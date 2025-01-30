Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
fattura

LG Online Shop
per aziende e P.IVA

Acquista facilmente con la tua attività direttamente da LG Online Shop
e ricevi automaticamente la fattura

Segui questi step

acquista

Scegli il prodotto desiderato

Seleziona i campi obbligatori e procedi al Checkout

fattura

Compila i dati

Inserisci i dati di consegna e fatturazione e finalizza l'acquisto

fattura

Scarica la fattura

Una volta ricevuto il prodotto a casa riceverai la fattura via mail e sul tuo account My LG

I nostri consigli

Perché acquistare su LG Online Shop

Registrati ora e accedi a sconti speciali e a servizi su misura per te

Accedi Registrati ora

Sconti dedicati ai Member

5% di sconto sul primo acquisto, 2% su acquisti futuri e ulteriori sconti personalizzati su misura per te

Spedizione e Installazione Premium gratuite

Per TV dai 48", grandi elettrodomestici e monitor dai 45". Si applicano eccezioni per zone disagiate.

Finanziamento a Tasso Zero

Scegli il prodotto adatto alle tue necessità e paga in 10, 20 e 30 mesi a Tasso Zero. Valido sui prodotti selezionati.

Fattura automatica

Acquista facilmente con la tua attività e ricevi automaticamente la fattura

Acquisto elettrodomestici LG con fattura

Scopri come acquistare elettrodomestici LG con fattura, per privati e aziende: un'opzione vantaggiosa e trasparente per le tue esigenze.

