Ti aspetta un Intrattenimento senza limiti

I servizi di streaming e le app TV più interessanti sono già sul tuo TV LG.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**I contenuti disponibili possono variare a seconda del Paese, del prodotto e della regione.

L’home screen mostra tutte le app di streaming, le categorie e i contenuti consigliati.

Home screen

Ciò che ti serve è qui

Ogni volta che accendi la TV, accedi al tuo profilo per esplorare le tue app personalizzate, tuffarti di nuovo nelle tue serie preferite e ricevere consigli su cosa guardare.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**I contenuti disponibili possono variare a seconda del Paese, del prodotto e della regione.

The streaming home screen shows all apps, categories, and recommended content.

Servizi in streaming

Mondi infiniti di contenuti da esplorare

Con Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video e Apple TV+, hai così tanti contenuti da guardare che non vorresti fermarti mai.

*I contenuti disponibili possono variare a seconda del paese, del prodotto e della regione.

**Per Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime e Apple TV+ e relativi servizi è richiesto un abbonamento separato.

***Apple, il logo Apple e Apple TV sono marchi di Apple Inc, registrati negli Stati Uniti e in altri Paesi.

****Amazon, Prime Video e tutti i loghi correlati sono marchi di Amazon.com, Inc. o dei suoi affiliati.

I loghi Paramount+, Rakuten TV, ROXi e Now appaiono di seguito. Sotto di essi, ci sono poster di serie TV e film esclusivi.

Servizi aggiuntivi

…E non finisce qui!

Sull'app Store webOS trovi tantissimi altri servizi che ti offrono ancora più contenuti. Documentari, film locali, anime e molto altro: qualunque sia la tua passione, abbiamo ciò che fa per te.

*I contenuti disponibili possono variare a seconda del Paese, del prodotto e della regione.

**Potrebbero essere necessari abbonamenti separati per ciascun servizio.

Due donne guardano un partita di calcio in un salotto accogliente. Una donna tiene in mano un pallone da calcio ed entrambe tifano per la propria squadra con gli altoparlanti gialli e rossi. I seguenti loghi vengono mostrati sotto. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, ESPN e DAZN.

Sports Portal

Sempre aggiornato sui tuoi sport preferiti

Il posto giusto per chi è appassionato di sport. Imposta le tue squadre e i campionati preferiti per tenere traccia di classifiche, risultati e partite da un unico posto.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**I contenuti disponibili possono variare a seconda del Paese, del prodotto e della regione.

Scopri altre app

*La lista delle app è al solo scopo illustrativo. Alcune app potrebbero non essere disponibili in tutti i Paesi.