Una scena spaziale con un grande pianeta in alto a destra dello schermo.

QNED Cinema Una performance da applausi

Allestisci la tua sala cinematografica personale e preparati a entrare nel tuo film preferito con LG QNED Mini LED.

Dove i TV LED non sono mai arrivati

I TV LG QNED Mini LED combinano diverse tecnologie per offrirti immagini mai viste prima su un TV LED: retroilluminazione Mini LED e doppio filtro colore Quantum Dot e NanoCell. Questa fusione di tecnologie cambia tutte le carte in tavola, dando al nero una nuova profondità e ai colori maggior vigore. A te non resta che immergerti in una nuova esperienza cinematografica.

Uno schermo di sicuro successo

I tuoi film preferiti prendono vita sul TV LG QNED Mini LED. Lo schermo innovativo e le dimensioni extra-large regaleranno ai tuoi contenuti colori ricchissimi e un livello di dettaglio incredibile. Vivrai un'esperienza visiva davvero mozzafiato.

Un TV con schermo ultragrande installato su una parete, in una stanza buia. La scena presenta due personaggi, visti da dietro, che indossano un’armatura.

Dai più colore a ogni scena

Che ci siano delle scene buie o luminose, il TV LG QNED Mini LED riproduce i colori in modo vivace e preciso attraverso uno spazio cromatico 3D, in grado di includere l'intera gamma di luminanza del display. Potrai così godere di una visione senza compromessi - a prescindere dal genere di film che stai guardando.

Un'immagine di un'astronave che fluttua sopra un cratere, su un pianeta senza vita. Lo scorrimento da sinistra verso destra mostra la differenza di colore quando l'immagine viene vista su un display LCD tradizionale rispetto a LG QNED MiniLED.
Diagrammi fianco a fianco degli spettri dei volumi di colore. Quello di sinistra mostra il 70% di volume colore che fatica a raggiungere i bordi in alto. Quello di destra mostra il 100% di volume colore che raggiunge i bordi esterni del diagramma in tutti i punti.

*Il volume della gamma cromatica (CGV) è equivalente o supera il CGV dello spazio colore DCI-P3, secondo la verifica indipendente di Intertek.
*Il 70% di volume colore si riferisce ai TV UHD di LG senza tecnologia NanoCell.
*Tradizionale si riferisce alla tecnologia dei TV UHD di LG senza tecnologia NanoCell.
*Immagini simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità.

Il buio diventa davvero buio

La retroilluminazione con i Mini LED raggiunge livelli di precisione che prima erano impensabili per un semplice TV LED. Grazie alle circa 2.500 zone di retroilluminazione gestite singolarmente, il TV LG QNED Mini LED ti regalerà un nero ancora più intenso con un contrasto maggiore e un effetto alone ridotto ai minimi storici. Le scene buie non saranno più slavate, ma saranno corpose e dettagliate.

Immagine scrollabile di un TV a parete che mostra una scena buia di un uomo con in mano una lampada. La scena alterna fra un TV di dimensioni normali e un TV LG QNED MiniLED con schermo grande.
Immagine scrollabile di un TV a parete che mostra una scena buia di un uomo con in mano una lampada. La scena alterna fra un TV di dimensioni normali e un TV LG QNED MiniLED con schermo grande.

Scena buia di un uomo con in mano una lampada. La sezione in basso a sinistra mostra l'immagine su un TV convenzionale con effetto alone e colori meno chiari. L'immagine circostante, più grande, mostra la scena su un TV LG QNED MiniLED.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Vivi la scena così come l’ha immaginata il regista

FILMMAKER MODE™ disattiva l'elaborazione del movimento preservando il rapporto d’aspetto, i colori e i fotogrammi al secondo originali. In questo modo riproduce accuratamente l’idea originale del regista per permetterti di vivere il film nel modo in cui è stato pensato.

Dolby Vision IQ e Dolby Atmos

Guarda e ascolta il Dolby al meglio delle sue possibilità

Il TV LG QNED Mini LED integra le soluzioni Dolby più all’avanguardia. Dolby Vision IQ utilizza i metadati e i sensori di luminsità integrati nel TV per ottimizzare la qualità dell’immagine in base al tipo di contenuto e all'ambiente circostante; al tempo stesso Dolby Atmos riproduce un coinvolgente suono multidimensionale. Si tratta di una potente combinazione che assicura un’esperienza cinematografica più realistica.

Un uomo e un ragazzo seduti fianco a fianco su un divano mentre guardano un film su un grande TV a schermo piatto. Lo schermo presenta un personaggio dei cartoni animati su sfondo scuro.

HDR 10 Pro

Performance dinamiche, dall’inizio della fine

LG ricorre all’HDR 10 Pro, una tecnologia di gamma dinamica che regola la luminosità per migliorare il colore, rivelare ogni singolo dettaglio e offrire una chiarezza realistica a ogni immagine, oltre a valorizzare i contenuti HDR standard. Da ora in poi tutti i tuoi film e spettacoli preferiti saranno più nitidi e vividi dall’inizio alla fine.

Un'immagine di una grande scogliera che emerge dall'acqua in contrasto con un tramonto arancione. Sulla sinistra vediamo l’immagine in HDR, e sulla destra in HDR 10 Pro con un livello di dettaglio superiore.

Il processo strutturale di HDR 10 Pro mostra l’immagine finale una volta che l’immagine in entrata è stata elaborata dal TV LG.

*Immagini simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità.

Calibrazione automatica

Perfeziona la tua visione

La funzione di calibrazione automatica permette agli esperti di regolare con precisione i parametri hardware di alto livello dei TV LG QNED Mini LED. In questo modo potrai ottenere l'accuratezza visiva ottimale, evitare potenziali differenze nella luminosità delle scene e adattare l'esperienza di visione per soddisfare anche i tuoi occhi esperti.

Un ingegnere in laboratorio sta utilizzando il controller per regolare un’immagine visualizzata sul monitor.

Contenuti on demand

Le app di cui non vuoi più fare a meno

I TV QNED Mini LED supportano Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video e Apple TV. Ora puoi guardare tutti i tuoi film preferiti, gli spettacoli TV e i documentari con una straordinaria qualità dell’immagine e un suono incredibilmente coinvolgente.

I loghi Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video e Apple TV sono allineati in orizzontale. Sotto ai loghi, anche la locandina di Borat Subsequent Movie Film di Amazon Original, La Casa de Papel di Netflix, WandaVision di Disney+ e Greyhound di Apple TV sono allineati in orizzontale.

*È richiesto l’abbonamento al servizio di streaming Netflix.
*È richiesto l’abbonamento a Disney+. Soggetto alle condizioni indicate sul sito http://www.disnetplus.com ⓒ 2020 Disney ed entità collegate.
*Amazon, Prime Video e tutti i loghi correlati sono marchi commerciali di Amazon.com, Inc. o sue affiliate. Sono previste tariffe di abbonamento per Amazon Prime e/o Prime Video. Per maggiori dettagli, consultare il sito primevideo.com/terms.
*È richiesto l’abbonamento ad Apple TV+. Apple, il logo Apple e Apple TV sono marchi di Apple Inc. registrati negli USA e in altri Paesi.
*Il servizio supportato può variare in base al Paese.

SCEGLI IL TUO TV LG QNED

SCEGLI IL TUO TV LG QNED