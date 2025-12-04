About Cookies on This Site

Scaldacqua a pompa di calore Inverter R134a | 200 litri | A+ | SG Ready | Wi-Fi
Scaldacqua a pompa di calore Inverter R134a | 200 litri | A+ | SG Ready | Wi-Fi

Scaldacqua a pompa di calore Inverter R134a | 200 litri | A+ | SG Ready | Wi-Fi

WH20STR2
Front view of LG Heat Pump Water Heater WH20STR.FA in luxury silver with a floor standing design.
Front view of LG Heat Pump Water Heater WH20STR.FA in luxury silver with a floor standing design.
Funzionalità principali

  • Efficienza energetica A+
  • Design moderno ed elegante
  • Serbatoio e compressore garantiti 10 anni
  • SG Ready
  • Wi-Fi integrato
Altro

Elevate prestazioni di riscaldamento

Lo scaldacqua a pompa di calore LG produce acqua calda a temperature massime comprese tra 60 e 75°C¹ e grazie al potente compressore e a differenti modalità operative può erogare acqua in modo costante.

Massima efficienza energetica

Con una classificazione energetica A+², garantisce prestazioni ad alta efficienza a basso consumo. Inoltre, essendo dotato della tecnologia SG Ready, ottimizza i costi operativi.³

Controllo smart

Con LG ThinQ è possibile controllare lo scaldacqua da remoto, regolando la temperatura, risolvendo eventuali problemi grazie alla funzione Smart Diagnosis, contattando direttamente il centro assistenza quando necessario.

Numerose modalità operative

Lo scaldacqua a pompa di calore offre quattro modalità efficienti per diverse situazioni: "Heat Pumo", "Turbo", "Auto" e "Vacation".

1) WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESFO.CA : Temperatura massima di mandata fino a 75℃ / WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA : temperatura massima di mandata fino a 60℃

2) La classe di efficienza energetica per le pompe di calore ha un range da G(classe più bassa) fino a A+++(classe più alta).

3) Classe di efficienza energetica A+ e funzione SG Ready applicati ai modelli(WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESF0.CA, WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA)

RIEPILOGO

DIMENSIONI

WH20STR2

Tutte le specifiche

INFORMAZIONI GENERALI

  • Tipo prodotto

    Scaldacqua a pompa di calore Inverter

  • Tensione di ingresso nominale (V / Hz)

    230/50

  • Tipo refrigerante

    R134a

  • Dimensioni prodotto L x A x P (mm)

    580 x 1625 x 582

  • Peso prodotto (kg)

    100

RISPARMIO ENERGETICO

  • Classificazione energetica

    A+

DESIGN

  • Colore (Struttura)

    Argento

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

I nostri consigli

