LG Online Shop per le Aziende

Offerte di LG Online Shop per le Aziende

Il portale dedicato
al tuo business.

Scopri i vantaggi di LG Online Shop per le Aziende

Il portale dedicato<br>al tuo business. Accedi al portale per le Aziende
Pronto a diventare Member di LG Online Shop per le aziende?
Iscriviti oggi per iniziare.
  1. Step 1
    1
    Step 1: crea un account

    Diventa Member di LG Online Shop per le Aziende per usufruire di vantaggi esclusivi.

  2. Step 2
    2
    Step 2: Registrati e verifica la tua azienda

    Completa e invia il modulo di registrazione della tua attività per accedere

  3. Step 3
    3
    Step 3: inizia a fare acquisti

    Accedi ai benefici riservati ai Member di LG Online Shop per le Aziende

Accedi quiUnisciti a noi

Creato per la tua azienda

Sconti volume esclusivi su acquisti diretti
Prezzi esclusivi per quantità

Risparmia con prezzi dedicati alle aziende e sconti a volume

Approfitta della consegna gratuita su ogni ordine senza spesa minima.
Consegna gratuita

Approfitta della consegna gratuita su ogni ordine senza spesa minima.

Soluzioni per ogni tipo di business

Scopri come LG aiuta le aziende come la tua con vantaggi più intelligenti.

Retail

Migliora il tuo negozio con TV, schermi e audio LG per affascinare ogni cliente.

Hospitality e ristorazione

Prepara cene eccezionali con i display e i prodotti LG.

Uffici e Servizi Professionali

Potenzia il tuo spazio di lavoro con gli innovativi Monitor e Notebook LG

Altre imprese

Esplora TV, elettrodomestici, laptop e monitor LG per ogni esigenza aziendale.