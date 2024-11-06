Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
TV OLED evo Serie C34 77” + Soundbar SC9S 400W 3.1.3 canali

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

TV OLED evo Serie C34 77” + Soundbar SC9S 400W 3.1.3 canali

OLED77C34.SC9S

TV OLED evo Serie C34 77” + Soundbar SC9S 400W 3.1.3 canali

(0)
Vista frontale del TV
Prodotti in questo Kit Esclusivo
Front view with LG OLED evo and 10 Years World No.1 OLED Emblem on screen.

OLED77C34LA

TV OLED evo | Serie C3 77'' | 4K, α9 Gen6, Dolby Vision, 40W, 4 HDMI con VRR, G-Sync, Wi-Fi 5, Smart TV WebOS 23
OLED77C34LA EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
Vista angolazione anteriore della soundbar e del Woofer

SC9S

Soundbar SC9S | 3.1.3 canali, 400W | Triplo speaker up-firing, Staffe per OLED C2 e C3, Meridian, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi

LG Member Days Life's Good con le nostre offerte Approfitta di Offerte Top sui prodotti selezionati, oppure crea la tua offerta e ottieni fino al 20% di sconto.

LG MEMBER DAYS

Life's Good con le
nostre offerte

Approfitta di Offerte Top sui prodotti selezionati,
oppure crea la tua offerta e ottieni fino al 20% di sconto.
Life's Good con le<br>nostre offerte Acquista ora

10 anni di OLED.
Prima di tutti, primi fra tutti.

*Fonte: Omdia. Basato su spedizioni 2013-2022.

Immagini e suoni in armonia

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.
**La soundbar può essere acquistata separatamente.

Processore α9 Gen6 con AI

L’evoluzione al centro di tutto

Entra nel mondo dell'α-realismo1 e scopri immagini così nitide e brillanti che ti daranno la sensazione di essere davvero lì. Non è più solo una questione di vedere una scena, ma di viverla, grazie alle prodezze dell'Intelligenza Artificiale del processore sinergico α9 Gen6 con AI.

AI Super Upscaling

Quando visualizzi un contenuto con una risoluzione più bassa del 4K, l'Intelligenza Artificiale del processore interviene per migliorare le immagini e restituirti la migliore esperienza di visione. Classifica ciò che stai guardando e rimuove il rumore di conseguenza, usando le tecnologie AI Noise Reduction e AI Super Resolution. In più, gli algoritmi derivanti dal deep learning migliorano i volti e gli oggetti per farli apparire più definiti, espressivi e multidimensionali senza risultare artificiali.

Un'immagine di una donna in una città. Una sovrapposizione quadrata viene applicata sopra la donna rappresentando la funzionalità di Super Upscaling con IA, mettendo a fuoco la donna con i dettagli su uno sfondo sfocato ad arte.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Grazie alla nostra esperienza decennale, abbiamo implementato una mappatura dinamica dei toni specifica per i nostri TV OLED. L'OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro perfeziona le immagini enfatizzando il contrasto nelle aree a bassa gradazione, schiarendo quelle dei mezzi toni e aggiungendo dettagli espressivi a quelle ad alta gradazione. Un processo che si svolge su ben 20.000 aree delle immagini in modo da darti una rappresentazione ancora più efficace di ciascun dettaglio.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro2

HDR Expression Enhancer

La nostra Intelligenza Artificiale è progettata per pensare come pensi tu, migliorando proprio quegli elementi che catturano la tua attenzione. La funzionalità HDR Expression Enhancer applica curve di mappatura dei toni specifici per gli oggetti nella scena su cui si focalizza il tuo sguardo, facendoli quindi risaltare in modo netto ed espressivo.

Un video di un fenicottero rosa in piedi in un lago. Una sovrapposizione a griglia copre solo il fenicottero, facendolo risaltare in modo luminoso e vivido contro l'ambiente circostante.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.
**Soundbar venduta separatamente.

Brightness Booster

Più luce per i nostri OLED

Abbiamo fatto tesoro dell'esperienza di questi 10 anni di OLED per migliorare sempre di più le prestazioni dei nostri TV. La serie C3 ti dà il 20%2,3 di luminosità in più grazie all'architettura di controllo della luce, agli algoritmi di incremento della luce e ad altri perfezionamenti guidati dal processore α9 Gen6 con AI. Gli iconici pixel autoilluminanti dei nostri TV OLED sono ora più brillanti che mai.

*La luminosità varia a seconda della serie e delle dimensioni.

Esperienza coinvolgente

TV e soundbar in perfetta armonia

Progettata appositamente per i TV OLED della serie C34, la soundbar SC9S include le staffe che la rendono la compagna ideale per il tuo TV, sia che lo monti a parete sia che lo posizioni su un mobile. Oltre a rendere il design complessivo ancora più pulito ed elegante, permette ai tre diffusori up-firing di raggiungere il loro massimo potenziale.
Scopri la soundbar SC9S

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.
**Soundbar venduta separatamente.

Suoni e immagini, un'unione indissolubile

TV e Soundbar in armonia

Abbina una soundbar LG al tuo nuovo TV OLED LG: insieme creeranno un suono tridimensionale che ammalierà le tue orecchie.

Ancora più impostazioni audio

Collega il tuo TV OLED LG alla soundbar LG e passa automaticamente alla modalità soundbar: ti aspettano 3 nuove impostazioni per sfruttare al meglio il tuo setup audio.
Profilo ultra-sottile

Sul filo del TV

L'eleganza del tuo arredamento passa anche dal TV: con il nostro OLED C3 aggiungi un tocco di modernità al tuo ambiente. Il suo profilo sottilissimo e le cornici così minimali5 amplificheranno la tua esperienza di visione.

Un'immagine di LG OLED C3 con una Soundbar sulla parete in una stanza artistica. Una vista laterale delle dimensioni ridotte di LG OLED C3 davanti a una finestra con vista su un paesaggio urbano. L'angolo inferiore di LG OLED C3 e della Soundbar.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.
**Soundbar venduta separatamente.

La sinergia fra TV e soundbar rinnova la tua esperienza

Le nostre soundbar sono perfette per i nostri TV, perché sfruttano ciascuna le caratteristiche dell'altro per offrirti un'esperienza di intrattenimento ancora più semplice e immediata. Così potrai controllare tutto con un solo telecomando mentre ti godi i tuoi contenuti.

Staffa per i TV LG OLED C2 e C3 inclusa

La soundbar SC9S è compatibile con tutti i TV, ma ha un debole per i nostri OLED della serie C2 e C3. All'interno della confezione trovi infatti una staffa progettata appositamente per queste serie, in modo che possa installarla con la massima semplicità sia a muro, sia sul piedistallo. L'eleganza del design sposa la funzionalità, perché con la staffa dedicata la soundbar avrà il posizionamento ideale sotto al TV, garantendoti una qualità audio eccellente.

Un video è disponibile sopra. Qui sotto vengono mostrate 3 immagini filtrate in grigio, una staffa, un supporto e una TV a parete da sinistra.

*Staffa compatibile con TV LG OLED TV C2 e C3 da 55", 65" e 77".

Soundbar e TV LG: insieme per un suono che ti ammalia

Se abbini la nostra soundbar con uno dei nostri TV potrai ottenere un suono perfetto e armonioso, derivante dalla riproduzione simultanea da entrambi i dispositivi come fossero parte di un'orchestra. Così riuscirai a sentire ogni dettaglio del suono.

Dalla soundbar e dalla TV vengono emesse onde sonore di vari colori blu.

*TV compatibili: OLED serie Z3, M3, G3, C3, B3 e A3, ART90, LX3, LX1, QNED serie 99, 85, 80 e 75, NanoCell serie 77 e 75, UHD serie UR80, 75 e 73.

La schermata di impostazione della soundbar SC9S LG è visualizzata sulla TV installata a parete. Anche la soundbar è appesa alla parete proprio sotto la TV.

Interfaccia facile e comoda con i TV LG

Finalmente potrai vedere l'interfaccia per il controllo della soundbar direttamente sullo schermo del tuo TV LG, in modo da poterla controllare con un unico telecomando. Basta un clic per vedere il menu e le impostazioni della soundbar, ad esempio il volume, lo stato della connessione e la modalità audio. Il controllo è nelle tue mani, ed è ancora più semplice.

*TV compatibili: OLED serie Z3, M3, G3, C3, B3 e A3, ART90, LX3, LX1, QNED serie 99, 85, 80 e 75, NanoCell serie 77 e 75, UHD serie UR80, 75 e 73, LQ6300, LQ570B e LR600B.

Goditi un audio straordinario senza fili dal TV alla soundbar

Per un'installazione ancora più pulita, puoi eliminare anche il cavo che va dal TV alla soundbar utilizzando l'accessorio LG WOWCAST*. WOWCAST si collega alla porta ARC/eARC del TV e trasmette l'audio non compresso direttamente alla soundbar, eliminando il fastidio dei fili. Un film in Dolby Atmos sarà ancora più coinvolgente!

*LG WOWCAST è un accessorio venduto separatamente. Deve essere collegato a una presa USB del TV per l'alimentazione e alla presa HDMI ARC/eARC per prelevare l'audio. L'immagine è al solo scopo illustrativo e la posizione effettiva di porte e cavi può variare.

Il suono del cinema a casa tua

La nostra soundbar supporta il Dolby Atmos, il DTS:X e l'IMAX Enhanced per portare nel tuo salotto l'audio multicanale che trovi anche nei cinema. Fatti circondare da un suono chiaro e realistico che proviene da tutti i lati, e preparati a vivere i tuoi film preferiti stando al centro dell'azione, con un suono potente, cristallino e immersivo.

Onde sonore blu di varia forma vengono emesse dalla soundbar e dalla TV in tutto il soggiorno.

*Dolby e Dolby Vision sono marhci registrati di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Il simbolo della doppia D è un marchio di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

La 1a soundbar Dolby Atmos al mondo
con triplo canale up-firing

Scopri la nostra nuova tecnologia audio: oltre ai due speaker laterali up-firing per l'audio immersivo, ne abbiamo implementato uno centrale supplementare che, proiettando il suono verso l'alto, migliora l'udibilità dei dialoghi nei film e contribuisce a estendere il palcoscenico sonoro. Un'esperienza tutta nuova che ti regalerà un ascolto più coinvolgente a casa tua come al cinema.

La soundbar è posizionata sul mobile e le onde sonore cerchiate di blu partono dalla soundbar e arrivano fino alla destra della TV.

1.α-realismo si riferisce alla qualità realistica dell'immagine e del suono, grazie al Processore α9 Gen6 4K con AI.
2.Tutti i modelli LG OLED evo della serie C3, fatta eccezione per i tagli da 42 e 48 pollici, sono più luminosi del 20% rispetto ai modelli di TV LG OLED senza tecnologia OLED evo.
3.Rispetto ai TV OLED LG senza tecnologia OLED evo e in base alla misurazione con schermata totalmente bianca.
4.La staffa della soundbar SC9S è compatibile con i TV della serie OLED evo C2 e C3 da 77, 65 e 55''.
5.I bordi ultra-sottili non sono applicati ai tagli da 83 e 48'' della serie C3.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Refresh rate

100Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

Processore

α9 Gen6 4K con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

Potenza audio

40W

Diffusori

2.2 canali

Dolby Atmos

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1 711x982x47,1

Peso senza base (kg)

23,5

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Risoluzione

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

Refresh rate

100Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

IMMAGINE

Processore

α9 Gen6 4K con AI

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

Super Upscaling 4K con AI

Mappatura dinamica dei toni

Sì (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Selezione automatica del genere con AI

Sì (SDR / HDR)

Controllo della luminosità con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Tecnologia di dimming

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modalità immagine

10 preset (Personalizzato, Vivace, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

GAMING

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

HGiG

Game Optimizer

Sì (con Game Dashboard)

Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

VRR

SMART TV

Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

Art Gallery

Sistema operativo

webOS 23

Sport Alert

Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

ThinQ

Compatibile con webcam USB

Always Ready

Browser Internet

Riconoscimento vocale in vivavoce

Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

LG Channels

Telecomando puntatore

Incluso

Multi View

App per smartphone

Sì (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 9.1.2 canali)

Nitidezza voce

LG Sound Sync

Sound Mode Share

Uscita audio simultanea

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

Potenza audio

40W

Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

Codec Audio

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

Direzione dei diffusori

Verso il basso

Diffusori

2.2 canali

ACCESSIBILITÀ

Contrasto elevato

Scala di grigi

Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1 711x982x47,1

Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

1 711x1 035x267

Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

1 879x1 130x228

Base del TV (L x P mm)

520x267

Peso senza base (kg)

23,5

Peso con la base (kg)

27,1

Peso con l'imballo (kg)

38,5

Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

300x200

CODICE EAN

CODICE EAN

8806087096040

CONNETTIVITÀ

ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

eARC (ingresso HDMI 2)

Bluetooth

Sì (v5.0)

LAN

1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

1

Slot modulo CAM

1

Ingressi HDMI

4 con supporto di 4K a 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e QMS come da specifiche HDMI 2.1

Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

2

Ingressi USB

3 (USB 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 5

ALIMENTAZIONE

Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

100~240V, 50-60Hz

Consumo in standby

Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

Telecomando

Telecomando puntatore

Cavo IR Blaster

Cavo di alimentazione

Sì (non rimovibile)

Batterie per telecomando

Sì (2 batterie AA)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(OLED77C34LA)
estensione
EU Energy label 2019(OLED77C34LA)
estensione
Product information sheet (OLED77C34LA)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(OLED77C34LA)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

SPECIFICHE

Canali

3.1.3

Potenza totale

400W

FORMATI AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Digital

Dolby Digital Plus

Dolby TrueHD

DTS:X

DTS Virtual:X

No

DTS Digital Surround

DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

DTS-HD Master Audio

IMAX Enhanced

LPCM

FORMATI FILE

MP3 - C4A / USB

WMA - C4A / USB

No

AAC - C4A / USB

FLAC - C4A / USB

OGG - C4A / USB

WAV - C4A / USB

No

Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

MODALITÀ AUDIO

AI Sound Pro

Meridian

Cinema

Standard

Music

Clear Voice

Sport

Game

Bass Blast

FUNZIONALITÀ AGGIUNTIVE

HDR10

Dolby Vision

Radio FM

No

AI Room Calibration

Soundbar Mode Control

TV Sound Share

Simplink

Sound Sync

Ottico

Canale di ritorno audio (ARC / eARC)

eARC

Predisposizione altoparlanti posteriori

No

App per smartphone (iOS e Android)

Accensione e spegnimento automatici

Ottico

Hi-Res Audio Up-Sampling

24 bit, 96KHz

Hi-Res Audio Sampling

24 bit, 96KHz

CONNESSIONI

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

USB

1

Portable in (jack 3,5mm)

No

Optical In

1

Bluetooth

5.0

Google Assistant compatibile (Google Home)

Compatibile Alexa

AirPlay 2

Spotify Connect

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Principale (L x A x P) mm ; Peso kg

1221 x 284 x 47 ; 4,1

Principale (L x A x P) mm ; Peso kg

975 x 63 x 125 ; 4,1

Subwoofer (L x A x P) mm ; Peso Kg

221 x 390 x 313 ; 7,8

Imballo (L x A x P) mm ; Peso kg

1296 x 574 x 261 ; 22,7

NETWORK

Cavo Ethernet

No

Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

COLORE

Unità Centrale e Subwoofer

Black

ACCESSORI

Manuale d'uso

Telecomando

Batterie

Garanzia

Cavo HDMI

Staffe montaggio a parete

Staffa dedicata per OLED C2 e C3 per montaggio a parete o supporto da tavolo

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
GPSR Safety Information(SC9S)
estensione
WEB INFO(SC9S)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

I nostri consigli