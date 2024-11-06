Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Offerta Bundle: TV OLED evo Serie C3 48'' 4K + TONE Free T90S Cuffie True Wireless Dolby Atmos

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

Offerta Bundle: TV OLED evo Serie C3 48'' 4K + TONE Free T90S Cuffie True Wireless Dolby Atmos

OLED48C35LA.T90SB

Offerta Bundle: TV OLED evo Serie C3 48'' 4K + TONE Free T90S Cuffie True Wireless Dolby Atmos

(0)
Immagine del TV OLED evo serie C3 e degli auricolari TONE Free T90S
Prodotti in questo Kit Esclusivo
Front view with LG OLED evo and 10 Years World No.1 OLED Emblem on screen.

OLED48C35LA

TV OLED evo | Serie C3 48'' | 4K, α9 Gen6, Dolby Vision, 40W, 4 HDMI con VRR, G-Sync, Wi-Fi 5, Smart TV WebOS 23
OLED48C35LA EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
Visuale delle cuffie fuori dalla custodia, in prospettiva

TONE-T90S

LG TONE Free T90S | Cuffie True Wireless Dolby Atmos con ANC, Bluetooth, IPx4, Plug & Wireless | Black

11 anni di nero perfetto e contrasto infinito

I pixel autoilluminanti ti offrono immagini eccezionali

Ti fa vivere l'emozione del cinema

Col Dolby Vision e il Dolby Atmos vivi ogni scena come fossi lì

È Smart ed è facile da usare

Con il telecomando puntatore lo controlli con dei semplici gesti

È il top per i videogiochi next-gen

Gioca fino a 4K a 120fps con VRR e tempi di latenza bassissimi

LG OLED evo. Il frutto di 11 anni di innovazione.

Sai cosa rende la tecnologia OLED evo il punto più alto raggiunto dai nostri TV? Il fatto che ciò che guardi ti sembra così realistico e coinvolgente da farti sembrare proprio lì, nel mezzo della scena. Immagini brillanti, luminose e definite2,3,4 unite a un suono spettacolare5 che amplifica il realismo dei tuoi contenuti. E una tecnologia così evoluta1 che porta la tua esperienza di visione su un altro livello.

Un'immagine che presenta le caratteristiche principali dell'LG OLED evo C3 su uno sfondo nero con fuochi d'artificio rosa e viola. Il riflesso rosa dei fuochi d'artificio sul terreno mostra le parole "OLED evo". All'interno dell'immagine, un'immagine che ritrae il processore α9 AI 4K Gen6 mostra il chip in piedi davanti a un'immagine di una scena del lago che viene rimasterizzata con la tecnologia di elaborazione. Un'immagine che presenta Brightness Booster Max mostra le piume luminose di un uccello. Un'immagine che presenta la soundbar SC9 mostra la soundbar LG OLED evo C3 e SC9 ordinatamente appesa al muro con un concerto musicale riprodotto sulla TV. Un'immagine che presenta AI Sound Pro mostra uno spettacolo rock riprodotto sulla TV con bolle musicali che raffigurano onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio abitativo.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.
**La luminosità massima può variare in base alla dimensione dello schermo.
***La soundbar è venduta separatamente.

OLED con pixel autoilluminati

Niente retroilluminazione, solo luce propria

La tecnologia OLED non richiede retroilluminazione, perché ciascun singolo pixel si accende e si spegne autonomamente, producendo così la luce perfetta che serve per comporre le immagini. Il nero è davvero nero, i colori sono brillantissimi e il contrasto è infinito.
Processore α9 Gen6 con AI

L'esperienza di 11 anni di evoluzione

Entra nel mondo dell'α-realismo¹ e scopri immagini così nitide e brillanti che ti daranno la sensazione di essere davvero lì. Non è più solo una questione di vedere una scena, ma di viverla, grazie alle prodezze dell'Intelligenza Artificiale del processore sinergico α9 Gen6 con AI. Un risultato che abbiamo perfezionato grazie ai 11 anni di innovazione della tecnologia LG OLED.

Vista frontale delle TONE Free T90S nere con la custodia aperta. Gli auricolari neri sporgono per motivi di design. Dietro di loro ci sono le TONE Free T90S bianche. L'angolo in basso a destra mostra il logo prime al mondo con Dolby Atmos.

I primi auricolari Dolby Atmos al mondo

con Head Tracking™ su tutti i contenuti

 

*Gli auricolari Dolby Atmos della serie LG T90 sono i primi auricolari wireless al mondo che supportano il Dolby Head Tracking™ su tutti i contenuti e dispositivi.

Breve video di design delle cuffie TONE Free T90s.

Audio Dolby Atmos senza limiti

Goditi il suono Dolby Atmos con Dolby Head Tracking™ su tutti i tuoi dispositivi. Il Dolby Virtualizer e Optimizer ti faranno sentire la differenza con un suono naturale e immersivo.

 

Gli auricolari neri T90S fluttuano nello spazio infinito. A sinistra, mostra una vista frontale dell'auricolare sinistro. A destra è mostrato l'auricolare destro. Al centro è mostrato il logo degli auricolari Dolby Atmos e accanto ad esso è posizionata la grafica del suono.

*Gli auricolari Dolby Atmos della serie LG T90 sono i primi auricolari wireless al mondo che supportano il Dolby Head Tracking™ su tutti i contenuti e dispositivi.

Surround yourself with Dolby sound

Dolby Head Tracking™

Il suono si muove con te

Gli auricolari T90S ti immergono in un audio 3D tracciando i movimenti della tua testa. Sarà come se attorno alla tua testa si formasse una cupola sonora virtuale: riuscirai a percepire la provenienza del suono con una sensazione di realismo eccezionale, come se stessi ascoltando i suoni dal vivo.

Una donna che indossa gli auricolari T90S sorride. Intorno alla sua testa viene mostrata una sfera illustrativa per enfatizzare la funzione Dolby Head tracking™.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Refresh rate

100Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

Processore

α9 Gen6 4K con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

Potenza audio

40W

Diffusori

2.2 canali

Dolby Atmos

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1 071x618x46,9

Peso senza base (kg)

14,9

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Risoluzione

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

Refresh rate

100Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

IMMAGINE

Processore

α9 Gen6 4K con AI

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

Super Upscaling 4K con AI

Mappatura dinamica dei toni

Sì (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Selezione automatica del genere con AI

Sì (SDR / HDR)

Controllo della luminosità con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Tecnologia di dimming

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modalità immagine

10 preset (Personalizzato, Vivace, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

GAMING

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

HGiG

Game Optimizer

Sì (con Game Dashboard)

Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

VRR

SMART TV

Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

Art Gallery

Sistema operativo

webOS 23

Sport Alert

Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

ThinQ

Compatibile con webcam USB

Always Ready

Browser Internet

Riconoscimento vocale in vivavoce

Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

LG Channels

Telecomando puntatore

Incluso

Multi View

App per smartphone

Sì (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 9.1.2 canali)

Nitidezza voce

LG Sound Sync

Sound Mode Share

Uscita audio simultanea

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

Potenza audio

40W

Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

Codec Audio

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

Direzione dei diffusori

Verso il basso

Diffusori

2.2 canali

ACCESSIBILITÀ

Contrasto elevato

Scala di grigi

Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1 071x618x46,9

Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

1 071x675x230

Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

1 373x735x162

Base del TV (L x P mm)

470x230

Peso senza base (kg)

14,9

Peso con la base (kg)

16,8

Peso con l'imballo (kg)

20,5

Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

300x200

CODICE EAN

CODICE EAN

8806084072207

CONNETTIVITÀ

ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

eARC (ingresso HDMI 2)

Bluetooth

Sì (v5.0)

LAN

1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

1

Slot modulo CAM

1

Ingressi HDMI

4 con supporto di 4K a 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e QMS come da specifiche HDMI 2.1

Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

2

Ingressi USB

3 (USB 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 5

ALIMENTAZIONE

Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

100~240V, 50-60Hz

Consumo in standby

Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

Telecomando

Telecomando puntatore con NFC

Cavo IR Blaster

Cavo di alimentazione

Sì (non rimovibile)

Batterie per telecomando

Sì (2 batterie AA)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(OLED48C35LA)
estensione
EU Energy label 2019(OLED48C35LA)
estensione
Product information sheet (OLED48C35LA)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(OLED48C35LA)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

3D Sound Stage

Cancellazione attiva del rumore (ANC)

Audio Meridian

Plug&Wireless

UVnano

Resistenza all'acqua / schizzi

IPX4

Tutte le specifiche

SPEAKER

Tipologia dell'unità

Dynamic

SOLUZIONE AUDIO

Cancellazione attiva del rumore (ANC)

Modalità Ambient

Talk Thru

Numero di microfoni

4

EQUALIZZATORE

Equalizzatore personalizzato

Equalizzatore LG

Equalizzazione Meridian (Naturale, Immersiva)

Audio Meridian

Dolby Atmos

3D Sound Stage

CODEC AUDIO

AAC

apt-X Adaptive

SBC

CONNETTIVITÀ

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Google Fast Pair Service

Versione Bluetooth

5.4

AUTONOMIA (ORE)

Auricolari (con ANC spento)

9

Totale (auricolari + custodia)

36

TEMPO DI RICARICA (ORE)

Custodia di ricarica

2.5

Auricolari

1

FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE

Ricarica rapida

Multi point

Multi pairing

Swift Pair

UVnano

Comandi vocali (Google assistant, Siri)

Resistenza all'acqua / schizzi

IPX4

Ricarica wireless

Plug&Wireless

DIMENSIONI (L X A X P)

Custodia di ricarica

65,0 x 29,9 x 32,6 mm

Auricolare

21,6 x 21,9 x 24,2 mm

PESO

Peso della custodia di ricarica

43,0 g

Peso

5,7 g

ACCESSORI

Cavo di ricarica

Copriauricolari in silicone ipoallergenico

CODICE EAN

Codice EAN

8806084703620

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
GPSR Safety Information(TONE-T90S)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

I nostri consigli