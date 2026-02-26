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Scaldacqua a pompa di calore | 200 litri | A+ | Wi-Fi| Compressore Inverter

MEZ68848503_201202_03_PRINT_EU 200L.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
MEZ68848503_201202_03_PRINT_EU 200L.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Scaldacqua a pompa di calore | 200 litri | A+ | Wi-Fi| Compressore Inverter

WH20S
LG Scaldacqua a pompa di calore | 200 litri | A+ | Wi-Fi| Compressore Inverter, WH20S
LG Scaldacqua a pompa di calore | 200 litri | A+ | Wi-Fi| Compressore Inverter, WH20S
LG Scaldacqua a pompa di calore | 200 litri | A+ | Wi-Fi| Compressore Inverter, WH20S
LG Scaldacqua a pompa di calore | 200 litri | A+ | Wi-Fi| Compressore Inverter, WH20S
LG Scaldacqua a pompa di calore | 200 litri | A+ | Wi-Fi| Compressore Inverter, WH20S
LG Scaldacqua a pompa di calore | 200 litri | A+ | Wi-Fi| Compressore Inverter, WH20S
LG Scaldacqua a pompa di calore | 200 litri | A+ | Wi-Fi| Compressore Inverter, WH20S
LG Scaldacqua a pompa di calore | 200 litri | A+ | Wi-Fi| Compressore Inverter, WH20S
LG Scaldacqua a pompa di calore | 200 litri | A+ | Wi-Fi| Compressore Inverter, WH20S
LG Scaldacqua a pompa di calore | 200 litri | A+ | Wi-Fi| Compressore Inverter, WH20S
LG Scaldacqua a pompa di calore | 200 litri | A+ | Wi-Fi| Compressore Inverter, WH20S
LG Scaldacqua a pompa di calore | 200 litri | A+ | Wi-Fi| Compressore Inverter, WH20S
LG Scaldacqua a pompa di calore | 200 litri | A+ | Wi-Fi| Compressore Inverter, WH20S
LG Scaldacqua a pompa di calore | 200 litri | A+ | Wi-Fi| Compressore Inverter, WH20S
LG Scaldacqua a pompa di calore | 200 litri | A+ | Wi-Fi| Compressore Inverter, WH20S
LG Scaldacqua a pompa di calore | 200 litri | A+ | Wi-Fi| Compressore Inverter, WH20S

Funzionalità principali

  • Elevata efficienza energetica A+
  • Design moderno ed elegante
  • Bassa rumorosità (53 dBA)
  • Serbatoio e compressore garantiti 10 anni
  • Wi-Fi integrato
Altro

Scaldacqua

Efficiente soluzione per il riscaldamento dell’acqua con tecnologia di controllo smart

Scaldacqua installato in bagno

Scaldacqua a pompa di calore inverter LG

Scaldacqua dalla massima efficienza energetica che combina la pompa di calore con la tecnologia di controllo smart LG.
Caratteristiche
Cos’è uno scaldacqua a pompa di calore?
Con una tecnologia a ridotto impatto ambientale, la pompa di calore LG ottiene il 75% della sua energia dall’aria esterna. Questa fonte di energia rinnovabile converte le basse temperature in temperature elevate utilizzando due scambiatori di calore, un condensatore e un evaporatore.

scaldacqua_elettrico_/ a gas e scaldacqua a pompa di calore Immagine a confronto

Massima efficienza energetica

Grazie all'efficienza energetica del compressore DUAL Inverter, il nuovo scaldacqua a pompa di calore inverter LG assicura uno straordinario risparmio energetico, superiore al 70% rispetto ad uno scaldabagno elettrico tradizionale.

Il nuovo scaldacqua a pompa di calore inverter di LG assicura oltre il 70% di risparmio energetico.

*Sulla base di test interni condotti da LG e relativi ai consumi giornalieri di energia elettrica in condizioni climatiche medie dell’Unione Europea, il consumo annuale di elettricità è inferiore del 74% con l’utilizzo di uno scaldacqua elettrico LG con capacità 270L rispetto ad uno scaldacqua elettrico generico (Classe C).
*Il coefficiente di prestazione (COP) del modello 270L è di 3.85 (classe di efficienza energetica A++ su una scala da A+ a F), mentre quello del modello 200L è di 3.60 (classe di efficienza energetica A+ su una scala da A+ a F).

Immagine di un rubinetto aperto da cui proviene acqua calda.

Immagine di un rubinetto aperto da cui proviene acqua calda.

Elevate prestazioni di riscaldamento

Il compressore DUAL Inverter massimizza la potenza in modalità Turbo per raggiungere la temperatura target fino al 30% più rapidamente.

*La modalità Turbo garantisce il raggiungimento della temperatura target fino al 30% più rapidamente rispetto alla modalità Auto per acqua di primo utilizzo.
*La modalità Turbo si basa su un utilizzo del compressore Dual Inverter alla massima frequenza, con una logica di ottimizzazione della resistenza. I dati sono riferiti a test e simulazioni interne condotti da LG e basati sugli standard US FHR.

Tutto il relax di una spa con lo scaldacqua LG a basaa rumorosità

Tutto il relax di una spa con lo scaldacqua LG a basaa rumorosità

Funzionamento a bassa rumorosità

Grazie al motore BLDC e al compressore LG DUAL Inverter, la rumorosità è ridotta a soli 53dBA (potenza sonora), garantendo il comfort degli ambienti interni.

Design moderno ed elegante

L’elegante design squadrato e la colorazione argentata rendono lo scaldacqua LG un'eccellenza per gli ambienti interni.

Design elegante DESIGN AWARD 2020 Vincitore del premio Red Dot 2020

Controllo smart

Con l’app LG ThinQ™ è possibile gestire facilmente lo scaldacqua a pompa di calore da remoto, controllando informazioni come temperatura dell’acqua, modalità operativa, programmazione e molto altro

Gestione remota Wi-Fi con LG ThinQ™

Numerose modalità operative

Numerose modalità operative

Lo scaldacqua a pompa di calore inverter LG mette a disposizione quattro diverse modalità di funzionamento per diverse condizioni operative.

Heat Pump

Riscaldamento dell’acqua mediante pompa di calore

Auto

Gestisce in automatico la pompa di calore e le funzioni di riscaldamento per prestazioni ottimali

Turbo

Potenzia la funzione di riscaldamento per riscaldare rapidamente l'acqua

Vacation

Minimizza gli sprechi di energia quando la funzione di riscaldamento non è in uso

Adatto per essere installato in molteplici ambienti

Grazie al design elegante e versatile, lo scaldacqua a pompa di calore inverter LG può essere installato in un locale tecnico, in cucina, in lavanderia, in bagno o in qualsiasi altro spazio dell’abitazione.

Varie tipologie di interni per la soluzione più adatta alle proprie esigenze

Durata superiore

10 anni di garanzia

La garanzia di dieci anni sui componenti principali del dispositivo (serbatoio e compressore) assicura massima affidabilità e tranquillità in fase di acquisto. L'ente TÜV Rheinland ha certificato in 10 anni la durabta del compressore DUAL Inverter, mentre il rivestimento in ceramica del serbatoio offre 10 anni di resistenza alla corrosione, in linea con la normativa tedesca DIN 4753.

Facile installazione e manutenzione

Facile e rapido da installare grazie alla presenza degli attacchi per le tubazioni da un unico lato e alla connessione facilitata dei cavi elettrici. L’applicazione LG ThinQ, inoltre, fornisce segnalazioni e programmi di autodiagnosi per garantire massima praticità di manutenzione.

Gamma degli scaldacqua a pompa di calore inverter LG


Immagine di una gamma di scaldacqua.

RIEPILOGO

Stampa
TIPOLOGIA
Scaldacqua a pompa di calore
CLASSE DI EFFICIENZA ENERGETICA(Raff./Risc.)
A+/A++
DIMENSIONI
580x1625x582
Capacità (BTU)
200

Tutte le specifiche

DESIGN

  • Colore(Struttura)

    Argento

INFORMAZIONI GENERALI

  • Dimensioni prodotto LxAxP(mm)

    580 x 1625 x 582

  • Tipo prodotto

    Scaldacqua a pompa di calore Inverter

  • Peso prodotto (kg)

    100

  • Tensione di ingresso nominale(V, Hz)

    230/50

  • Tipo refrigerante

    R134a

RISPARMIO ENERGETICO

  • Classificazione energetica

    A+

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.
Per saperne di più su come questo prodotto gestisce i dati e sui tuoi diritti come utente, visita ″Copertura e specifiche dei dati″ su LG Privacy

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