incluso nella confezione, ma può essere acquistato separatamente.

Facile da assemblare

Preparati per il divertimento

Il metodo di montaggio a scorrimento di CineBeam Q stand è semplice e consente di godersi rapidamente i contenuti preferiti ovunque desideri. È inoltre dotato di un supporto per i cavi, che consente di organizzare in modo ordinato i cavi ingombranti.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*CineBeam Q non è incluso nella confezione, ma può essere acquistato separatamente.

I nostri consigli