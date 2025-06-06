Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
In primo piano Cos’è webOS? Home screen e App LG Channels Gaming & Lifestyle Promozioni

Una disposizione a griglia di album con il logo Apple Music sovrapposto, con il logo LG OLED e Dolby Atmos sotto.

Per 3 mesi gratuiti di Apple Music

Oltre 100 milioni di brani, tutti senza pubblicità.

E in più hai anche l’audio spaziale Dolby Atmos per un suono avvolgente.

3 mesi di Apple Music

Per aderire all’offerta, ti basta aprire l’app Apple Music sul tuo TV.

Un cursore fa clic su Music sulla homepage WebOS e apre la pagina Music con Apple Music e altri siti di musica in streaming.

Oltre 100 milioni di brani, senza pubblicità.

Un layout a griglia di album con il logo Apple Music sovrapposto.

In più hai anche l’audio spaziale Dolby Atmos per un suono avvolgente.

L’interfaccia Apple Music mostra playlist aggiornate e scelte personalizzate con il logo Dolby Atmos sotto.

Goditi Apple Music sui nostri prodotti con webOS.

Offerta disponibile nell’app Apple Music su modelli selezionati di TV LG 4K e 8K lanciati dal 2018 al 2024, su StanbyME e StanbyME Go e sui monitor smart  LG MyView™ lanciati dal 2022 al 2024.

Leggi il regolamento

LG StandbyME, una LG TV con LG Soundbar e un monitor LG mostrano tutti Apple Music sui loro display.

*L’audio spaziale con Dolby Atmos è supportato su dispositivi LG selezionati. L’offerta scade il 30/04/2025. Offerta disponibile nell’app Apple Music su modelli selezionati di smart TV LG 4K e 8K lanciati dal 2018 al 2024, su StanbyME e StanbyME Go e su monitor LG MyView™️ Smart lanciati dal 2022 al 2024. Promozione valida solo per nuovi abbonati o qualificati. Alla scadenza del periodo promozionale, Apple Music si rinnova automaticamente al prezzo della tua regione ogni mese salvo annullamento. Prodotti e servizi compatibili ed età minima richiesta. Si applicano i termini e condizioni.