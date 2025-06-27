Salta al ContenutoSalta all’Accessibilità
Play with elegance,
unlock exclusive rewards

Every moment brings special offers – enjoy discounted StanbyME2, become the model in the TikTok Challenge, and share your experience!

Play with elegance, unlock exclusive rewards Terms & Conditions Play with elegance, unlock exclusive rewards Privacy Policy

Get a head start on Black Friday

23% off, just for early birds

30-month interest-free plan

Play, share, and win - Lucky Draw prizes await!

Elegantly portable, endlessly versatile — indoors, outdoors, everywhere you go.

Already grabbed the special price?

Watch the film, join the TikTok Challenge and enjoy extra gifts on top!

브랜드 필름
하드 코딩 영역

틱톡 필터 참여방법 안내
하드 코딩 영역

Share your StanbyME 2 story and unlock an exclusive reward.

Event Period: November 10 – December 17

Step 1

Purchase a product from the list and write a review. 

Write a Review
Step 2

Please verify your review.

Verify Now
Step 3

Receive your exclusive coupon.