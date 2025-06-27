Salta al ContenutoSalta all’Accessibilità
StanbyME in un salone con una donna che fa yoga

StanbyME in un salone con una donna che fa yoga

L'unico schermo
portatile, versatile,
sempre con te!

Acquista StanbyME o StanbyMe 2 dal 9 al 31 ottobre e ricevi fino a 300€ di premi, tra esperienze e accessori esclusivi.

L'unico schermo <br> portatile, versatile, <br> sempre con te! Termini & Condizioni
Acquista

Acquista

un prodotto in promozione.

registra

Registra

i tuoi dati e quelli di acquisto su LGforyou entro 15 giorni dalla data di acquisto.

Per te fino a 300€ di premi tra esperienze e accessori esclusivi

Per te

fino a 300€ di premi tra esperienze e accessori esclusivi.

  

Scegli il tuo StanbyME

Approfitta della promozione dedicata agli esclusivi LG StanbyME.

 

Acquista il prodotto

Dal 9 al 31 Ottobre acquista uno StanbyME o StanbyME2 e registrati entro 15 giorni.

Tieni a portata di mano

  • Lo scontrino o la fattura riportante tutti i dati del punto vendita e del tuo acquisto
  • Il codice seriale dei prodotti (se non è ancora disponibile perché la consegna non è stata contestuale all’acquisto, non preoccuparti. Hai tempo 15 giorni dalla data di termine ultimo per l’inserimento della richiesta del premio.)

Per te

Premi fino a 300€ di valore.

Con LG StanbyME

Puoi vincere 1 anno di Virgin Revolution, abbonamento online che puoi utilizzare comodamente usando StanbyME.

Con il nuovo LG StanbyME 2

Puoi vincere 1 anno di Virgin Revolution, abbonamento online che puoi utilizzare comodamente usando StanbyME e anche 2 accessori per poter rendere ancora più versatile il prodotto.

Folio Cover

Proteggi lo schermo quando lo porti in giro o usalo come supporto per mettere lo schermo sul tavolo.

Tracolla e Appendino

Tracolla per portare lo schermo sempre con te oppure appendi lo schermo come un quadro per arredare casa tua.

 

 

 

Perché acquistare su LG Online Shop

Registrati ora e accedi a sconti speciali e a servizi su misura per te

AccediRegistrati ora

Sconti dedicati ai Member

5% di sconto sul primo acquisto, 2% su acquisti futuri e ulteriori sconti personalizzati su misura per te

Spedizione e Installazione Premium gratuite

Per TV dai 48", grandi elettrodomestici e monitor dai 45". Si applicano eccezioni per zone disagiate.

Finanziamento a Tasso Zero

Scegli il prodotto adatto alle tue necessità e paga in 10, 20 e 30 mesi a Tasso Zero. Valido sui prodotti selezionati.

Fattura automatica

Acquista facilmente con la tua attività e ricevi automaticamente la fattura