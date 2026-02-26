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Funzionalità principali
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*To ensure proper door operation, a minimum clearance of 4mm between the sides of the refrigerator and the wall is required.
*If the clearance is less than 4mm, the door may not open fully or may interfere with the wall, potentially affecting product performance.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Premium Flat Door
Sleek and modern look for a seamless fit
Enjoy a premium flat door design and spacious interior that bring refined elegance and practicality to your modern kitchen.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
AI Features
Smarter cooling for optimized energy with LG ThinQ™ ¹⁾
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*In case that Fridge Room's setting temp is 1℃ or 2℃, this function will not be activated.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Max Freshness
Precise Cooling, Consistent Freshness
LinearCooling™ keeps food fresher for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations and preserving its taste and appearance.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on LG internal test (ambient temperature of 25℃, normal humidity, Freezer at -18°C, Refrigerator at 4°C ), measured weight loss of water after 24 hours.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
FRESHConverter+™
Food storage with flexible temperature settings
No more worrying about temperature — FRESHConverter™ ⁴⁾ lets you easily adjust settings to suit different types of food.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Max Storage Efficiency
Max capacity, smartly organized
Maximise storage efficiency with smart, neat solutions that keep your food fresh.
*Images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Flexible storage, neatly arranged
Thoughtfully designed shelves and accessories help you keep your fridge neat while adapting to your needs.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Disclaimer
1)LG ThinQ™
-To use ThinQ features, you need to install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. LG ThinQ™ app available on compatible Android 9.0 or higher, iOS 16.0 or higher smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ™ required.
-LG ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country.
2)AI Saving Mode
-The AI saving mode can be adjusted in two stages (up to 1% for stage 1 and up to 5% for stage 2), and the savings rate varies depending on the product's energy rating and specifications.
-The AI savings rate for each stage may vary depending on actual usage conditions.
-The specific test details for the savings rate are as follows: 1.Test Model: GBBW322CEV
2.Test Conditions: Freezer at -18°C, Refrigerator at 3°C, No Load
3. Installation Conditions: Room temperature at 25°C, humidity at 55%
4.Test Method: 8-hour opening, 16-hour no opening Total opening times during the opening hours: Refrigerator 28 times, Freezer 6 times Energy results for each AI saving mode stage over 3 days are converted to 24-hour energy consumption and compared.
5. When using the AI saving mode, the frost removal cycle and compressor speed may be adjusted according to the surrounding environment. Applying stage 2 may result in an increase in internal temperature of the freezer and refrigerator.
6. The test results have been verified by TÜV Rheinland Inc. using their specified testing method, but they may vary depending on the actual usage environment.
7. The AI saving mode is only supported through the LG ThinQ app, and LG ThinQ may have some limitations in terms of supported environments and usage methods.
3)DoorCooling+™
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the cooling down rate of a water container placed in the top basket from 25 °C to 6 °C, DoorCooling+™ showed a 15.1% faster cooling rate when open than when closed.
-DoorCooling+™ stops when the door is opened.
-The results may vary in actual usage. Applicable models only.
4)FRESHConverter™
-The temperature setting can be changed by pressing the select button. There are three different modes: Meat (-3℃), Fish (0℃), and Cheese (2℃)
-Based on LG Internal test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average temperature fluctuation in the FRESHConverter+™ compartment with No load and 25℃ setting.
-The results may vary depending on changes in the outside temperature or the indoor temperature setting.
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