Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Una persona con in mano uno smartphone che visualizza l’app LG ThinQ mentre gusta una tazza di caffè.

Life's Good con l'app ThinQ® 

ThinQ® è la piattaforma per i nostri elettrodomestici e dispositivi smart che ti semplifica la vita e la rende più confortevole.

Life's Good con l'app ThinQ®  Google Play Life's Good con l'app ThinQ®  Apple App Store

Progettata per adattarsi al tuo stile di vita

Scopri ThinQ®, la nostra piattaforma con cui puoi gestire e controllare gli elettrodomestici e i dispositivi smart LG. Connettiti alla tua lavatrice, al frigorifero o al tuo condizionatore e inizia a vivere la tua casa in maniera più smart.

Una cucina moderna con frigorifero LG. Nell’angolo in basso a destra dell’immagine è visibile un prodotto tagliato.

Frigoriferi

Acquista ora
La lavatrice LG e un vaso decorativo sono posizionati nelle vicinanze. Nell’angolo in basso a destra dell’immagine è visibile un prodotto tagliato.

Lavatrici

Acquista ora
L’asciugatrice LG e il lavandino sono posizionati nelle vicinanze. Nell’angolo in basso a destra dell’immagine è visibile un prodotto tagliato.

Asciugatrici

Acquista ora
Condizionatore LG montato a parete. Nell’angolo in basso a destra dell’immagine è visibile un prodotto tagliato.

Condizionatori

Acquista ora

Una donna sorridente seduta su un divano che usa il suo smartphone in un salotto luminoso.

Con ThinQ UP i tuoi elettrodomestici si aggiornano con nuove funzioni

Da oggi il tuo elettrodomestico evolve nel tempo. Con ThinQ UP puoi scaricare nuove funzioni che migliorano la tua esperienza d'uso, per una vita in costante evoluzione.

Con ThinQ UP i tuoi elettrodomestici si aggiornano con nuove funzioni Google Play Con ThinQ UP i tuoi elettrodomestici si aggiornano con nuove funzioni Apple App Store
Cucina Living Aria

Scopri come il tuo elettrodomestico evolve con ThinQ UP

Visione notturna

Personalizzazione della luminosità notturna

Con l'aggiornamento potrai regolare la luminosità dell’illuminazione interna con più livelli di intensità, in modo da avere un miglior comfort quando apri il frigorifero di notte.

*Video a scopo illustrativo. Il prodotto reale potrebbe essere diverso.

Cura del bucato avanzata, che va oltre il pulito

Un video mostra una lavatrice LG e le diverse melodie per la fine del programma. Il video termina mostrando l’app LG ThinQ.

Melodia stagionale

Concludi ogni ciclo di lavaggio con una melodia stagionale

Dai ritmo al tuo bucato! Con questo aggiornamento potrai scegliere delle melodie stagionali da riprodurre quando i llavaggio è terminato.

*Video a scopo illustrativo. Il prodotto reale potrebbe essere diverso.

Schermata iniziale personalizzata

Rallegra la routine di lavaggio con schermate di avvio personalizzate

    • Un primo piano del pannello di controllo di una lavatrice LG.

      Personalizza la schermata di avvio della tua lavatrice con

      temi unici.

    • Un primo piano del pannello di controllo di un’asciugatrice LG.

      Rendi il bucato più divertente e gioioso.

*Video a scopo illustrativo. Il prodotto reale potrebbe essere diverso.

Non sentirai il caldo grazie al controllo intelligente

Un video mostra un condizionatore d’aria LG e i diversi suoni di inizio e fine. Il video termina mostrando l’app LG ThinQ.

Suono di accensione e spegnimento

Rinfresca l’atmosfera con le melodie stagionali

Vivacizza la tua giornata con le nuove melodie per i climatizzatori LG DUALCOOL.

*Video a scopo illustrativo. Il prodotto reale potrebbe essere diverso.

*La compatibilità dei prodotti con queste funzioni dipende dal prodotto stesso.

Una donna anziana con i capelli grigi, con gli occhiali, seduta su un divano e sorridente mentre usa il telefono.

I nostri elettrodomestici evolvono con te

Con ThinQ UP puoi personalizzare i tuoi elettrodomestici smart come vuoi. Scarica nuove funzioni e miglioramenti in base al tuo stile di vita e alle tue preferenze personali.

I nostri elettrodomestici evolvono con te Google Play I nostri elettrodomestici evolvono con te Apple App Store

*Le funzionalità di ThinQ® possono variare a seconda del prodotto e del Paese. Controlla sul sito LG la compatibilità con le funzioni ThinQ UP.

*Per utilizzare la funzionalità ThinQ, è necessario installare l’applicazione “LG ThinQ” da Google Play Store o Apple App Store sullo smartphone e collegarlo al Wi-Fi.

*L'app ThinQ è compatibile con dispositivi Android 9.0 o versione successiva e iOS 15.0 o versione successiva.

*La schermata dell'app è a scopo illustrativo e potrebbe apparire diversamente dall’applicazione reale e dalle sue versioni.

*Il servizio ThinQ UP è i modelli di lavatrici Next AI DD Serie X7 e serie X9; asciugatrici NEXT AI serie X7 e X9; Frigorifero LG MoodUP GMV960NNME.

*La lista dei modelli può variare, ampliandosi ulteriormente in futuro.