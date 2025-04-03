Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV 65 pollici LG OLED evo AI G4 4K + TV 48 pollici LG OLED evo AI C4 4K
OLED65G45LW EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
OLED48C44LA EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
TV

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV 65 pollici LG OLED evo AI G4 4K + TV 48 pollici LG OLED evo AI C4 4K

OLED65G45LW EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
OLED48C44LA EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
TV

Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV 65 pollici LG OLED evo AI G4 4K + TV 48 pollici LG OLED evo AI C4 4K

OLED65G45.48C44
()
Kit esclusivo OLED65G45.48C44
Vista frontale tv OLED65G45LW.API
Design one wall tv OLED65G45LW.API
Gameplay tv OLED65G45LW.API
Vista in ambiente tv OLED65G45LW.API
Vista di lato tv OLED65G45LW.API
Vista frontale tv OLED48C44LA.API
Focus tv OLED48C44LA.API
Vista laterale tv OLED48C44LA.API
Vista posteriore tv OLED48C44LA.API

Funzionalità principali

  • [TV 65"] Nuovo processore α11: il più potente mai creato da LG per immagini e suoni raffinate dall'Intelligenza Artificiale
  • [TV 65"] Design One Wall: la staffa zero gap inclusa ti permette di installare il TV a filo muro come fosse un quadro
  • [TV 65"] Intrattenimento e gaming immersivi: goditi un'esperienza incredibile grazie al Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, VRR, G-sync e Freesync
  • [TV 48"] Nero perfetto e contrasto infinito: i pixel autoilluminanti danno ancora più profondità ai tuoi contenuti
  • [TV 48"] webOS Re:New Program: 4 aggiornamenti garantiti del sistema operativo nel corso dei prossimi 5 anni per un'esperienza sempre nuova
  • [TV 48"] Il cinema a casa tua: col Dolby Atmos e Dolby Vision i tuoi film e serie TV diventano ancora più coinvolgenti
Altro

G4

What Hi-Fi?

“... uno dei migliori televisori OLED in arrivo quest'anno”.

(LG G4, What Hi-Fi?, 06/2024)

Scopri di più

G4

T3

“...questo è il nuovo standard per gli OLED tradizionali”.

(LG G4, T3, 05/2024

Scopri di più

G4

AVForums

LG G4 è il miglior TV OLED della categoria per il 2024

Scopri di più

G4

T3 Awards

“Le immagini dell'OLED G4 sono semplicemente straordinarie”.

(T3 Awards 2024, Miglior TV da gaming)

Scopri di più

G4

HDTVTest

L'LG G4 riceve il nostro premio best-in-class altamente raccomandato

Scopri di più

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS si è classificato come il miglior sistema operativo per smart TV

Scopri di più

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

Vincitore del premio iF Design

Scopri di più

Un capolavoro affinato da anni di esperienza

L'esperienza non si conquista da un giorno all'altro. E noi, sui TV OLED, ne abbiamo accumulata tanta nel corso di più 10 anni di innovazione, per offrirti una visione impareggiabile.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

Un emblema dorato su uno sfondo nero che riporta il fatto che LG è numero 1 al mondo da 11 anni. Un riflettore brilla sullo stemma e stelle astratte dorate riempiono il cielo sopra di esso.

I numeri 1 al mondo

Da 11 anni,
sempre al top

Siamo i leader dell'OLED

Da 11 anni, <br/>sempre al top

Cosa rende i nostri TV OLED evo AI così straordinari?

*Fonte: Omdia. Riferito alle unità vendute dal 2013 al 2023.

4 immagini che ritraggono i punti di forza dei TV OLED evo LG. Il processore LG α11 4K con AI sopra una scheda madre, emette lampi di luce viola e rosa. Il design One Wall del TV OLED G4 completato dalla Soundbar LG, affissi al muro in uno spazio abitativo moderno. Il logo LG OLED Care+ che riporta la garanzia sul pannello di 5 anni su sfondo nero.

Processore α11 con AI

L'unico creato solo per l'OLED

La nostra esperienza ultradecennale ha dato vita al più potente processore che abbiamo mai realizzato, specificamente progettato per i TV OLED.

Maggiori informazioni

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

6,7x

Prestazioni AI

7,7x

Grafica

2,8x

Velocità di elaborazione

*Rispetto al processore LG α5.

**Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

L'intelligenza che raffina l'esperienza

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno che mostra una performance musicale sullo schermo. Onde circolari blu che rappresentano la personalizzazione circondano la TV e lo spazio. Si vede una donna con penetranti occhi azzurri e un top arancione bruciato in uno spazio buio. Linee rosse che rappresentano i miglioramenti dell'intelligenza artificiale coprono parte del suo viso, che è luminoso e dettagliato, mentre il resto dell'immagine appare opaco. Poi si vede un TV LG OLED dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.

AI Customization

In sintonia con ciò che ti piace

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

Immagini che seguono i tuoi gusti

Scegli le immagini che ti piacciono e l'AI Picture Wizard regolerà la resa visiva per adattarla ai tuoi gusti, scegliendo fra 85 milioni di possibilità.

Un TV LG OLED posizionato in un moderno appartamento di città. Sull'ambiente appare una griglia per simulare la scansione dello spazio. Dopodiché delle onde sonore blu escono dallo schermo e si diffondono nella stanza, riempiendola.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ottimizza l'audio
in base al tuo ambiente

Calibra la resa audio in maniera automatica, in modo da ricreare un profilo sonoro avvolgente in base all'acustica della stanza e a dove ti siedi.

Un TV LG OLED e una soundbar LG in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante la notte. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Notte

Un TV LG OLED e una soundbar LG in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante il giorno. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Giorno

Brilla sotto ogni luce

Che tu guardi un film di giorno o di notte, l'Intelligenza Artificiale del TV rileva la luminosità del tuo ambiente e bilancia l'immagine di conseguenza, per offrirti una visione nitida e chiara.

AI Picture Pro

Ogni fotogramma
è autentico

AI Super Upscaling

Bassa risoluzione? No problem!

L'Intelligenza Artificiale analizza i singoli fotogrammi e migliora la nitidezza e la risoluzione grazie all'AI Noise Reduction e all'AI Super Resolution, mantenendo il realismo della scena.

AI Director Processing

Preserva i colori che fanno l'atmosfera

L'Intelligenza Artificiale interpreta i fotogrammi di ciò che guardi ed elabora i colori delle scene per avvicinarsi il più possibile alle emozioni che vuole trasmetterti il regista.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

Una imagen de un leopardo blanco que muestra su cara lateral en el lado izquierdo de la imagen. A la izquierda aparecen las palabras "Hasta un 30% más brillante".

Il contrasto infinito dà vita alle scene

Di' addio agli aloni e alle zone grigiastre. Ogni singolo pixel si accende autonomamente per rendere luci e ombre ancora più definite.

Paukščių takas užpildo nakties dangų virš kanjono scenos. Virš paveikslėlio juodame fone baltomis didžiosiomis raidėmis parašyta „pilka nėra juoda“. Ekranas padalytas į dvi dalis ir pažymėtas užrašais „Kitos“ ir „LG OLED“. Kita pusė yra pastebimai blankesnė ir mažiau kontrastinga, o „LG OLED“ pusė yra ryški ir kontrastinga. „LG OLED“ pusė taip pat turi „Discomfort Glare Free“ sertifikatą.

*Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo

** "Altri" è riferito a schermi OLED non lucidi.

***I pannelli TV LG OLED sono certificati Discomfort Glare Free da UL in base al metodo di valutazione Unified Glare Rating (UGR). Questa certificazione è emessa quando l'UGR è inferiore a 22 mentre si guarda la TV in ambienti con illuminazione compresa tra 70 lux e 300 lux.

****Lo schermo LG OLED applicato solo alle serie C4, B4 e CS4 è stato verificato da UL per il nero perfetto, misurato secondo gli standard IDMS 11.5 di riflessione della luce.

Una vivace scena cittadina in prima serata con colori vivaci e contrasti.

Fedeltà e volume colore al 100%

I tuoi contenuti brillano di realismo

Il volume colore al 100% garantisce colori più ricchi, mentre la fedeltà cromatica al 100% riproduce le sfumature senza distorsioni.

*Il pannello LG OLED è certificato da Intertek per la fedeltà cromatica al 100% misurata con CIE DE2000 con 125 modelli di colore.

**Il volume della gamma cromatica (CGV) è equivalente o supera il CGV dello spazio colore DCI-P3, secondo la verifica indipendente di Intertek.

Il TV OLED si trova sul lato destro dell'immagine. Sullo schermo viene visualizzato il menu Supporto ed è selezionato il menu OLED Care.

OLED Care

Sappiamo come prenderci cura dei singoli pixel

Grazie alle funzioni OLED Care integrate, ti aiutiamo a preservare la brillantezza dei pixel nel tempo.

Il TV LG OLED C4 è rivolto a 45 gradi a sinistra e mostra uno splendido tramonto con una barca sul lago. Il TV è collegato a una soundbar LG tramite la staffa Synergy in uno spazio abitativo minimalista.

Design ultra sottile

L'eleganza sta nella semplicità

An angled view of the bottom corner of LG OLED C4 showing an absrtact artwork of a forest on the screen. The TV is attached to an LG Soundbar via the Synergy bracket and has an abstract artwork of a forest on screen. An image of LG OLED C4 and an LG Soundbar in a clean living space flat against the wall with an orchestral performance playing on screen.

Andiamo per il sottile

Il minimalismo delle forme e i bordi ridotti al minimo sono testimonianza della cura che mettiamo nel progettare i nostri TV.

*Lo spessore del bordo varia in base alla dimensione del TV.

*La soundbar abbinata è venduta separatamente.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Refresh rate

100/120Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

Processore

α9 Gen7 4K con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

Potenza audio

40W

Diffusori

2.2 canali

Dolby Atmos

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.071 x 620 x 46,9

Peso senza base (kg)

14,9

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Risoluzione

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

Refresh rate

100/120Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

IMMAGINE

Processore

α9 Gen7 4K con AI

Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

α9 Super Upscaling 4K con AI

Mappatura dinamica dei toni

Sì (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Selezione automatica del genere con AI

Sì (SDR / HDR)

Controllo della luminosità con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Tecnologia di dimming

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modalità immagine

10 preset (Personalizzato, Vivace, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

GAMING

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

HGiG

Game Optimizer

Sì (con Game Dashboard)

Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

VRR

Sì (fino a 144Hz)

SMART TV

Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

Sistema operativo

webOS 24

Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

ThinQ

Compatibile con webcam USB

Always Ready

Amazon Alexa

Sì (Preinstallato)

Browser Internet

Riconoscimento vocale in vivavoce

Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

LG Channels

Telecomando puntatore

Incluso

Multi View

App per smartphone

Sì (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 9.1.2 canali)

Nitidezza voce

Sì (con livellamento automatico del volume)

Predisposizione per diffusori WiSA

Sì (fino a 2.1 canali)

LG Sound Sync

Sound Mode Share

Uscita audio simultanea

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

Potenza audio

40W

Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

Codec Audio

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

Direzione dei diffusori

Verso il basso

Diffusori

2.2 canali

ACCESSIBILITÀ

Contrasto elevato

Scala di grigi

Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.071 x 620 x 46,9

Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

1.071 x 675 x 230

Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

1.373 x 735 x 162

Base del TV (L x P mm)

470 x 230

Peso senza base (kg)

14,9

Peso con la base (kg)

16,8

Peso con l'imballo (kg)

20,5

Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

300 x 200

CODICE EAN

CODICE EAN

8806084779649

CONNETTIVITÀ

ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

eARC (ingresso HDMI 2)

Bluetooth

Sì (v5.1)

LAN

1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

1

Slot modulo CAM

1

Ingressi HDMI

4 con supporto di 4K a 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e QMS

Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

2

Ingressi USB

3 (USB 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 5

ALIMENTAZIONE

Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

100~240V, 50-60Hz

Consumo in standby

Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

Telecomando

Telecomando puntatore (MR24)

Cavo IR Blaster

Cavo di alimentazione

Sì (non rimovibile)

Batterie per telecomando

Sì (2 batterie AA)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(OLED48C44LA)
estensione
EU Energy label 2019(OLED48C44LA)
estensione
Product information sheet (OLED48C44LA)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(OLED48C44LA)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Refresh rate

100/120Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

Processore

α11 4K con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

Dolby Atmos

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.441 x 826 x 24,3

Peso senza base (kg)

23,8

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Risoluzione

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

Refresh rate

100/120Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

IMMAGINE

Processore

α11 4K con AI

Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

α11 Super Upscaling 4K con AI

Mappatura dinamica dei toni

Sì (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Selezione automatica del genere con AI

Sì (SDR / HDR)

Controllo della luminosità con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Tecnologia di dimming

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modalità immagine

10 preset (Personalizzato, Vivace, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

GAMING

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

HGiG

Game Optimizer

Sì (con Game Dashboard)

Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

VRR

Sì (fino a 144Hz)

SMART TV

Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

Sistema operativo

webOS 24

Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

ThinQ

Compatibile con webcam USB

Always Ready

Amazon Alexa

Sì (Preinstallato)

Browser Internet

Riconoscimento vocale in vivavoce

Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

LG Channels

Telecomando puntatore

Incluso

Multi View

Sì (fino a 4 finestre)

App per smartphone

Sì (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

AI Sound

α11 AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 11.1.2 canali)

Nitidezza voce

Sì (con AI Voice Remastering)

Predisposizione per diffusori WiSA

Sì (fino a 2.1 canali)

LG Sound Sync

Sound Mode Share

Uscita audio simultanea

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

Potenza audio

60W

Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

Codec Audio

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

Direzione dei diffusori

Verso il basso

Diffusori

4.2 canali

ACCESSIBILITÀ

Contrasto elevato

Scala di grigi

Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.441 x 826 x 24,3

Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

1.441 x 910 x 263

Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

1.600 x 970 x 172

Base del TV (L x P mm)

485 x 263

Peso senza base (kg)

23,8

Peso con la base (kg)

29,1

Peso con l'imballo (kg)

35,9

Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

300 x 300

CODICE EAN

CODICE EAN

8806096020517

CONNETTIVITÀ

ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

eARC (ingresso HDMI 2)

Bluetooth

Sì (v5.1)

LAN

1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

1

Slot modulo CAM

1

Ingressi HDMI

4 con supporto di 4K a 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e QMS

Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

2

Ingressi USB

3 (USB 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 6

ALIMENTAZIONE

Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

100~240V, 50-60Hz

Consumo in standby

Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

Telecomando

Telecomando puntatore (MR24)

Cavo IR Blaster

Cavo di alimentazione

Sì (non rimovibile) 

Batterie per telecomando

Sì (2 batterie AA)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(OLED65G45LW)
estensione
EU Energy label 2019(OLED65G45LW)
estensione
Product information sheet (OLED65G45LW)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(OLED65G45LW)
estensione
WEB INFO(OLED65G45LW)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

