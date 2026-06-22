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Vista frontale di
2_H7_DETAILS
3_M7_DETAILS
4_WIRELESS_CONNECTVITY
5_IDEAL_SOUND_SYSTEM
6_DOLBY
7_IMMERSIVE_SOUND
8_SOUND_FOLLOW
9_AI_CALIBRATION
10_SMART_MUSIC
12_DIMENSIONS_H7
13_DIMENSIONS_M7
14_DIMENSIONS_M7
Vista frontale di
2_H7_DETAILS
3_M7_DETAILS
4_WIRELESS_CONNECTVITY
5_IDEAL_SOUND_SYSTEM
6_DOLBY
7_IMMERSIVE_SOUND
8_SOUND_FOLLOW
9_AI_CALIBRATION
10_SMART_MUSIC
12_DIMENSIONS_H7
13_DIMENSIONS_M7
14_DIMENSIONS_M7

Funzionalità principali

    Un set di speaker Sound Suite M7 è posizionato sui supporti davanti a un TV montato su una parete grigia, con una Sound Suite H7 sotto il TV.

    Un set di speaker Sound Suite M7 è posizionato sui supporti davanti a un TV montato su una parete grigia, con una Sound Suite H7 sotto il TV.

    Un suono pieno e avvolgente, con un setup semplice

    Con due speaker M7 con driver Peerless premium e la soundbar H7 con processore Alpha 11 AI, il suono diventa più pieno, profondo e avvolgente. AI Sound & Calibration lo adatta al tuo spazio, così film, serie e musica prendono vita con più naturalezza. È la scelta ideale se cerchi un’esperienza premium, ma vuoi un setup semplice e flessibile.

    Una soundbar H7 e una coppia di speaker M7 della LG AI Stereo Suite 7.
    Video che mostra come Sound Suite possa essere posizionato liberamente in diverse combinazioni

    LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar with a slim, sleek black design displayed on a surface under a spotlight

    Crea la combinazione ideale

    Scegli H7, M7, M5 e W7 e componi il sistema più adatto al tuo stile, al tuo spazio e a quello che ami ascoltare. Tu li disponi come preferisci, Sound Suite ottimizza il suono per te.

    *Le scene sono simulate a scopo illustrativo. L’esperienza effettiva può variare in base all’ambiente di utilizzo.

    Scopri di più sulla gamma Sound Suite

    Esplora i diversi modelli Sound Suite e trova quello giusto per iniziare a costruire il tuo sistema audio, passo dopo passo.

    1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems

    1. Soundbar H7

      Il cuore di Sound Suite. H7 è un sistema audio all-in-one con processore AI α11, quattro subwoofer e otto radiatori passivi. Parti da qui per dare più forza, profondità e intelligenza al tuo cinema in casa.

      Acquista ora

    2. Speaker M7

      Pensato per un suono nitido e immersivo, M7 è uno speaker compatibile con DAFC con AI Sound Pro e AI Calibration. Integra un woofer e tre unità full-range per dare più corpo e presenza al tuo sistema.

      Acquista ora

    3. Speaker M5

      Compatto, ma con carattere. M5 è uno speaker compatibile con DAFC con AI Sound Pro e AI Calibration. Con woofer e doppio tweeter, aggiunge energia e dettaglio al tuo sistema Sound Suite.

      Acquista ora

    4. Subwoofer W7

      Un modulo bassi compatibile con DAFC con woofer Peerless da 8 pollici, capace di scendere fino a 25 Hz. Per quando vuoi sentire film, musica e giochi anche nello stomaco.

      Acquista ora

    Scegli una delle configurazioni che ti consigliamo

    Rendi il tuo intrattenimento più coinvolgente con un audio immersivo grazie alla soundbar H7, al subwoofer W7 e a diverse combinazioni di casse M7 e M5.

    1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems

    Immersive Suite 5 Pro 

    Per avere un suono immersivo e profondo di livello superiore

    •2 x speaker M5

    •1 x soundbar H7

    •1 x subwoofer W7

    Acquista ora

    Immersive Suite 7 Pro 

    Per avere un suono immersivo e profondo di alto livello

    •2 x speaker M7

    •1 x soundbar H7

    •1 x subwoofer W7

    Acquista ora

    Cinema Suite 7

    Per ricreare a casa l'esperienza cinema con bassi profondi

    •1 x soundbar H7

    •1 x subwoofer W7

    Acquista ora

    Immersive Quad Suite 7

    Il setup audio perfetto se vuoi ricreare tutta la magia del cinema

    •1 x soundbar H7

    •1 x subwoofer W7

    •2 x speaker M7

    •2 x speaker M5

    Acquista ora

    ...oppure componi il tuo setup audio in totale libertà

    Qui sotto trovi degli esempi di configurazioni alternative se hai un TV compatibile Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, oppure se vuoi delle opzioni senza subwoofer.

    1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems

    Stereo Suite 5 

    Collegali direttamente ai TV Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (ad es. G6, C6, G5, C5) senza la necessità di una soundbar.

    •2 x speaker M5

    Acquista gli speaker M5

    Stereo Suite 7 

    Collegali direttamente ai TV Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (ad es. G6, C6, G5, C5) senza la necessità di una soundbar.

    •2 x speaker M7

    Acquista gli speaker M7

    Immersive Suite 5 

    Per avere un suono immersivo

    •2 x speaker M5

    •1 x soundbar H7

    Acquista gli speaker M5

    Immersive Suite 7 

    Per avere un suono immersivo di livello superiore

    •2 x speaker M7

    •1 x soundbar H7

    Acquista gli speaker M7

    Sei curioso? Ecco come vivere al meglio LG Sound Suite

    Video passo passo e FAQ ti aiutano a configurare, personalizzare e sfruttare fino in fondo Sound Suite: da Dolby Atmos FlexConnect alle funzioni audio con AI. Così il tuo sistema è pronto a suonare come vuoi tu.

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