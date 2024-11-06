We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 6,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness
Display
4K UHD (3840x2160) Laser
6,000 ANSI Lumens
Usability
Zoom 1.6x
Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50%
Efficient management
SuperSign
LG Connected Care
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
High definition clarity to large audience
LG ProBeam brings a stunning visual quality even on up to 300-inch big screen with 8.3 million pixels utilizing 4K UHD laser technology.
6,000 ANSI Lumens
Boost power of presentation
6,000 ANSI Lumens of brightness delivers clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms, minimizing image quality deterioration and magnifying the productivity of business meetings.
Fits to your business sector
Corporate
LG ProBeam is a general-purpose business projector with ambient lighting for meeting rooms of various sizes. LG ProBeam helps you to communicate small texts or figures with high resolution and brightness.
Education
LG ProBeam projects proper imagery for learning with high brightness to reduce the impact of ambient lighting in various learning spaces so that students can view the shared materials.
Hospital
LG ProBeam can project the monochrome medical image with DICOM 14 compliance, which is suitable for medical conferences.
Flexible and easy installation
With zoom x1.6 & lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) functionality, the user can easily set the screen through fine-tuning by adjusting the lens and zoom.
Up to 25 point warping
Simple and delicate screen adjustment
You can adjust screen distortion and set up a precise screen by using the 4/9/15/25 point warping function on the screen.
Up to 20,000 hours of life
Steady-clear & cost-effect
The powerful laser light source displays bright images and lasts up to 20,000* hours.
28 years
2 hours of daily use
14 years
4 hours of daily use
7 years
8 hours of daily use
*It may vary depending on product usage environment and care method.
The easy way to manage and maintain
By supporting signage-optimized functions, various solutions such as content distribution and remote management of installed projectors are provided.
LG SuperSign CMS
It is a content management software solution optimized for LG webOS signage. It supports multiple displays and accounts, so multiple users can easily access the server from pc or mobile, then manages content creation and editing, scheduling, and distribution.
LG SuperSign Control+
|SuperSign Control+ is a remote control and monitoring software solution. It focuses on large scale deployment. Multiple administrators can access the SuperSign Control+ server via the network to monitor the status of connected displays in real-time, control them, and adjust their setting values.
LG ConnectedCare
It is a cloud service solution that can remotely manage the operating status of installed projectors, helping your stable business operations by providing remote monitoring and fault diagnosis.
*Users may be subject to additional fees when using SuperSign Control+, SuperSign CMS, and LG ConnectedCare™ based on their respective regions.
LG Projection Calculator
You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.
