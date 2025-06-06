Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
In primo piano Cos’è webOS? Home screen e App LG Channels Gaming & Lifestyle Promozioni

Che il divertimento abbia inizio

Con webOS puoi fare molto di più che guardare film e serie TV. Puoi seguire corsi, fare acquisti, comprare, giocare e perfino allenarti. È tutto pronto, per te.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**I contenuti disponibili possono variare a seconda del Paese, del prodotto e della regione.

Due schermi TV sono fianco a fianco Uno mostra l’home screen di Boosteroid e l’altro l’home screen di GeForce NOW.

Servizi di Cloud Gaming

Premi play e inizia a giocare

Tutto ciò di cui i gamer hanno bisogno, in un unico posto. Dalla scheda dedicata puoi accedere a servizi di streaming come GeForce NOW e Boosteroid, collegare il tuo controller e molto altro.

*I contenuti disponibili possono variare a seconda del Paese, del prodotto e della regione.

**Per GeForce NOW e Boosteroid sono richiesti la creazione di un account e la sottoscrizione di un abbonamento. 

***Per giocare bisogna collegare un controller compatibile con il TV.

Titoli di giochi esclusivi di “Sonic Colors: Ultimate” e “Play SpongeBob Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated” da Luna, “HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED” e “BIOMUTANT” da Blacknut, “Pizza Possum” e “Kao the Kangaroo” vengono mostrati dalle piattaforme di cloud gaming Utomik cloud gaming.

Servizi di Cloud Gaming

Tantissimi giochi per tutti i gusti

Hai a disposizione altri servizi in streaming per divertirti giocando direttamente sul TV, senza acquistare una console o un PC dedicato.

*I contenuti disponibili possono variare a seconda del Paese, del prodotto e della regione.

**I servizi in streaming necessitano la creazione di un account e potrebbero richiedere un abbonamento a pagamento. 

***Per giocare bisogna collegare un controller compatibile con il TV.

A woman is in a lunge position on a yoga mat in front of an LG TV. The TV shifts through videos of Exercite, Xponential, Alo Moves, FLEXIT, Insight Timer and Maxpro.

Fitness

Il tuo personal trainer è in TV

Che tu preferisca lo yoga o la meditazione, trova allenamenti stimolanti e divertenti fra le varie app di fitness che trovi sullo store webOS.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**I contenuti disponibili possono variare a seconda del Paese, del prodotto e della regione.

***Le singole app di fitness potrebbero richiedere un abbonamento a pagamento. 

Apprendimento

La conoscenza a portata di mano

Un ragazzino guarda Pinkfong su un TV LG montato sulla parte in un salotto con giochi per bambini.

Pinkfong

Canta, gioca e impara con Baby Shark e la famiglia sulla piattaforma di apprendimento Pinkfong.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**I contenuti disponibili possono variare a seconda del Paese, del prodotto e della regione.

***Pinkfong e ABCmouse sono servizi in abbonamento a pagamento. 

Un ragazzino è seduto sul pavimento e guarda contenuti educativi su ABCmouse.

ABCmouse

Con più di 10.000 attività pensate per bambini di età di 2 ai 8 anni, ABCmouse aiuta a far imparare i tuoi figli in maniera semplice e accattivante.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**I contenuti disponibili possono variare a seconda del Paese, del prodotto e della regione.

***Pinkfong e ABCmouse sono servizi in abbonamento a pagamento. 

C'è tutto ciò che ti piace

I servizi di streaming e le app TV più interessanti sono già sul tuo TV LG con webOS.

Scopri di più

Tanti canali, tutti gratuiti

Sugli LG Channels trovi una vasta selezione di canali tematici e non, sempre a portata di mano.

Scopri di più