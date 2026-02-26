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Funzionalità principali

    Matte black lg bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) built into grey cabinets beside marble countertop with induction cooktop and large window on right

    Fresh that Fits, Care that Maxes

    LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) installed flush in tall grey cabinets with blue arrows pointing to top side and front surfaces

    Seamless Fit

    LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) with smartphone showing ThinQ app in front and glowing light blue AI icon beside fridge

    AI Features

    LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) interior view with shelves of fruits vegetables drinks and snacks with blue airflow lines from left side

    Max Freshness

    LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) fully open with upper fridge compartment showing food in drawers with blue overlays and arrows highlighting spacious interior

    Max Storage Efficiency

    *Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

    LG fridge freezer(GBBS726CEV) with its right door opened to 110 degrees, showing a curved hinge at the top closely aligned with an adjacent grey cabinet wall.

    Zero Clearance

    Designed to fit every kitchen

    Open wide even near the wall or in tight spaces with Zero Clearance

    LG fridge freezer (GBBS726CEV) top view split image left with text Conventional hinge hitting wall right with text Zero Clearance hinges opening freely

    *To ensure proper door operation, a minimum clearance of 4mm between the sides of the refrigerator and the wall is required.
    *If the clearance is less than 4mm, the door may not open fully or may interfere with the wall, potentially affecting product performance.
    *Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

    Premium Flat Door

    Sleek and modern look for a seamless fit

    Enjoy a premium flat door design and spacious interior that bring refined elegance and practicality to your modern kitchen.

    LG matte black fridge freezer (GBBS726CEV) built into grey kitchen cabinetry with wine cellar on left and range with utensils on right

    *Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

    LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) left in light grey cabinets with marble backsplash right in dark cabinetry beside shelves and cookware

    *Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

    AI Features

    Smarter cooling for optimized energy with LG ThinQ™ ¹⁾

    LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) in living space with night city view overlaid with AI Saving Mode graphic and fluctuating energy chart

    AI Saving Mode

    Optimized cooling during low-use times

    The AI Saving Mode²⁾ analyses your usage patterns over a 3-week period and identifies when the refrigerator door is opened less frequently, reducing energy consumption while keeping your food fresh.

    *Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

    LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) beside light grey cabinets in living space with river view overlaid with graph and AI Fresh icon

    AI Fresh¹⁾

    Proactive cooling for frequent door openings

    Minimizes temperature rises during frequent door-opening times with data-driven analysis, intensifying cooling two hours beforehand based on detailed usage patterns.

    *In case that Fridge Room's setting temp is 1℃ or 2℃, this function will not be activated.
    *Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

    LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) upper door slightly open with red wave graphic showing open door icon and alert icon together

    Detecting Slight Door Opening

    Stay fresh with smart door alerts

    Detecting Slight Door Opening¹⁾ ensures your groceries stay fresh and minimizes energy waste by alerting you to improper door closures.

    Max Freshness

    Precise Cooling, Consistent Freshness

    LinearCooling™ keeps food fresher for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations and preserving its taste and appearance.

    LG fridge freezer (GBBS726CEV) graphic showing fresh tomato after 7 days with blue fluctuation graph and text ±0.5°C
    LG fridge freezer (GBBS726CEV) graphic showing wilted tomato after 7 days with red fluctuation graph and text ±1.0°C
    LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) open with light blue air flowing from left vent toward door baskets storing fruits bottles and containers

    DoorCooling+™

    Deliver freshness faster to door basket

    Drinks and food stay fresh with the fast performance of DoorCooling+™ ³⁾.

    *Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

    LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) Fresh Balancer storing lettuce bell pepper orange and apples with arrows up and down and Moist Balance Crisper close up

    FRESHBalancer™

    Humidity care for fruits and vegetables

    FRESH Balancer™ maintains the humidity of your fruits and vegetables with the Moist balance Crisperr™, helping to keep them fresh.

    *Based on LG internal test (ambient temperature of 25℃, normal humidity, Freezer at -18°C, Refrigerator at 4°C ), measured weight loss of water after 24 hours.
    *Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

    FRESHConverter+™

    Food storage with flexible temperature settings

    No more worrying about temperature — FRESHConverter™ ⁴⁾ lets you easily adjust settings to suit different types of food.

          

         

          

    *Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

    Max Storage Efficiency

    Max capacity, smartly organized

    Maximise storage efficiency with smart, neat solutions that keep your food fresh.

    LG fridge freezer (GBBS726CEV) interior view with fruits on top shelf wine bottles in middle and more fruits on bottom shelf

    *Images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

    LG fridge freezer (GBBS726CEV) close up of wine rack holding four bottles and box of macarons with rack design magnified in circular image

    Wine Rack

    Use your space wisely, from wine to more

    One shelf for both bottles and daily essentials - efficiently organized with no space wasted.

    *Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

    LG fridge freezer (GBBS726CEV) shelf highlighted in blue with arrows up and down right image shows folded shelf holding two water bottles

    Retractable Shelf

    Make room for more when you need it

    Extra space for large or tall ingredients, enhancing flexibility and ease of storage.

    *Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

    Flexible storage, neatly arranged

    Thoughtfully designed shelves and accessories help you keep your fridge neat while adapting to your needs.

    LG fridge (GBBS726CEV) interior view with five shelves and adjustable height levels shown with blue arrows indicating vertical movement

    Adjustable Shelf

    LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) interior with movable bucket holding juice packs and container placed above Fresh Balancer drawer

    Movable Bucket

    Flexible use in fridge or freezer

    LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) interior with transparent sliding mini door basket holding six small sauce bottles

    Mini Door Basket

    Sliding basket for small sauce bottles

    LG fridge freezer (GBBS726CEV) left image shows closed filter box with cheese and deodorizing icon bottom left right image shows box open revealing cheese

    My Box

    Odour-absorbing carbon filter

    *Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

    LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) matte black front view in bright room with vertical blinds with 10 year compressor warranty and Energy Efficiency A icons below

    LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) matte black front view in bright room with vertical blinds with 10 year compressor warranty and Energy Efficiency A icons below

    Better Energy Efficiency

    Fresh that Fits, Care that Maxes

    The LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ adjusts cooling power as needed, reducing energy use while operating quietly and reliably. It also comes with a 10-year warranty.

    Disclaimer

    1)LG ThinQ™
    -To use ThinQ features, you need to install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. LG ThinQ™ app available on compatible Android 9.0 or higher, iOS 16.0 or higher smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ™ required.
    -LG ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country.

    2)AI Saving Mode
    -The AI saving mode can be adjusted in two stages (up to 1% for stage 1 and up to 5% for stage 2), and the savings rate varies depending on the product's energy rating and specifications.
    -The AI savings rate for each stage may vary depending on actual usage conditions.
    -The specific test details for the savings rate are as follows: 1.Test Model: GBBW322CEV
    2.Test Conditions: Freezer at -18°C, Refrigerator at 3°C, No Load
    3. Installation Conditions: Room temperature at 25°C, humidity at 55%
    4.Test Method: 8-hour opening, 16-hour no opening Total opening times during the opening hours: Refrigerator 28 times, Freezer 6 times Energy results for each AI saving mode stage over 3 days are converted to 24-hour energy consumption and compared.
    5. When using the AI saving mode, the frost removal cycle and compressor speed may be adjusted according to the surrounding environment. Applying stage 2 may result in an increase in internal temperature of the freezer and refrigerator.
    6. The test results have been verified by TÜV Rheinland Inc. using their specified testing method, but they may vary depending on the actual usage environment.
    7. The AI saving mode is only supported through the LG ThinQ app, and LG ThinQ may have some limitations in terms of supported environments and usage methods.

    3)DoorCooling+™
    -Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the cooling down rate of a water container placed in the top basket from 25 °C to 6 °C, DoorCooling+™ showed a 15.1% faster cooling rate when open than when closed.
    -DoorCooling+™ stops when the door is opened.
    -The results may vary in actual usage. Applicable models only.

    4)FRESHConverter™
    -The temperature setting can be changed by pressing the select button. There are three different modes: Meat (-3℃), Fish (0℃), and Cheese (2℃)
    -Based on LG Internal test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average temperature fluctuation in the FRESHConverter+™ compartment with No load and 25℃ setting.
    -The results may vary depending on changes in the outside temperature or the indoor temperature setting.

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