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Frigorifero combinato Fit & Max 70cm| Classe D, 465L | AI Fresh, Wi-Fi, Metal Fresh, Door Cooling, Total No Frost| Black Steel
Frigorifero combinato Fit & Max 70cm| Classe D, 465L | AI Fresh, Wi-Fi, Metal Fresh, Door Cooling, Total No Frost| Black Steel
GBBW726DEV
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Funzionalità principali
- Fit & Max: si adatta alla tua cucina e alle tue abitudini, offrendoti massima capacità e freschezza in soli 70 cm.
- Apertura porte a filo muro: hai finalmente un frigo grande da 70 cm che si installa facilmente anche vicino alla parete, senza urti o ingombri.
- AI Inverter: l'Intelligenza Artificiale impara dalle tue abitudini di utilizzo del frigo per garantire freschezza ottimale degli alimenti e consumi intelligenti.
- Door & Linear Cooling™: raffredda più rapidamente il frigorifero e mantiene la temperatura costante per conservare i tuoi cibi più a lungo
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*To ensure proper door operation, a minimum clearance of 4mm between the sides of the refrigerator and the wall is required.
*If the clearance is less than 4mm, the door may not open fully or may interfere with the wall, potentially affecting product performance.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Premium Flat Door
Sleek and modern look for a seamless fit
Enjoy a premium flat door design and spacious interior that bring refined elegance and practicality to your modern kitchen.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
AI Features
Smarter cooling for optimized energy with LG ThinQ™ ¹⁾
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*In case that Fridge Room's setting temp is 1℃ or 2℃, this function will not be activated.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Max Freshness
Precise Cooling, Consistent Freshness
LinearCooling™ keeps food fresher for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations and preserving its taste and appearance.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on LG internal test (ambient temperature of 25℃, normal humidity, Freezer at -18°C, Refrigerator at 4°C ), measured weight loss of water after 24 hours.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
FRESHConverter+™
Food storage with flexible temperature settings
No more worrying about temperature — FRESHConverter™ ⁴⁾ lets you easily adjust settings to suit different types of food.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Max Storage Efficiency
Max capacity, smartly organized
Maximise storage efficiency with smart, neat solutions that keep your food fresh.
*Images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Flexible storage, neatly arranged
Thoughtfully designed shelves and accessories help you keep your fridge neat while adapting to your needs.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Disclaimer
1)LG ThinQ™
-To use ThinQ features, you need to install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. LG ThinQ™ app available on compatible Android 9.0 or higher, iOS 16.0 or higher smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ™ required.
-LG ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country.
2)AI Saving Mode
-The AI saving mode can be adjusted in two stages (up to 1% for stage 1 and up to 5% for stage 2), and the savings rate varies depending on the product's energy rating and specifications.
-The AI savings rate for each stage may vary depending on actual usage conditions.
-The specific test details for the savings rate are as follows: 1.Test Model: GBBW322CEV
2.Test Conditions: Freezer at -18°C, Refrigerator at 3°C, No Load
3. Installation Conditions: Room temperature at 25°C, humidity at 55%
4.Test Method: 8-hour opening, 16-hour no opening Total opening times during the opening hours: Refrigerator 28 times, Freezer 6 times Energy results for each AI saving mode stage over 3 days are converted to 24-hour energy consumption and compared.
5. When using the AI saving mode, the frost removal cycle and compressor speed may be adjusted according to the surrounding environment. Applying stage 2 may result in an increase in internal temperature of the freezer and refrigerator.
6. The test results have been verified by TÜV Rheinland Inc. using their specified testing method, but they may vary depending on the actual usage environment.
7. The AI saving mode is only supported through the LG ThinQ app, and LG ThinQ may have some limitations in terms of supported environments and usage methods.
3)DoorCooling+™
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the cooling down rate of a water container placed in the top basket from 25 °C to 6 °C, DoorCooling+™ showed a 15.1% faster cooling rate when open than when closed.
-DoorCooling+™ stops when the door is opened.
-The results may vary in actual usage. Applicable models only.
4)FRESHConverter™
-The temperature setting can be changed by pressing the select button. There are three different modes: Meat (-3℃), Fish (0℃), and Cheese (2℃)
-Based on LG Internal test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average temperature fluctuation in the FRESHConverter+™ compartment with No load and 25℃ setting.
-The results may vary depending on changes in the outside temperature or the indoor temperature setting.
Caratteristiche principali
CAPACITÀ - Capacità totale (litri)
465
DIMENSIONI E PESO - Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)
697 x 2.030 x 704
PRESTAZIONI - Consumo energetico (kWh/anno)
210
CARATTERISTICHE BASE - Classe di efficienza energetica
D
PRESTAZIONI - Tipo di compressore
Inverter Compressore
CARATTERISTICHE - InstaView™
No
FUNZIONI SMART - Wi-Fi con app ThinQ
Sì
DESIGN E FINITURE - Finitura e colore delle porte
Essence Black Steel
Tutte le specifiche
FUNZIONI SMART
Smart Diagnosis
Sì
Wi-Fi con app ThinQ
Sì
CARATTERISTICHE
Door Cooling+™
Sì
InstaView™
No
LINEAR Cooling
Sì
PRESTAZIONI
Consumo energetico (kWh/anno)
210
Classe climatica
SN-T
Tipo di compressore
Inverter Compressore
Rumorosità (dB)
33
Classe di rumorosità
B
COMPARTO FRIGO
Cassetto con griglia salvafreschezza
No
Ripiano portabottiglie
Completo
Balconcini trasparenti
4
Multi-Air Flow
Sì
Folding Shelf
Ripiano retrattile
Filtro Pure N Fresh
No
Illuminazione interna
LED in alto
Ripiani in vetro temperato
2
Cassetto frutta e verdura
2
Fresh Converter
Sì
Cassetto verdura (zona fresca)
No
CAPACITÀ
Capacità del comparto Chiller (litri)
47
Capacità totale (litri)
465
Capacità del congelatore (litri)
139
Capacità del frigorifero (litri)
279
COMANDI E DISPLAY
Blocco bambini
No
Display LED interno
Display LED
Express Freeze
Sì
Avviso porta aperta
Sì
DESIGN E FINITURE
Materiale delle porte
VCM
Finitura e colore delle porte
Essence Black Steel
Tipologia di maniglie
Tasca con decorazione nera
Metal Fresh
Sì (nel comparto frigo)
CODICE EAN
Codice a barre
8806096573709
COMPARTO FREEZER
Cassetti
3 trasparenti
CARATTERISTICHE BASE
Classe di efficienza energetica
D
Tipologia di prodotto
Combinato
DIMENSIONI E PESO
Peso (kg)
89
Profondità senza porte (mm)
639
Peso con imballo (kg)
97
Altezza della struttura (mm)
2.030
Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)
697 x 2.030 x 704
DISPENSER ACQUA E GHIACCIO
Fabbricatore automatico del ghiaccio
No
Fabbricatore manuale del ghiaccio
1 leva, 2 vassoi
Dispenser di sola acqua
No
INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
- estensione
- estensione
- estensione
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.
Per saperne di più su come questo prodotto gestisce i dati e sui tuoi diritti come utente, visita ″Copertura e specifiche dei dati″ su LG Privacy
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